VLS Finance Ltd.
|BSE: 511333
|Sector: Financials
|NSE: VLSFINANCE
|ISIN Code: INE709A01018
|BSE LIVE 14:58 | 12 Mar
|70.55
|
-0.85
(-1.19%)
|
OPEN
72.90
|
HIGH
72.90
|
LOW
70.25
|NSE LIVE 14:36 | 12 Mar
|71.00
|
-0.85
(-1.18%)
|
OPEN
73.25
|
HIGH
73.25
|
LOW
70.20
|OPEN
|72.90
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|71.40
|VOLUME
|11451
|52-Week high
|105.00
|52-Week low
|57.50
|P/E
|32.07
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|273
|Buy Price
|70.50
|Buy Qty
|20.00
|Sell Price
|70.60
|Sell Qty
|100.00
|OPEN
|73.25
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|71.85
|VOLUME
|23111
|52-Week high
|104.80
|52-Week low
|57.00
|P/E
|32.07
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|273
|Buy Price
|70.35
|Buy Qty
|36.00
|Sell Price
|71.05
|Sell Qty
|140.00
|OPEN
|72.90
|CLOSE
|71.40
|VOLUME
|11451
|52-Week high
|105.00
|52-Week low
|57.50
|P/E
|32.07
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|273
|Buy Price
|70.50
|Buy Qty
|20.00
|Sell Price
|70.60
|Sell Qty
|100.00
|OPEN
|73.25
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|71.85
|VOLUME
|23111
|52-Week high
|104.80
|52-Week low
|57.00
|P/E
|32.07
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|272.75
|Buy Price
|70.35
|Buy Qty
|36.00
|Sell Price
|71.05
|Sell Qty
|140.00
About VLS Finance Ltd.
Incorporated in Jan.'86 as Vardhman Leasing and Services, a public limited company, VLS Finance (VLSF) got its present name in Sep.'94. Its activities include credit operations, which covers leasing, hire-purchase, ICDs, merchant banking, treasury, consultancy services, international finance, etc. It came out with its maiden public issue in Feb.'93. It came out with another public issue in Dec.'94...> More
VLS Finance Ltd - Key Fundamentals
|Parameter
|Values
|Market Cap
|( cr)
|273
|EPS - TTM
|()
|[*S]
|2.20
|P/E Ratio
|(X)
|[*S]
|32.07
|Face Value
|()
|10
|Latest Dividend
|(%)
|10.00
|Latest Dividend Date
|19 Sep 2017
|Dividend Yield
|(%)
|1.40
|Book Value / Share
|()
|[*S]
|66.22
|P/B Ratio
|()
|[*S]
|1.07
VLS Finance Ltd - Financial Results
|Particulars ( cr)
|Dec 2017
|Dec 2016
|% Chg
|Net Sales
|496.6
|338.69
|46.62
|Other Income
|-
|Total Income
|496.6
|338.69
|46.62
|Total Expenses
|487.57
|335.87
|45.17
|Operating Profit
|9.04
|2.81
|221.71
|Net Profit
|6.15
|2.39
|157.32
|Equity Capital
|38.78
|38.78
|-
VLS Finance Ltd - Peer Group
|Company
|Price()
|Chg (%)
|Mkt Cap ( CR)
|Yamini Invest
|6.12
|-1.77
|321.73
|Dwitiya Trading
|122.60
|-4.03
|307.11
|GCM Securit.
|14.65
|-1.68
|278.35
|VLS Finance
|70.55
|-1.19
|272.75
|A.K.Capital Serv
|410.00
|0.12
|270.60
|Share India Sec.
|105.00
|-2.78
|256.41
|Choice Intl.
|128.00
|0.00
|256.00
VLS Finance Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN
|
|
VLS Finance Ltd - RETURNS
|Period
|BSE
|NSE
|Sensex
|NIFTY
|1 Week
|-6.99%
|-8.39%
|0.36%
|-0.68%
|1 Month
|-16.61%
|-14.25%
|-1.26%
|-0.65%
|3 Month
|-22.22%
|-22.15%
|1.93%
|1.18%
|6 Month
|-15.41%
|-9.96%
|5.32%
|4.55%
|1 Year
|16.80%
|16.78%
|17.01%
|16.35%
|3 Year
|103.90%
|136.67%
|17.07%
|18.62%
VLS Finance Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH
|Today's Low/High
|70.25
|
|72.90
|Week Low/High
|67.95
|
|78.00
|Month Low/High
|67.95
|
|87.00
|YEAR Low/High
|57.50
|
|105.00
|All TIME Low/High
|2.05
|
|143.00
Quick Links for VLS Finance:
-
NewsAnnouncements Brokerage Reports Business Earnings Sector
-
Corporate ActionAGM Board Meetings Bonus Dividends EGM Rights Split
-
INFORMATIONBulk Deals Company History MF Holding Listing Info Locations Shareholding
-
FinancialsFinancial Overview Balance Sheet Profit & Loss Cash Flow Ratios Quarterly Results Half Yearly Results Nine Monthly Results Yearly Results
-
Annual ReportAuditors Report Chairman's Speech Company Management Directors' Report Finished Goods Raw Materials
-
Peer ComparisonCompetition Market Cap Price Price Performance Net Sales Net Profit Total Assets Historical Prices