JUST IN
You are here » Home » Company » VSF Projects Ltd

VSF Projects Ltd.

BSE: 519331 Sector: Infrastructure
NSE: N.A. ISIN Code: INE923K01014
BSE 15:14 | 06 Feb VSF Projects Ltd is not traded on BSE in the last 30 days
NSE LIVE 05:30 | 01 Jan VSF Projects Ltd Not listed in NSE
Add to Watchlist  |   Add to Portfolio
OPEN 8.00
PREVIOUS CLOSE 8.00
VOLUME 300
52-Week high 8.16
52-Week low 6.48
P/E
Mkt Cap.(Rs cr) 5
Buy Price 8.00
Buy Qty 700.00
Sell Price 0.00
Sell Qty 0.00
OPEN 8.00
CLOSE 8.00
VOLUME 300
52-Week high 8.16
52-Week low 6.48
P/E
Mkt Cap.(Rs cr) 5
Buy Price 8.00
Buy Qty 700.00
Sell Price 0.00
Sell Qty 0.00

About VSF Projects Ltd.

VSF Projects Ltd

Vijaya Shrimp Farms and Export Ltd was incorporated in Jun.'92. It came out with a public issue during Dec.'93 to set up an acqua culture farm in Andhra Pradesh and cultivate Black Tiger variety as an 100% EOU. An In house hatchery for captive consumption and a farm for shrimp farming by semi-intensive methods were also part of its project. The reduction in demand for seeds led to the closure o...> More

VSF Projects Ltd - Key Fundamentals

Parameter Values
Market Cap ( cr)   5
EPS - TTM () [*S] -
P/E Ratio (X) [*S] -
Face Value ()   10
Latest Dividend (%)   -
Latest Dividend Date -
Dividend Yield (%) 0.00
Book Value / Share () [*S] 16.82
P/B Ratio () [*S] 0.48
[*C] Consolidated     [*S] Standalone    

Announcement

VSF Projects Ltd - Financial Results

Particulars ( cr) Dec 2017 Dec 2016 % Chg
Net Sales 0.33 -
Other Income -
Total Income 0.33 -
Total Expenses 0.12 0.19 -36.84
Operating Profit -0.12 0.14 -185.71
Net Profit -0.28 -
Equity Capital 5.87 5.87 -
> More on VSF Projects Ltd Financials Results

VSF Projects Ltd - Peer Group

Company Price() Chg (%) Mkt Cap ( CR)
Shricon Indus. 44.10 5.00 5.47
Crane Infra 7.48 4.91 5.42
Asahi Infrastr. 1.35 0.00 4.74
VSF Projects 8.00 0.00 4.70
Prabhav Ind 1.02 2.00 4.70
Epsom Properties 5.70 0.00 4.25
Yogi Infra 2.11 4.98 3.56
> More on VSF Projects Ltd Peer Group

VSF Projects Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN

Category Share (%)
Promoters 42.54
Banks/FIs 3.73
FIIs 0.00
Insurance 0.00
Mutual Funds 0.00
Indian Public 51.73
Custodians 0.00
Other 2.00
> More on VSF Projects Ltd Share Holding Pattern

VSF Projects Ltd - RETURNS

Period BSE NSE Sensex NIFTY
1 Week NA NA 0.51% -0.35%
1 Month NA NA -1.12% -0.32%
3 Month NA NA 2.08% 1.52%
6 Month NA NA 5.47% 4.90%
1 Year 23.46% NA 17.18% 16.75%
3 Year NA NA 17.24% 19.02%

VSF Projects Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH

Today's Low/High 8.00
8.00
Week Low/High 0.00
8.00
Month Low/High 0.00
8.00
YEAR Low/High 6.48
8.00
All TIME Low/High 5.00
118.00

Browse STOCK Companies

Quick Links for VSF Projects: