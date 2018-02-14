JUST IN
Voltaire Leasing & Finance Ltd.

BSE: 509038 Sector: Financials
NSE: N.A. ISIN Code: INE763D01019
BSE LIVE 14:22 | 15 Feb 20.90 -0.35
(-1.65%)
OPEN

20.90

 HIGH

20.90

 LOW

20.90
NSE LIVE 05:30 | 01 Jan Voltaire Leasing & Finance Ltd Not listed in NSE
About Voltaire Leasing & Finance Ltd.

Voltaire Leasing & Finance Ltd

Voltaire was incorporated as a public limited company under the Companies Act 1956 on September 3 1984 with the Registrar of Companies Maharashtra at Mumbai in the name and style of Voltaire Leasing & Finance Limited. The Company obtained the certificate for commencement of business on October 5 1984. The main object of the Voltaire is to carry on the business of finance and trading hire purchase ...> More

Voltaire Leasing & Finance Ltd - Key Fundamentals

Parameter Values
Market Cap ( cr)   9
EPS - TTM () [*S] -
P/E Ratio (X) [*S] -
Face Value ()   10
Latest Dividend (%)   -
Latest Dividend Date -
Dividend Yield (%) 0.00
Book Value / Share () [*S] 46.92
P/B Ratio () [*S] 0.45
[*C] Consolidated     [*S] Standalone    

Announcement

Voltaire Leasing & Finance Ltd - Financial Results

Particulars ( cr) Dec 2017 Dec 2016 % Chg
Net Sales 0.05 -
Other Income 0.2 0.1 100
Total Income 0.25 0.1 150
Total Expenses 0.27 0.22 22.73
Operating Profit -0.02 -0.12 83.33
Net Profit -0.03 -0.14 78.57
Equity Capital 4.12 4.12 -
Voltaire Leasing & Finance Ltd - Peer Group

Company Price() Chg (%) Mkt Cap ( CR)
Dhanlaxmi Cotex 18.00 4.96 8.77
Paragon Finance 20.60 -6.36 8.76
Surya India 12.50 25.00 8.74
Voltaire Leasing 20.90 -1.65 8.61
Manraj Hsg.Fin. 17.00 2.41 8.50
TRC Financial 16.80 4.67 8.40
Aadhaar Ventures 0.53 -1.85 8.33
Voltaire Leasing & Finance Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN

Category Share (%)
Promoters 2.91
Banks/FIs 0.00
FIIs 0.00
Insurance 0.00
Mutual Funds 0.00
Indian Public 58.30
Custodians 0.00
Other 38.79
Voltaire Leasing & Finance Ltd - RETURNS

Period BSE NSE Sensex NIFTY
1 Week NA NA 0.27% -0.81%
1 Month NA NA -1.35% -0.78%
3 Month NA NA 1.83% 1.05%
6 Month NA NA 5.22% 4.41%
1 Year NA NA 16.90% 16.20%
3 Year -4.57% NA 16.96% 18.46%

Voltaire Leasing & Finance Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH

Today's Low/High 20.90
20.90
Week Low/High 0.00
20.90
Month Low/High 20.90
21.00
YEAR Low/High 20.90
36.00
All TIME Low/High 2.10
41.00

