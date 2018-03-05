JUST IN
VJTF Eduservices Ltd.

BSE: 509026 Sector: Others
NSE: N.A. ISIN Code: INE117F01013
BSE LIVE 14:50 | 09 Mar 60.00 -3.00
(-4.76%)
OPEN

66.00

 HIGH

66.00

 LOW

60.00
NSE LIVE 05:30 | 01 Jan VJTF Eduservices Ltd Not listed in NSE
About VJTF Eduservices Ltd.

VJTF Eduservices Ltd

Artheon Finance Limited provides broking and professional consultancy services in India. The company was incorporated in the year 1984. It is based in Mumbai, India....> More

VJTF Eduservices Ltd - Key Fundamentals

Parameter Values
Market Cap ( cr)   106
EPS - TTM () [*S] 2.88
P/E Ratio (X) [*S] 20.83
Face Value ()   10
Latest Dividend (%)   -
Latest Dividend Date -
Dividend Yield (%) 0.00
Book Value / Share () [*S] 14.51
P/B Ratio () [*S] 4.14
[*C] Consolidated     [*S] Standalone    

VJTF Eduservices Ltd - Financial Results

Particulars ( cr) Dec 2017 Dec 2016 % Chg
Net Sales 4.25 3.79 12.14
Other Income 3.2 0.81 295.06
Total Income 7.45 4.61 61.61
Total Expenses 2.61 3.52 -25.85
Operating Profit 4.84 1.08 348.15
Net Profit 2.19 0.38 476.32
Equity Capital 17.6 17.6 -
VJTF Eduservices Ltd - Peer Group

Company Price() Chg (%) Mkt Cap ( CR)
MT Educare 70.30 0.36 279.93
Shanti Educat. 159.00 0.00 255.99
Career Point 114.60 -0.69 208.11
VJTF Eduservices 60.00 -4.76 105.60
Siddharth Educa. 33.00 -1.49 38.28
Greycells Edu. 41.80 -5.00 33.06
Sylph Education 7.45 0.00 11.18
VJTF Eduservices Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN

Category Share (%)
Promoters 64.23
Banks/FIs 0.00
FIIs 0.00
Insurance 0.00
Mutual Funds 0.00
Indian Public 23.11
Custodians 0.00
Other 12.66
VJTF Eduservices Ltd - RETURNS

Period BSE NSE Sensex NIFTY
1 Week -4.91% NA 0.24% -0.81%
1 Month NA NA -1.38% -0.78%
3 Month NA NA 1.81% 1.05%
6 Month -2.44% NA 5.19% 4.41%
1 Year NA NA 16.86% 16.20%
3 Year NA NA 16.93% 18.46%

VJTF Eduservices Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH

Today's Low/High 60.00
66.00
Week Low/High 60.00
69.00
Month Low/High 57.15
69.00
YEAR Low/High 40.20
76.00
All TIME Low/High 6.50
76.00

