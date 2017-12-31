You are here » Home
Vivanza Biosciences Ltd.
|BSE: 530057
|Sector: Others
|NSE: N.A.
|ISIN Code: INE984E01027
|
BSE
13:54 | 16 Feb
|
72.00
|
-3.00
(-4.00%)
|
OPEN
78.70
|
HIGH
78.70
|
LOW
72.00
|
NSE
05:30 | 01 Jan
|
Vivanza Biosciences Ltd
Not listed in NSE
|OPEN
|78.70
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|75.00
|VOLUME
|15
|52-Week high
|191.00
|52-Week low
|63.60
|P/E
|75.00
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|29
|Buy Price
|72.00
|Buy Qty
|45.00
|Sell Price
|78.65
|Sell Qty
|20.00
About Vivanza Biosciences Ltd.
Vivanza Biosciences Ltd
Engaged in the manufacture of large volume parenterals with an installed capacity of 18 lac pa at Sabalpur, Gujarat, Ivee Injectaa was incorporated in Mar.'82 as a private limited company. It was converted into a public limited company in May '92.
The company undertook an expansion-cum-diversification programme to increase its capacity from 18 lac pa to 54 lac pa. It also proposed to diversify ...> More
Vivanza Biosciences Ltd - Key Fundamentals
Vivanza Biosciences Ltd - Financial Results
|Particulars ( cr)
|Dec 2017
|Dec 2016
|% Chg
|Net Sales
|2
|0.48
|316.67
|Other Income
|
|
|-
|Total Income
|2
|0.48
|316.67
|Total Expenses
|1.82
|0.68
|167.65
|Operating Profit
|0.18
|-0.2
|190
|Net Profit
|0.08
|-0.2
|140
|Equity Capital
|4
|2.55
| -
Vivanza Biosciences Ltd - Peer Group
Vivanza Biosciences Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN
Vivanza Biosciences Ltd - RETURNS
|Period
|BSE
|NSE
|Sensex
|NIFTY
|1 Week
|NA
|NA
|0.51%
|-0.35%
|1 Month
|-4.00%
|NA
|-1.12%
|-0.32%
|3 Month
|NA
|NA
|2.08%
|1.52%
|6 Month
|NA
|NA
|5.47%
|4.90%
|1 Year
|NA
|NA
|17.18%
|16.74%
|3 Year
|NA
|NA
|17.24%
|19.01%
Vivanza Biosciences Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH
|Today's Low/High
|72.00
|
|78.70
|Week Low/High
|0.00
|
|78.70
|Month Low/High
|72.00
|
|79.00
|YEAR Low/High
|63.60
|
|191.00
|All TIME Low/High
|0.50
|
|191.00
Quick Links for Vivanza Biosciences: