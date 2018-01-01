You are here » Home
Voith Paper Fabrics India Ltd.
|BSE: 522122
|Sector: Industrials
|NSE: PORRITSPEN
|ISIN Code: INE285C01015
|
BSE
14:24 | 12 Mar
|
788.00
|
32.30
(4.27%)
|
OPEN
759.05
|
HIGH
790.00
|
LOW
759.00
|
NSE
LIVE
05:30 | 01 Jan
|
Voith Paper Fabrics India Ltd
Not listed in NSE
|OPEN
|759.05
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|755.70
|VOLUME
|941
|52-Week high
|1001.70
|52-Week low
|560.00
|P/E
|18.53
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|346
|Buy Price
|763.75
|Buy Qty
|10.00
|Sell Price
|788.00
|Sell Qty
|13.00
About Voith Paper Fabrics India Ltd.
Voith Paper Fabrics India Ltd
Porritts & Spencer (Asia) (PSAL), a subsidiary of the UK-based multinational, Porritts & Spencer, started operations in 1974. Its manufacturing unit is located at Faridabad, Haryana. PSAL has a technical collaboration with Porritts & Spencer, UK, which holds 59.21% of the equity of the company. During 1994-95, the company issued bonus shares in the ratio of 2:5.
The company manufactures special...> More
Voith Paper Fabrics India Ltd - Key Fundamentals
Voith Paper Fabrics India Ltd - Financial Results
|Particulars ( cr)
|Dec 2017
|Dec 2016
|% Chg
|Net Sales
|23.46
|19.9
|17.89
|Other Income
|2.13
|1.99
|7.04
|Total Income
|25.59
|21.89
|16.9
|Total Expenses
|16.86
|13.52
|24.7
|Operating Profit
|8.73
|8.37
|4.3
|Net Profit
|4.9
|4.43
|10.61
|Equity Capital
|4.39
|4.39
| -
Voith Paper Fabrics India Ltd - Peer Group
Voith Paper Fabrics India Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN
Voith Paper Fabrics India Ltd - RETURNS
|Period
|BSE
|NSE
|Sensex
|NIFTY
|1 Week
|-1.38%
|NA
|0.51%
|-0.35%
|1 Month
|-4.26%
|NA
|-1.12%
|-0.32%
|3 Month
|-1.87%
|NA
|2.08%
|1.52%
|6 Month
|5.67%
|NA
|5.47%
|4.90%
|1 Year
|35.34%
|NA
|17.18%
|16.75%
|3 Year
|74.92%
|NA
|17.24%
|19.02%
Voith Paper Fabrics India Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH
|Today's Low/High
|759.00
|
|790.00
|Week Low/High
|745.55
|
|799.00
|Month Low/High
|745.55
|
|885.00
|YEAR Low/High
|560.00
|
|1002.00
|All TIME Low/High
|21.90
|
|1002.00
Quick Links for Voith Paper Fabrics India: