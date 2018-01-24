JUST IN
VLS Finance Ltd.

BSE: 511333 Sector: Financials
NSE: VLSFINANCE ISIN Code: INE709A01018
BSE LIVE 14:58 | 12 Mar 70.55 -0.85
(-1.19%)
OPEN

72.90

 HIGH

72.90

 LOW

70.25
NSE LIVE 14:36 | 12 Mar 71.00 -0.85
(-1.18%)
OPEN

73.25

 HIGH

73.25

 LOW

70.20
About VLS Finance Ltd.

VLS Finance Ltd

Incorporated in Jan.'86 as Vardhman Leasing and Services, a public limited company, VLS Finance (VLSF) got its present name in Sep.'94. Its activities include credit operations, which covers leasing, hire-purchase, ICDs, merchant banking, treasury, consultancy services, international finance, etc. It came out with its maiden public issue in Feb.'93. It came out with another public issue in Dec.'94...> More

VLS Finance Ltd - Key Fundamentals

Parameter Values
Market Cap ( cr)   273
EPS - TTM () [*S] 2.20
P/E Ratio (X) [*S] 32.07
Face Value ()   10
Latest Dividend (%)   10.00
Latest Dividend Date 19 Sep 2017
Dividend Yield (%) 1.40
Book Value / Share () [*S] 66.22
P/B Ratio () [*S] 1.07
[*C] Consolidated     [*S] Standalone    

VLS Finance Ltd - Financial Results

Particulars ( cr) Dec 2017 Dec 2016 % Chg
Net Sales 496.6 338.69 46.62
Other Income -
Total Income 496.6 338.69 46.62
Total Expenses 487.57 335.87 45.17
Operating Profit 9.04 2.81 221.71
Net Profit 6.15 2.39 157.32
Equity Capital 38.78 38.78 -
VLS Finance Ltd - Peer Group

Company Price() Chg (%) Mkt Cap ( CR)
Yamini Invest 6.12 -1.77 321.73
Dwitiya Trading 122.60 -4.03 307.11
GCM Securit. 14.65 -1.68 278.35
VLS Finance 70.55 -1.19 272.75
A.K.Capital Serv 410.00 0.12 270.60
Share India Sec. 105.00 -2.78 256.41
Choice Intl. 128.00 0.00 256.00
VLS Finance Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN

Category Share (%)
Promoters 45.45
Banks/FIs 0.23
FIIs 0.00
Insurance 0.00
Mutual Funds 0.00
Indian Public 48.35
Custodians 0.00
Other 5.97
VLS Finance Ltd - RETURNS

Period BSE NSE Sensex NIFTY
1 Week -6.99% -8.39% 0.36% -0.68%
1 Month -16.61% -14.25% -1.26% -0.65%
3 Month -22.22% -22.15% 1.93% 1.18%
6 Month -15.41% -9.96% 5.32% 4.55%
1 Year 16.80% 16.78% 17.01% 16.35%
3 Year 103.90% 136.67% 17.07% 18.62%

VLS Finance Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH

Today's Low/High 70.25
72.90
Week Low/High 67.95
78.00
Month Low/High 67.95
87.00
YEAR Low/High 57.50
105.00
All TIME Low/High 2.05
143.00

