Vora Constructions Ltd.

BSE: 512215 Sector: Financials
NSE: N.A. ISIN Code: INE902L01016
BSE LIVE 14:04 | 19 Feb 48.00 -2.00
(-4.00%)
OPEN

48.00

 HIGH

48.00

 LOW

48.00
NSE LIVE 05:30 | 01 Jan Vora Constructions Ltd Not listed in NSE
About Vora Constructions Ltd.

Vora Constructions Ltd - Key Fundamentals

Parameter Values
Market Cap ( cr)   31
EPS - TTM () [*S] 0.62
P/E Ratio (X) [*S] 77.42
Face Value ()   10
Latest Dividend (%)   -
Latest Dividend Date -
Dividend Yield (%) 0.00
Book Value / Share () [*S] 36.60
P/B Ratio () [*S] 1.31
[*C] Consolidated     [*S] Standalone    

Vora Constructions Ltd - Financial Results

Particulars ( cr) Dec 2017 Dec 2016 % Chg
Net Sales 1.23 0.14 778.57
Other Income -
Total Income 1.23 0.14 778.57
Total Expenses 0.72 0.09 700
Operating Profit 0.51 0.05 920
Net Profit 0.5 0.05 900
Equity Capital 6.45 2 -
Vora Constructions Ltd - Peer Group

Company Price() Chg (%) Mkt Cap ( CR)
Mudit Finlease 64.30 -4.81 32.73
Sangam Advisors 32.00 0.95 32.03
Regency Trust 3.15 1.94 31.50
Vora Const. 48.00 -4.00 30.96
KARNAVATI FIN. 30.45 5.00 30.60
SKP Securities 69.00 -4.30 30.36
BLB 5.63 4.07 29.78
Vora Constructions Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN

Category Share (%)
Promoters 70.95
Banks/FIs 0.00
FIIs 0.00
Insurance 0.00
Mutual Funds 0.00
Indian Public 22.06
Custodians 0.00
Other 6.99
Vora Constructions Ltd - RETURNS

Period BSE NSE Sensex NIFTY
1 Week NA NA 0.56% -0.42%
1 Month NA NA -1.06% -0.39%
3 Month NA NA 2.13% 1.45%
6 Month -18.23% NA 5.53% 4.83%
1 Year -17.45% NA 17.24% 16.66%
3 Year NA NA 17.30% 18.93%

Vora Constructions Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH

Today's Low/High 48.00
48.00
Week Low/High 0.00
48.00
Month Low/High 48.00
48.00
YEAR Low/High 48.00
71.00
All TIME Low/High 2.00
226.00

Browse STOCK Companies

