VLS Finance Ltd

Incorporated in Jan.'86 as Vardhman Leasing and Services, a public limited company, VLS Finance (VLSF) got its present name in Sep.'94. Its activities include credit operations, which covers leasing, hire-purchase, ICDs, merchant banking, treasury, consultancy services, international finance, etc. It came out with its maiden public issue in Feb.'93. It came out with another public issue in Dec.'94...> More