Vivo Bio Tech Ltd.
|BSE: 511509
|Sector: Health care
|NSE: N.A.
|ISIN Code: INE380K01017
|BSE LIVE 14:38 | 12 Mar
|55.45
|
-2.90
(-4.97%)
|
OPEN
60.95
|
HIGH
60.95
|
LOW
55.45
|NSE LIVE 05:30 | 01 Jan
|Vivo Bio Tech Ltd Not listed in NSE
About Vivo Bio Tech Ltd.
Vivo Bio Tech is a full service CRO offering drug development & discovery services to pharmaceutical & biotech companies world-wide in accordance with OECD AAALAC & IND guidelines. The company offers services in the areas of In vitro In vivo toxicity studies pharmacological investigations pharmacokinetics & toxicokinetic studies etc. Our experienced & talented scientists offer advice on defining d...> More
Vivo Bio Tech Ltd - Key Fundamentals
|Parameter
|Values
|Market Cap
|( cr)
|52
|EPS - TTM
|()
|[*S]
|2.68
|P/E Ratio
|(X)
|[*S]
|20.69
|Face Value
|()
|10
|Latest Dividend
|(%)
|-
|Latest Dividend Date
|-
|Dividend Yield
|(%)
|0.00
|Book Value / Share
|()
|[*S]
|15.10
|P/B Ratio
|()
|[*S]
|3.67
Vivo Bio Tech Ltd - Financial Results
|Particulars ( cr)
|Dec 2017
|Dec 2016
|% Chg
|Net Sales
|12.07
|8.48
|42.33
|Other Income
|-
|Total Income
|12.07
|8.48
|42.33
|Total Expenses
|8.91
|5.94
|50
|Operating Profit
|3.16
|2.54
|24.41
|Net Profit
|0.75
|0.73
|2.74
|Equity Capital
|9.35
|9.35
|-
Vivo Bio Tech Ltd - Peer Group
|Company
|Price()
|Chg (%)
|Mkt Cap ( CR)
|Kwality Pharma
|54.75
|-4.62
|56.83
|Auro Labs.
|90.00
|-0.28
|56.07
|Parenteral Drugs
|18.20
|3.12
|54.27
|Vivo Bio Tech
|55.45
|-4.97
|51.85
|Parabolic Drugs
|8.15
|4.09
|50.44
|Titan Biotech
|64.45
|-1.98
|49.88
|Gennex Lab.
|3.92
|0.77
|49.59
Vivo Bio Tech Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN
|
|
Vivo Bio Tech Ltd - RETURNS
|Period
|BSE
|NSE
|Sensex
|NIFTY
|1 Week
|-10.92%
|NA
|0.49%
|-0.60%
|1 Month
|7.98%
|NA
|-1.13%
|-0.57%
|3 Month
|29.56%
|NA
|2.06%
|1.27%
|6 Month
|-7.97%
|NA
|5.46%
|4.64%
|1 Year
|-43.96%
|NA
|17.16%
|16.45%
|3 Year
|NA
|NA
|17.22%
|18.72%
Vivo Bio Tech Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH
|Today's Low/High
|55.45
|
|60.95
|Week Low/High
|55.45
|
|69.00
|Month Low/High
|45.20
|
|69.00
|YEAR Low/High
|40.00
|
|100.00
|All TIME Low/High
|1.05
|
|100.00
