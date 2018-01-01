JUST IN
You are here » Home » Company » VST Tillers Tractors Ltd

VST Tillers Tractors Ltd.

BSE: 531266 Sector: Auto
NSE: VSTTILLERS ISIN Code: INE764D01017
BSE 15:40 | 12 Mar 2610.75 -31.00
(-1.17%)
OPEN

2645.55

 HIGH

2659.10

 LOW

2570.65
NSE 15:28 | 12 Mar 2608.10 -34.15
(-1.29%)
OPEN

2660.05

 HIGH

2660.05

 LOW

2567.95
Add to Watchlist  |   Add to Portfolio
OPEN 2645.55
PREVIOUS CLOSE 2641.75
VOLUME 377
52-Week high 2814.00
52-Week low 1770.00
P/E 23.56
Mkt Cap.(Rs cr) 2,256
Buy Price 0.00
Buy Qty 0.00
Sell Price 0.00
Sell Qty 0.00
OPEN 2645.55
CLOSE 2641.75
VOLUME 377
52-Week high 2814.00
52-Week low 1770.00
P/E 23.56
Mkt Cap.(Rs cr) 2,256
Buy Price 0.00
Buy Qty 0.00
Sell Price 0.00
Sell Qty 0.00

About VST Tillers Tractors Ltd.

VST Tillers Tractors Ltd

Incorporated in the late 1960s, VST Tillers Tractors was promoted as a joint venture by V T Velu and V T Krishnamoorthy with Mitsubishi Heavy Industries. It is engaged in the manufacture of power tillers, tractors and diesel engines.The company came out with a rights issue in 1994 of equity shares and convertible debentures in 1995 to finance its expansion. The company proposes to introduce rice t...> More

VST Tillers Tractors Ltd - Key Fundamentals

Parameter Values
Market Cap ( cr)   2,256
EPS - TTM () [*S] 110.83
P/E Ratio (X) [*S] 23.56
Face Value ()   10
Latest Dividend (%)   150.00
Latest Dividend Date 03 Aug 2017
Dividend Yield (%) 0.57
Book Value / Share () [*S] 614.82
P/B Ratio () [*S] 4.25
[*C] Consolidated     [*S] Standalone    

News

Announcement

VST Tillers Tractors Ltd - Financial Results

Particulars ( cr) Dec 2017 Dec 2016 % Chg
Net Sales 165.68 141.81 16.83
Other Income 15.32 3.35 357.31
Total Income 181 145.16 24.69
Total Expenses 136.72 122.98 11.17
Operating Profit 44.28 22.18 99.64
Net Profit 31.38 12.65 148.06
Equity Capital 8.64 8.64 -
> More on VST Tillers Tractors Ltd Financials Results

VST Tillers Tractors Ltd - Peer Group

Company Price() Chg (%) Mkt Cap ( CR)
Force Motors 2790.15 -0.59 3677.42
HMT 29.50 -1.83 3552.07
Mah. Scooters 2276.60 0.62 2602.15
VST Till. Tract. 2610.75 -1.17 2255.69
SML ISUZU 761.85 -2.79 1102.40
Atul Auto 431.90 0.23 947.59
Scooters India 57.90 -4.93 494.35
> More on VST Tillers Tractors Ltd Peer Group

VST Tillers Tractors Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN

Category Share (%)
Promoters 53.99
Banks/FIs 0.08
FIIs 5.10
Insurance 0.00
Mutual Funds 10.69
Indian Public 23.38
Custodians 0.00
Other 4.09
> More on VST Tillers Tractors Ltd Share Holding Pattern

VST Tillers Tractors Ltd - Research Reports

Date Broker Action Price Report
03/08 Motilal Oswal Buy 1834 PDF IconDetails
09/06 Motilal Oswal Buy 1875 PDF IconDetails
> More on VST Tillers Tractors Ltd Research Reports

VST Tillers Tractors Ltd - RETURNS

Period BSE NSE Sensex NIFTY
1 Week -1.17% -0.74% 0.51% -0.35%
1 Month -1.07% -0.34% -1.12% -0.32%
3 Month 19.82% 21.81% 2.08% 1.52%
6 Month 24.31% 25.55% 5.47% 4.90%
1 Year 41.12% 40.92% 17.18% 16.74%
3 Year 77.78% 71.33% 17.24% 19.01%

VST Tillers Tractors Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH

Today's Low/High 2570.65
2659.10
Week Low/High 2570.65
2790.00
Month Low/High 2565.70
2814.00
YEAR Low/High 1770.00
2814.00
All TIME Low/High 6.83
2814.00

Browse STOCK Companies

Quick Links for VST Tillers Tractors: