Vivo Bio Tech Ltd.

BSE: 511509 Sector: Health care
NSE: N.A. ISIN Code: INE380K01017
BSE LIVE 14:38 | 12 Mar 55.45 -2.90
(-4.97%)
OPEN

60.95

 HIGH

60.95

 LOW

55.45
NSE LIVE 05:30 | 01 Jan Vivo Bio Tech Ltd Not listed in NSE
OPEN 60.95
PREVIOUS CLOSE 58.35
VOLUME 3828
52-Week high 100.00
52-Week low 40.00
P/E 20.69
Mkt Cap.(Rs cr) 52
Buy Price 0.00
Buy Qty 0.00
Sell Price 55.45
Sell Qty 3.00
About Vivo Bio Tech Ltd.

Vivo Bio Tech Ltd

Vivo Bio Tech is a full service CRO offering drug development & discovery services to pharmaceutical & biotech companies world-wide in accordance with OECD AAALAC & IND guidelines. The company offers services in the areas of In vitro In vivo toxicity studies pharmacological investigations pharmacokinetics & toxicokinetic studies etc. Our experienced & talented scientists offer advice on defining d...> More

Vivo Bio Tech Ltd - Key Fundamentals

Parameter Values
Market Cap ( cr)   52
EPS - TTM () [*S] 2.68
P/E Ratio (X) [*S] 20.69
Face Value ()   10
Latest Dividend (%)   -
Latest Dividend Date -
Dividend Yield (%) 0.00
Book Value / Share () [*S] 15.10
P/B Ratio () [*S] 3.67
[*C] Consolidated     [*S] Standalone    

Vivo Bio Tech Ltd - Financial Results

Particulars ( cr) Dec 2017 Dec 2016 % Chg
Net Sales 12.07 8.48 42.33
Other Income -
Total Income 12.07 8.48 42.33
Total Expenses 8.91 5.94 50
Operating Profit 3.16 2.54 24.41
Net Profit 0.75 0.73 2.74
Equity Capital 9.35 9.35 -
Vivo Bio Tech Ltd - Peer Group

Company Price() Chg (%) Mkt Cap ( CR)
Kwality Pharma 54.75 -4.62 56.83
Auro Labs. 90.00 -0.28 56.07
Parenteral Drugs 18.20 3.12 54.27
Vivo Bio Tech 55.45 -4.97 51.85
Parabolic Drugs 8.15 4.09 50.44
Titan Biotech 64.45 -1.98 49.88
Gennex Lab. 3.92 0.77 49.59
Vivo Bio Tech Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN

Category Share (%)
Promoters 47.82
Banks/FIs 0.00
FIIs 0.00
Insurance 0.00
Mutual Funds 0.00
Indian Public 11.36
Custodians 0.00
Other 40.82
Vivo Bio Tech Ltd - RETURNS

Period BSE NSE Sensex NIFTY
1 Week -10.92% NA 0.49% -0.60%
1 Month 7.98% NA -1.13% -0.57%
3 Month 29.56% NA 2.06% 1.27%
6 Month -7.97% NA 5.46% 4.64%
1 Year -43.96% NA 17.16% 16.45%
3 Year NA NA 17.22% 18.72%

Vivo Bio Tech Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH

Today's Low/High 55.45
60.95
Week Low/High 55.45
69.00
Month Low/High 45.20
69.00
YEAR Low/High 40.00
100.00
All TIME Low/High 1.05
100.00

