Vista Pharmaceuticals Ltd.
|BSE: 524711
|Sector: Health care
|NSE: N.A.
|ISIN Code: INE427C01021
|
BSE
15:40 | 12 Mar
|
42.50
|
-0.15
(-0.35%)
|
OPEN
44.00
|
HIGH
44.00
|
LOW
41.50
|
NSE
05:30 | 01 Jan
|
Vista Pharmaceuticals Ltd
Not listed in NSE
About Vista Pharmaceuticals Ltd.
Vista Pharmaceuticals Ltd
Vista Pharmaceuticals Limited is an India-based pharmaceutical company. The Company is engaged in the formulation of pharmaceutical products. The company offers a range of products mainly in the therapeutic areas of gastrointestinal, pain management and anti-infective, catering to common ailments. This division is a primary contributor to the domestic sales of Torrent Pharmaceuticals Ltd.
Vista Pharmaceuticals Ltd - Key Fundamentals
Vista Pharmaceuticals Ltd - Financial Results
> More on Vista Pharmaceuticals Ltd Financials Results
|Particulars ( cr)
|Dec 2017
|Dec 2016
|% Chg
|Net Sales
|7.12
|6.29
|13.2
|Other Income
|
|
|-
|Total Income
|7.12
|6.29
|13.2
|Total Expenses
|5.45
|5.42
|0.55
|Operating Profit
|1.66
|0.87
|90.8
|Net Profit
|0.59
|0.43
|37.21
|Equity Capital
|5.73
|5
| -
Vista Pharmaceuticals Ltd - Peer Group
Vista Pharmaceuticals Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN
Vista Pharmaceuticals Ltd - RETURNS
|Period
|BSE
|NSE
|Sensex
|NIFTY
|1 Week
|-12.10%
|NA
|0.51%
|-0.35%
|1 Month
|-7.81%
|NA
|-1.12%
|-0.32%
|3 Month
|2.41%
|NA
|2.08%
|1.52%
|6 Month
|-5.97%
|NA
|5.47%
|4.90%
|1 Year
|28.59%
|NA
|17.18%
|16.74%
|3 Year
|184.28%
|NA
|17.24%
|19.01%
Vista Pharmaceuticals Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH
|Today's Low/High
|41.50
|
|44.00
|Week Low/High
|41.50
|
|49.00
|Month Low/High
|40.00
|
|56.00
|YEAR Low/High
|25.50
|
|56.00
|All TIME Low/High
|0.40
|
|56.00
