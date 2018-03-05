VJTF Eduservices Ltd.
|BSE: 509026
|Sector: Others
|NSE: N.A.
|ISIN Code: INE117F01013
|BSE LIVE 14:50 | 09 Mar
|60.00
|
-3.00
(-4.76%)
|
OPEN
66.00
|
HIGH
66.00
|
LOW
60.00
|NSE LIVE 05:30 | 01 Jan
|VJTF Eduservices Ltd Not listed in NSE
|OPEN
|66.00
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|63.00
|VOLUME
|205
|52-Week high
|75.60
|52-Week low
|40.20
|P/E
|20.83
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|106
|Buy Price
|0.00
|Buy Qty
|0.00
|Sell Price
|60.00
|Sell Qty
|10.00
|OPEN
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|VOLUME
|52-Week high
|0.00
|52-Week low
|0.00
|P/E
|20.83
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|106
|Buy Price
|Buy Qty
|Sell Price
|Sell Qty
|OPEN
|66.00
|CLOSE
|63.00
|VOLUME
|205
|52-Week high
|75.60
|52-Week low
|40.20
|P/E
|20.83
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|106
|Buy Price
|0.00
|Buy Qty
|0.00
|Sell Price
|60.00
|Sell Qty
|10.00
|OPEN
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|VOLUME
|52-Week high
|0.00
|52-Week low
|0.00
|P/E
|20.83
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|105.60
|Buy Price
|Buy Qty
|Sell Price
|Sell Qty
About VJTF Eduservices Ltd.
Artheon Finance Limited provides broking and professional consultancy services in India. The company was incorporated in the year 1984. It is based in Mumbai, India....> More
VJTF Eduservices Ltd - Key Fundamentals
|Parameter
|Values
|Market Cap
|( cr)
|106
|EPS - TTM
|()
|[*S]
|2.88
|P/E Ratio
|(X)
|[*S]
|20.83
|Face Value
|()
|10
|Latest Dividend
|(%)
|-
|Latest Dividend Date
|-
|Dividend Yield
|(%)
|0.00
|Book Value / Share
|()
|[*S]
|14.51
|P/B Ratio
|()
|[*S]
|4.14
VJTF Eduservices Ltd - Financial Results
|Particulars ( cr)
|Dec 2017
|Dec 2016
|% Chg
|Net Sales
|4.25
|3.79
|12.14
|Other Income
|3.2
|0.81
|295.06
|Total Income
|7.45
|4.61
|61.61
|Total Expenses
|2.61
|3.52
|-25.85
|Operating Profit
|4.84
|1.08
|348.15
|Net Profit
|2.19
|0.38
|476.32
|Equity Capital
|17.6
|17.6
|-
VJTF Eduservices Ltd - Peer Group
|Company
|Price()
|Chg (%)
|Mkt Cap ( CR)
|MT Educare
|70.30
|0.36
|279.93
|Shanti Educat.
|159.00
|0.00
|255.99
|Career Point
|114.60
|-0.69
|208.11
|VJTF Eduservices
|60.00
|-4.76
|105.60
|Siddharth Educa.
|33.00
|-1.49
|38.28
|Greycells Edu.
|41.80
|-5.00
|33.06
|Sylph Education
|7.45
|0.00
|11.18
VJTF Eduservices Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN
|
|
VJTF Eduservices Ltd - RETURNS
|Period
|BSE
|NSE
|Sensex
|NIFTY
|1 Week
|-4.91%
|NA
|0.24%
|-0.81%
|1 Month
|NA
|NA
|-1.38%
|-0.78%
|3 Month
|NA
|NA
|1.81%
|1.05%
|6 Month
|-2.44%
|NA
|5.19%
|4.41%
|1 Year
|NA
|NA
|16.86%
|16.20%
|3 Year
|NA
|NA
|16.93%
|18.46%
VJTF Eduservices Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH
|Today's Low/High
|60.00
|
|66.00
|Week Low/High
|60.00
|
|69.00
|Month Low/High
|57.15
|
|69.00
|YEAR Low/High
|40.20
|
|76.00
|All TIME Low/High
|6.50
|
|76.00
Quick Links for VJTF Eduservices:
-
NewsAnnouncements Brokerage Reports Business Earnings Sector
-
Corporate ActionAGM Board Meetings Bonus Dividends EGM Rights Split
-
INFORMATIONBulk Deals Company History MF Holding Listing Info Locations Shareholding
-
FinancialsFinancial Overview Balance Sheet Profit & Loss Cash Flow Ratios Quarterly Results Half Yearly Results Nine Monthly Results Yearly Results
-
Annual ReportAuditors Report Chairman's Speech Company Management Directors' Report Finished Goods Raw Materials
-
Peer ComparisonCompetition Market Cap Price Price Performance Net Sales Net Profit Total Assets Historical Prices