Vora Constructions Ltd.
|BSE: 512215
|Sector: Financials
|NSE: N.A.
|ISIN Code: INE902L01016
|BSE LIVE 14:04 | 19 Feb
|48.00
|
-2.00
(-4.00%)
|
OPEN
48.00
|
HIGH
48.00
|
LOW
48.00
|NSE LIVE 05:30 | 01 Jan
|Vora Constructions Ltd Not listed in NSE
|OPEN
|48.00
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|50.00
|VOLUME
|1
|52-Week high
|70.95
|52-Week low
|48.00
|P/E
|77.42
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|31
|Buy Price
|0.00
|Buy Qty
|0.00
|Sell Price
|0.00
|Sell Qty
|0.00
About Vora Constructions Ltd.
Vora Constructions Ltd - Key Fundamentals
|Parameter
|Values
|Market Cap
|( cr)
|31
|EPS - TTM
|()
|[*S]
|0.62
|P/E Ratio
|(X)
|[*S]
|77.42
|Face Value
|()
|10
|Latest Dividend
|(%)
|-
|Latest Dividend Date
|-
|Dividend Yield
|(%)
|0.00
|Book Value / Share
|()
|[*S]
|36.60
|P/B Ratio
|()
|[*S]
|1.31
Announcement
-
Notice Of Board Meeting To Be Held On 14/02/2018 & Closure Of Trading Window
-
Unaudited Financial Results For The Quarter And Half Year Ended 30/09/2017 Along With Limited Review
-
Notice Of Board Meeting To Be Held On 15Th November 2017 & Closure Of Trading Window
-
-
Certificate Pursuant To Regulation 40(9) Of The SEBI (Listing Obligations And Disclosure Requirement
-
Statement Of Investor Complaints For The Quarter Ended 30Th September 2017
Vora Constructions Ltd - Financial Results
|Particulars ( cr)
|Dec 2017
|Dec 2016
|% Chg
|Net Sales
|1.23
|0.14
|778.57
|Other Income
|-
|Total Income
|1.23
|0.14
|778.57
|Total Expenses
|0.72
|0.09
|700
|Operating Profit
|0.51
|0.05
|920
|Net Profit
|0.5
|0.05
|900
|Equity Capital
|6.45
|2
|-
Vora Constructions Ltd - Peer Group
|Company
|Price()
|Chg (%)
|Mkt Cap ( CR)
|Mudit Finlease
|64.30
|-4.81
|32.73
|Sangam Advisors
|32.00
|0.95
|32.03
|Regency Trust
|3.15
|1.94
|31.50
|Vora Const.
|48.00
|-4.00
|30.96
|KARNAVATI FIN.
|30.45
|5.00
|30.60
|SKP Securities
|69.00
|-4.30
|30.36
|BLB
|5.63
|4.07
|29.78
Vora Constructions Ltd - RETURNS
|Period
|BSE
|NSE
|Sensex
|NIFTY
|1 Week
|NA
|NA
|0.56%
|-0.42%
|1 Month
|NA
|NA
|-1.06%
|-0.39%
|3 Month
|NA
|NA
|2.13%
|1.45%
|6 Month
|-18.23%
|NA
|5.53%
|4.83%
|1 Year
|-17.45%
|NA
|17.24%
|16.66%
|3 Year
|NA
|NA
|17.30%
|18.93%
Vora Constructions Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH
|Today's Low/High
|48.00
|
|48.00
|Week Low/High
|0.00
|
|48.00
|Month Low/High
|48.00
|
|48.00
|YEAR Low/High
|48.00
|
|71.00
|All TIME Low/High
|2.00
|
|226.00
