VSF Projects Ltd.
|BSE: 519331
|Sector: Infrastructure
|NSE: N.A.
|ISIN Code: INE923K01014
|BSE 15:14 | 06 Feb
|VSF Projects Ltd is not traded on BSE in the last 30 days
|NSE LIVE 05:30 | 01 Jan
|VSF Projects Ltd Not listed in NSE
|OPEN
|8.00
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|8.00
|VOLUME
|300
|52-Week high
|8.16
|52-Week low
|6.48
|P/E
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|5
|Buy Price
|8.00
|Buy Qty
|700.00
|Sell Price
|0.00
|Sell Qty
|0.00
|OPEN
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|VOLUME
|52-Week high
|0.00
|52-Week low
|0.00
|P/E
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|5
|Buy Price
|Buy Qty
|Sell Price
|Sell Qty
About VSF Projects Ltd.
Vijaya Shrimp Farms and Export Ltd was incorporated in Jun.'92. It came out with a public issue during Dec.'93 to set up an acqua culture farm in Andhra Pradesh and cultivate Black Tiger variety as an 100% EOU. An In house hatchery for captive consumption and a farm for shrimp farming by semi-intensive methods were also part of its project. The reduction in demand for seeds led to the closure o...> More
VSF Projects Ltd - Key Fundamentals
|Parameter
|Values
|Market Cap
|( cr)
|5
|EPS - TTM
|()
|[*S]
|-
|P/E Ratio
|(X)
|[*S]
|-
|Face Value
|()
|10
|Latest Dividend
|(%)
|-
|Latest Dividend Date
|-
|Dividend Yield
|(%)
|0.00
|Book Value / Share
|()
|[*S]
|16.82
|P/B Ratio
|()
|[*S]
|0.48
Announcement
-
Financial Results For Quarter And Nine Months Ended 31.12.2017
-
-
-
Statement Of Investor Complaints For The Quarter Ended 31St December 2017
-
Un -Audited Financial Results For The Quarter And Half Year Ended 30.09.2017 Along With The Limited
-
VSF Projects Ltd - Financial Results
|Particulars ( cr)
|Dec 2017
|Dec 2016
|% Chg
|Net Sales
|0.33
|-
|Other Income
|-
|Total Income
|0.33
|-
|Total Expenses
|0.12
|0.19
|-36.84
|Operating Profit
|-0.12
|0.14
|-185.71
|Net Profit
|-0.28
|-
|Equity Capital
|5.87
|5.87
|-
VSF Projects Ltd - Peer Group
|Company
|Price()
|Chg (%)
|Mkt Cap ( CR)
|Shricon Indus.
|44.10
|5.00
|5.47
|Crane Infra
|7.48
|4.91
|5.42
|Asahi Infrastr.
|1.35
|0.00
|4.74
|VSF Projects
|8.00
|0.00
|4.70
|Prabhav Ind
|1.02
|2.00
|4.70
|Epsom Properties
|5.70
|0.00
|4.25
|Yogi Infra
|2.11
|4.98
|3.56
VSF Projects Ltd - RETURNS
|Period
|BSE
|NSE
|Sensex
|NIFTY
|1 Week
|NA
|NA
|0.51%
|-0.35%
|1 Month
|NA
|NA
|-1.12%
|-0.32%
|3 Month
|NA
|NA
|2.08%
|1.52%
|6 Month
|NA
|NA
|5.47%
|4.90%
|1 Year
|23.46%
|NA
|17.18%
|16.75%
|3 Year
|NA
|NA
|17.24%
|19.02%
VSF Projects Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH
|Today's Low/High
|8.00
|
|8.00
|Week Low/High
|0.00
|
|8.00
|Month Low/High
|0.00
|
|8.00
|YEAR Low/High
|6.48
|
|8.00
|All TIME Low/High
|5.00
|
|118.00
