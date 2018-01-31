VXL Instruments Ltd.
|BSE: 517399
|Sector: Consumer
|NSE: VXLINSTR
|ISIN Code: INE756A01019
|BSE 11:30 | 09 Mar
|8.73
|
0.36
(4.30%)
|
OPEN
8.73
|
HIGH
8.73
|
LOW
8.73
|NSE LIVE 05:30 | 01 Jan
|VXL Instruments Ltd Not listed in NSE
|OPEN
|8.73
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|8.37
|VOLUME
|200
|52-Week high
|10.33
|52-Week low
|6.05
|P/E
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|12
|Buy Price
|0.00
|Buy Qty
|0.00
|Sell Price
|0.00
|Sell Qty
|0.00
|OPEN
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|VOLUME
|52-Week high
|0.00
|52-Week low
|0.00
|P/E
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|12
|Buy Price
|Buy Qty
|Sell Price
|Sell Qty
About VXL Instruments Ltd.
Incorporated on 28 Feb.'86, VXL Instruments became public in 1993. It was promoted by a team of technocrats, A V Kasargod, M V Nagaraj and J R Mundkur. The company manufactures terminals, with an installed capacity of 80,000 pa, for the computer peripherals industry. Its customer base includes well-known companies like ECIL, CMC, Digital Equipments, ITI, Modi Olivetti, Tata Unisys, Wipro Infotech,...> More
VXL Instruments Ltd - Key Fundamentals
|Parameter
|Values
|Market Cap
|( cr)
|12
|EPS - TTM
|()
|[*S]
|-
|P/E Ratio
|(X)
|[*S]
|-
|Face Value
|()
|10
|Latest Dividend
|(%)
|-
|Latest Dividend Date
|-
|Dividend Yield
|(%)
|0.00
|Book Value / Share
|()
|[*S]
|-3.74
|P/B Ratio
|()
|[*S]
|-2.33
Announcement
-
-
Statement Of Investor Complaints For The Quarter Ended 31St December 2017
-
Financial Results For Quarter And Half Year Ended 30.09.2017 In Schedule III Format - Ind AS Complie
-
Un-Audited Financial Results For The Quarter Ended 30Th September 2017
-
Board Meeting To Consider And Approve The Un-Audited Financial Results For The 2Nd Quarter Ended 30/
-
Board Meeting To Consider And Approve The Un-Audited Financial Results For The 2Nd Quarter Ended 30/
VXL Instruments Ltd - Financial Results
|Particulars ( cr)
|Dec 2017
|Dec 2016
|% Chg
|Net Sales
|13.91
|13.39
|3.88
|Other Income
|-
|Total Income
|13.92
|13.39
|3.96
|Total Expenses
|13.57
|13.99
|-3
|Operating Profit
|0.34
|-0.6
|156.67
|Net Profit
|0.06
|-0.87
|106.9
|Equity Capital
|13.32
|13.32
|-
VXL Instruments Ltd - Peer Group
|Company
|Price()
|Chg (%)
|Mkt Cap ( CR)
|MRO-TEK Realty
|24.00
|-2.24
|44.83
|Mobile Telecom.
|2.71
|-4.91
|37.80
|ECS Biztech
|8.44
|0.00
|17.35
|VXL Instruments
|8.73
|4.30
|11.63
|Allied Computer.
|0.54
|-1.82
|10.25
|Vintron Info.
|0.56
|1.82
|4.39
|Computer Point
|0.99
|-4.81
|2.97
VXL Instruments Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN
|
|
VXL Instruments Ltd - RETURNS
|Period
|BSE
|NSE
|Sensex
|NIFTY
|1 Week
|NA
|NA
|0.51%
|-0.35%
|1 Month
|NA
|NA
|-1.12%
|-0.32%
|3 Month
|9.13%
|NA
|2.08%
|1.52%
|6 Month
|NA
|NA
|5.47%
|4.90%
|1 Year
|NA
|NA
|17.18%
|16.75%
|3 Year
|-44.04%
|NA
|17.24%
|19.02%
VXL Instruments Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH
|Today's Low/High
|8.73
|
|8.73
|Week Low/High
|8.73
|
|9.00
|Month Low/High
|8.37
|
|9.00
|YEAR Low/High
|6.05
|
|10.00
|All TIME Low/High
|5.00
|
|424.00
Quick Links for VXL Instruments:
-
NewsAnnouncements Brokerage Reports Business Earnings Sector
-
Corporate ActionAGM Board Meetings Bonus Dividends EGM Rights Split
-
INFORMATIONBulk Deals Company History MF Holding Listing Info Locations Shareholding
-
FinancialsFinancial Overview Balance Sheet Profit & Loss Cash Flow Ratios Quarterly Results Half Yearly Results Nine Monthly Results Yearly Results
-
Annual ReportAuditors Report Chairman's Speech Company Management Directors' Report Finished Goods Raw Materials
-
Peer ComparisonCompetition Market Cap Price Price Performance Net Sales Net Profit Total Assets Historical Prices