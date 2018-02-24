JUST IN
Vista Pharmaceuticals Ltd.

BSE: 524711 Sector: Health care
NSE: N.A. ISIN Code: INE427C01021
BSE 15:40 | 12 Mar 42.50 -0.15
(-0.35%)
OPEN

44.00

 HIGH

44.00

 LOW

41.50
NSE 05:30 | 01 Jan Vista Pharmaceuticals Ltd Not listed in NSE
About Vista Pharmaceuticals Ltd.

Vista Pharmaceuticals Ltd

Vista Pharmaceuticals Limited is an India-based pharmaceutical company. The Company is engaged in the formulation of pharmaceutical products. The company offers a range of products mainly in the therapeutic areas of gastrointestinal, pain management and anti-infective, catering to common ailments. This division is a primary contributor to the domestic sales of Torrent Pharmaceuticals Ltd. The comp...> More

Vista Pharmaceuticals Ltd - Key Fundamentals

Parameter Values
Market Cap ( cr)   122
EPS - TTM () [*S] 0.60
P/E Ratio (X) [*S] 70.83
Face Value ()   2
Latest Dividend (%)   -
Latest Dividend Date -
Dividend Yield (%) 0.00
Book Value / Share () [*S] 8.44
P/B Ratio () [*S] 5.04
[*C] Consolidated     [*S] Standalone    

Announcement

Vista Pharmaceuticals Ltd - Financial Results

Particulars ( cr) Dec 2017 Dec 2016 % Chg
Net Sales 7.12 6.29 13.2
Other Income -
Total Income 7.12 6.29 13.2
Total Expenses 5.45 5.42 0.55
Operating Profit 1.66 0.87 90.8
Net Profit 0.59 0.43 37.21
Equity Capital 5.73 5 -
Vista Pharmaceuticals Ltd - Peer Group

Company Price() Chg (%) Mkt Cap ( CR)
Brooks Lab. 84.75 1.56 137.21
Bal Pharma 89.80 -1.32 127.25
Denis Chem Lab 89.90 3.16 124.78
Vista Pharma. 42.50 -0.35 121.76
SMS Lifesciences 403.00 2.03 121.71
Piraml.Phyto. 45.00 2.51 116.82
Kilitch Drugs 87.40 4.98 115.63
Vista Pharmaceuticals Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN

Category Share (%)
Promoters 36.18
Banks/FIs 0.00
FIIs 0.31
Insurance 0.00
Mutual Funds 0.05
Indian Public 36.41
Custodians 0.00
Other 27.05
Vista Pharmaceuticals Ltd - RETURNS

Period BSE NSE Sensex NIFTY
1 Week -12.10% NA 0.51% -0.35%
1 Month -7.81% NA -1.12% -0.32%
3 Month 2.41% NA 2.08% 1.52%
6 Month -5.97% NA 5.47% 4.90%
1 Year 28.59% NA 17.18% 16.74%
3 Year 184.28% NA 17.24% 19.01%

Vista Pharmaceuticals Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH

Today's Low/High 41.50
44.00
Week Low/High 41.50
49.00
Month Low/High 40.00
56.00
YEAR Low/High 25.50
56.00
All TIME Low/High 0.40
56.00

