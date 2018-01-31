VXL Instruments Ltd

Incorporated on 28 Feb.'86, VXL Instruments became public in 1993. It was promoted by a team of technocrats, A V Kasargod, M V Nagaraj and J R Mundkur. The company manufactures terminals, with an installed capacity of 80,000 pa, for the computer peripherals industry. Its customer base includes well-known companies like ECIL, CMC, Digital Equipments, ITI, Modi Olivetti, Tata Unisys, Wipro Infotech,...> More