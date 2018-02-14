You are here » Home
Voltaire Leasing & Finance Ltd.
|BSE: 509038
|Sector: Financials
|NSE: N.A.
|ISIN Code: INE763D01019
|
BSE
LIVE
14:22 | 15 Feb
|
20.90
|
-0.35
(-1.65%)
|
OPEN
20.90
|
HIGH
20.90
|
LOW
20.90
|
NSE
LIVE
05:30 | 01 Jan
|
Voltaire Leasing & Finance Ltd
Not listed in NSE
|OPEN
|20.90
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|21.25
|VOLUME
|2511
|52-Week high
|36.00
|52-Week low
|20.90
|P/E
|
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|9
|Buy Price
|0.00
|Buy Qty
|0.00
|Sell Price
|20.90
|Sell Qty
|189.00
|OPEN
|20.90
|CLOSE
|21.25
|VOLUME
|2511
|52-Week high
|36.00
|52-Week low
|20.90
|P/E
|
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|9
|Buy Price
|0.00
|Buy Qty
|0.00
|Sell Price
|20.90
|Sell Qty
|189.00
About Voltaire Leasing & Finance Ltd.
Voltaire Leasing & Finance Ltd
Voltaire was incorporated as a public limited company under the Companies Act 1956 on September 3 1984 with the Registrar of Companies Maharashtra at Mumbai in the name and style of Voltaire Leasing & Finance Limited. The Company obtained the certificate for commencement of business on October 5 1984. The main object of the Voltaire is to carry on the business of finance and trading hire purchase ...> More
Voltaire Leasing & Finance Ltd - Key Fundamentals
Voltaire Leasing & Finance Ltd - Financial Results
Voltaire Leasing & Finance Ltd - Peer Group
Voltaire Leasing & Finance Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN
Voltaire Leasing & Finance Ltd - RETURNS
|Period
|BSE
|NSE
|Sensex
|NIFTY
|1 Week
|NA
|NA
|0.27%
|-0.81%
|1 Month
|NA
|NA
|-1.35%
|-0.78%
|3 Month
|NA
|NA
|1.83%
|1.05%
|6 Month
|NA
|NA
|5.22%
|4.41%
|1 Year
|NA
|NA
|16.90%
|16.20%
|3 Year
|-4.57%
|NA
|16.96%
|18.46%
Voltaire Leasing & Finance Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH
|Today's Low/High
|20.90
|
|20.90
|Week Low/High
|0.00
|
|20.90
|Month Low/High
|20.90
|
|21.00
|YEAR Low/High
|20.90
|
|36.00
|All TIME Low/High
|2.10
|
|41.00
Quick Links for Voltaire Leasing & Finance: