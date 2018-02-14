Voltaire Leasing & Finance Ltd

Voltaire was incorporated as a public limited company under the Companies Act 1956 on September 3 1984 with the Registrar of Companies Maharashtra at Mumbai in the name and style of Voltaire Leasing & Finance Limited. The Company obtained the certificate for commencement of business on October 5 1984. The main object of the Voltaire is to carry on the business of finance and trading hire purchase ...> More