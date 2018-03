Vyapar Industries Ltd

Vyapar Industries Ltd (Vyapar) specializes in embroidery threads, sewing threads and other yarns. It also has an array of tailoring accessories meant specifically for the export market. The Companys products include rayon embroidery threads, polyester embroidery threads, viscose rayon filament yarn, polyester filament yarn, pure silk yarn, nylon filament yarn, spun polyester and core spun polyest...> More