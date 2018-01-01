JUST IN
Voith Paper Fabrics India Ltd.

BSE: 522122 Sector: Industrials
NSE: PORRITSPEN ISIN Code: INE285C01015
BSE 14:24 | 12 Mar 788.00 32.30
(4.27%)
OPEN

759.05

 HIGH

790.00

 LOW

759.00
NSE LIVE 05:30 | 01 Jan Voith Paper Fabrics India Ltd Not listed in NSE
About Voith Paper Fabrics India Ltd.

Voith Paper Fabrics India Ltd

Porritts & Spencer (Asia) (PSAL), a subsidiary of the UK-based multinational, Porritts & Spencer, started operations in 1974. Its manufacturing unit is located at Faridabad, Haryana. PSAL has a technical collaboration with Porritts & Spencer, UK, which holds 59.21% of the equity of the company. During 1994-95, the company issued bonus shares in the ratio of 2:5. The company manufactures special...> More

Voith Paper Fabrics India Ltd - Key Fundamentals

Parameter Values
Market Cap ( cr)   346
EPS - TTM () [*S] 42.52
P/E Ratio (X) [*S] 18.53
Face Value ()   10
Latest Dividend (%)   40.00
Latest Dividend Date 22 Jun 2017
Dividend Yield (%) 0.53
Book Value / Share () [*S] 420.57
P/B Ratio () [*S] 1.87
[*C] Consolidated     [*S] Standalone    

Announcement

Voith Paper Fabrics India Ltd - Financial Results

Particulars ( cr) Dec 2017 Dec 2016 % Chg
Net Sales 23.46 19.9 17.89
Other Income 2.13 1.99 7.04
Total Income 25.59 21.89 16.9
Total Expenses 16.86 13.52 24.7
Operating Profit 8.73 8.37 4.3
Net Profit 4.9 4.43 10.61
Equity Capital 4.39 4.39 -
Voith Paper Fabrics India Ltd - Peer Group

Company Price() Chg (%) Mkt Cap ( CR)
Alok Inds. 3.04 4.83 418.71
Fiberweb (India) 128.65 -2.94 370.38
Mafatlal Inds. 265.05 -2.54 368.68
Voith Paper 788.00 4.27 345.93
Ashima 26.85 1.90 344.89
Nahar Spinning 92.75 -2.78 334.46
Mohota Indust. 215.25 -1.06 314.05
Voith Paper Fabrics India Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN

Category Share (%)
Promoters 74.04
Banks/FIs 0.02
FIIs 0.00
Insurance 1.17
Mutual Funds 0.00
Indian Public 21.04
Custodians 0.00
Other 3.34
Voith Paper Fabrics India Ltd - RETURNS

Period BSE NSE Sensex NIFTY
1 Week -1.38% NA 0.51% -0.35%
1 Month -4.26% NA -1.12% -0.32%
3 Month -1.87% NA 2.08% 1.52%
6 Month 5.67% NA 5.47% 4.90%
1 Year 35.34% NA 17.18% 16.75%
3 Year 74.92% NA 17.24% 19.02%

Voith Paper Fabrics India Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH

Today's Low/High 759.00
790.00
Week Low/High 745.55
799.00
Month Low/High 745.55
885.00
YEAR Low/High 560.00
1002.00
All TIME Low/High 21.90
1002.00

