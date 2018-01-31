JUST IN
VXL Instruments Ltd.

BSE: 517399 Sector: Consumer
NSE: VXLINSTR ISIN Code: INE756A01019
BSE 11:30 | 09 Mar 8.73 0.36
(4.30%)
OPEN

8.73

 HIGH

8.73

 LOW

8.73
NSE LIVE 05:30 | 01 Jan VXL Instruments Ltd Not listed in NSE
About VXL Instruments Ltd.

VXL Instruments Ltd

Incorporated on 28 Feb.'86, VXL Instruments became public in 1993. It was promoted by a team of technocrats, A V Kasargod, M V Nagaraj and J R Mundkur. The company manufactures terminals, with an installed capacity of 80,000 pa, for the computer peripherals industry. Its customer base includes well-known companies like ECIL, CMC, Digital Equipments, ITI, Modi Olivetti, Tata Unisys, Wipro Infotech,...> More

VXL Instruments Ltd - Key Fundamentals

Parameter Values
Market Cap ( cr)   12
EPS - TTM () [*S] -
P/E Ratio (X) [*S] -
Face Value ()   10
Latest Dividend (%)   -
Latest Dividend Date -
Dividend Yield (%) 0.00
Book Value / Share () [*S] -3.74
P/B Ratio () [*S] -2.33
[*C] Consolidated     [*S] Standalone    

VXL Instruments Ltd - Financial Results

Particulars ( cr) Dec 2017 Dec 2016 % Chg
Net Sales 13.91 13.39 3.88
Other Income -
Total Income 13.92 13.39 3.96
Total Expenses 13.57 13.99 -3
Operating Profit 0.34 -0.6 156.67
Net Profit 0.06 -0.87 106.9
Equity Capital 13.32 13.32 -
VXL Instruments Ltd - Peer Group

Company Price() Chg (%) Mkt Cap ( CR)
MRO-TEK Realty 24.00 -2.24 44.83
Mobile Telecom. 2.71 -4.91 37.80
ECS Biztech 8.44 0.00 17.35
VXL Instruments 8.73 4.30 11.63
Allied Computer. 0.54 -1.82 10.25
Vintron Info. 0.56 1.82 4.39
Computer Point 0.99 -4.81 2.97
VXL Instruments Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN

Category Share (%)
Promoters 10.83
Banks/FIs 0.01
FIIs 0.32
Insurance 0.00
Mutual Funds 0.02
Indian Public 15.77
Custodians 0.00
Other 73.05
VXL Instruments Ltd - RETURNS

Period BSE NSE Sensex NIFTY
1 Week NA NA 0.51% -0.35%
1 Month NA NA -1.12% -0.32%
3 Month 9.13% NA 2.08% 1.52%
6 Month NA NA 5.47% 4.90%
1 Year NA NA 17.18% 16.75%
3 Year -44.04% NA 17.24% 19.02%

VXL Instruments Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH

Today's Low/High 8.73
8.73
Week Low/High 8.73
9.00
Month Low/High 8.37
9.00
YEAR Low/High 6.05
10.00
All TIME Low/High 5.00
424.00

