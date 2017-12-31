JUST IN
Vivanza Biosciences Ltd.

BSE: 530057 Sector: Others
NSE: N.A. ISIN Code: INE984E01027
BSE 13:54 | 16 Feb 72.00 -3.00
(-4.00%)
OPEN

78.70

 HIGH

78.70

 LOW

72.00
NSE 05:30 | 01 Jan Vivanza Biosciences Ltd Not listed in NSE
OPEN 78.70
PREVIOUS CLOSE 75.00
VOLUME 15
52-Week high 191.00
52-Week low 63.60
P/E 75.00
Mkt Cap.(Rs cr) 29
Buy Price 72.00
Buy Qty 45.00
Sell Price 78.65
Sell Qty 20.00
About Vivanza Biosciences Ltd.

Vivanza Biosciences Ltd

Engaged in the manufacture of large volume parenterals with an installed capacity of 18 lac pa at Sabalpur, Gujarat, Ivee Injectaa was incorporated in Mar.'82 as a private limited company. It was converted into a public limited company in May '92. The company undertook an expansion-cum-diversification programme to increase its capacity from 18 lac pa to 54 lac pa. It also proposed to diversify ...> More

Vivanza Biosciences Ltd - Key Fundamentals

Parameter Values
Market Cap ( cr)   29
EPS - TTM () [*S] 0.96
P/E Ratio (X) [*S] 75.00
Face Value ()   10
Latest Dividend (%)   -
Latest Dividend Date -
Dividend Yield (%) 0.00
Book Value / Share () [*S] 9.45
P/B Ratio () [*S] 7.62
[*C] Consolidated     [*S] Standalone    

Vivanza Biosciences Ltd - Financial Results

Particulars ( cr) Dec 2017 Dec 2016 % Chg
Net Sales 2 0.48 316.67
Other Income -
Total Income 2 0.48 316.67
Total Expenses 1.82 0.68 167.65
Operating Profit 0.18 -0.2 190
Net Profit 0.08 -0.2 140
Equity Capital 4 2.55 -
Vivanza Biosciences Ltd - Peer Group

Company Price() Chg (%) Mkt Cap ( CR)
Jash Dealmark 69.10 -4.62 34.48
JMD Ventures 21.95 1.86 31.67
Zenlabs Ethica 50.25 -4.19 31.15
Vivanza Biosci. 72.00 -4.00 28.80
Quasar India 51.25 0.00 27.42
Amrapali Inds. 5.30 -4.68 27.25
Nouveau Global 14.37 0.00 26.66
Vivanza Biosciences Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN

Category Share (%)
Promoters 47.80
Banks/FIs 0.00
FIIs 0.00
Insurance 0.00
Mutual Funds 0.00
Indian Public 4.53
Custodians 0.00
Other 47.67
Vivanza Biosciences Ltd - RETURNS

Period BSE NSE Sensex NIFTY
1 Week NA NA 0.51% -0.35%
1 Month -4.00% NA -1.12% -0.32%
3 Month NA NA 2.08% 1.52%
6 Month NA NA 5.47% 4.90%
1 Year NA NA 17.18% 16.74%
3 Year NA NA 17.24% 19.01%

Vivanza Biosciences Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH

Today's Low/High 72.00
78.70
Week Low/High 0.00
78.70
Month Low/High 72.00
79.00
YEAR Low/High 63.60
191.00
All TIME Low/High 0.50
191.00

