You are here » Home
» Company
» VST Tillers Tractors Ltd
VST Tillers Tractors Ltd.
|BSE: 531266
|Sector: Auto
|NSE: VSTTILLERS
|ISIN Code: INE764D01017
|
BSE
15:40 | 12 Mar
|
2610.75
|
-31.00
(-1.17%)
|
OPEN
2645.55
|
HIGH
2659.10
|
LOW
2570.65
|
NSE
15:28 | 12 Mar
|
2608.10
|
-34.15
(-1.29%)
|
OPEN
2660.05
|
HIGH
2660.05
|
LOW
2567.95
|OPEN
|2645.55
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|2641.75
|VOLUME
|377
|52-Week high
|2814.00
|52-Week low
|1770.00
|P/E
|23.56
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|2,256
|Buy Price
|0.00
|Buy Qty
|0.00
|Sell Price
|0.00
|Sell Qty
|0.00
|OPEN
|2660.05
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|2642.25
|VOLUME
|5510
|52-Week high
|2825.00
|52-Week low
|1764.00
|P/E
|23.56
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|2,256
|Buy Price
|2645.00
|Buy Qty
|13.00
|Sell Price
|2648.10
|Sell Qty
|2.00
|OPEN
|2645.55
|CLOSE
|2641.75
|VOLUME
|377
|52-Week high
|2814.00
|52-Week low
|1770.00
|P/E
|23.56
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|2,256
|Buy Price
|0.00
|Buy Qty
|0.00
|Sell Price
|0.00
|Sell Qty
|0.00
|OPEN
|2660.05
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|2642.25
|VOLUME
|5510
|52-Week high
|2825.00
|52-Week low
|1764.00
|P/E
|23.56
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|2255.69
|Buy Price
|2645.00
|Buy Qty
|13.00
|Sell Price
|2648.10
|Sell Qty
|2.00
About VST Tillers Tractors Ltd.
VST Tillers Tractors Ltd
Incorporated in the late 1960s, VST Tillers Tractors was promoted as a joint venture by V T Velu and V T Krishnamoorthy with Mitsubishi Heavy Industries. It is engaged in the manufacture of power tillers, tractors and diesel engines.The company came out with a rights issue in 1994 of equity shares and convertible debentures in 1995 to finance its expansion. The company proposes to introduce rice t...> More
VST Tillers Tractors Ltd - Key Fundamentals
VST Tillers Tractors Ltd - Financial Results
> More on VST Tillers Tractors Ltd Financials Results
|Particulars ( cr)
|Dec 2017
|Dec 2016
|% Chg
|Net Sales
|165.68
|141.81
|16.83
|Other Income
|15.32
|3.35
|357.31
|Total Income
|181
|145.16
|24.69
|Total Expenses
|136.72
|122.98
|11.17
|Operating Profit
|44.28
|22.18
|99.64
|Net Profit
|31.38
|12.65
|148.06
|Equity Capital
|8.64
|8.64
| -
VST Tillers Tractors Ltd - Peer Group
VST Tillers Tractors Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN
VST Tillers Tractors Ltd - Research Reports
VST Tillers Tractors Ltd - RETURNS
|Period
|BSE
|NSE
|Sensex
|NIFTY
|1 Week
|-1.17%
|-0.74%
|0.51%
|-0.35%
|1 Month
|-1.07%
|-0.34%
|-1.12%
|-0.32%
|3 Month
|19.82%
|21.81%
|2.08%
|1.52%
|6 Month
|24.31%
|25.55%
|5.47%
|4.90%
|1 Year
|41.12%
|40.92%
|17.18%
|16.74%
|3 Year
|77.78%
|71.33%
|17.24%
|19.01%
VST Tillers Tractors Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH
|Today's Low/High
|2570.65
|
|2659.10
|Week Low/High
|2570.65
|
|2790.00
|Month Low/High
|2565.70
|
|2814.00
|YEAR Low/High
|1770.00
|
|2814.00
|All TIME Low/High
|6.83
|
|2814.00
Quick Links for VST Tillers Tractors: