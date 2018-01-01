Vybra Automet Ltd.
|BSE: 520003
|Sector: Engineering
|NSE: N.A.
|ISIN Code: INE251F01010
|BSE 09:52 | 17 Aug
|Vybra Automet Ltd is not traded on BSE in the last 30 days
|NSE LIVE 05:30 | 01 Jan
|Vybra Automet Ltd Not listed in NSE
|OPEN
|6.00
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|5.88
|VOLUME
|200
|52-Week high
|6.00
|52-Week low
|0.00
|P/E
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|8
|Buy Price
|0.00
|Buy Qty
|0.00
|Sell Price
|6.15
|Sell Qty
|3500.00
|OPEN
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|VOLUME
|52-Week high
|0.00
|52-Week low
|0.00
|P/E
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|8
|Buy Price
|Buy Qty
|Sell Price
|Sell Qty
About Vybra Automet Ltd.
Vybra Automet Limited (Vybra) was incorporated in 1984.The Company is engaged in forgings activities. It supplies components mainly to the automobile manufacturers, including Tata Motors Ltd., Maruti Udyog Limited, Honda Siel Power Product Limited and Automobile Corporation of Goa Ltd (ACGL). Its product portfolio includes flange yokes, gear shifter forks, long and short forks, connecting rods and...> More
Vybra Automet Ltd - Key Fundamentals
|Parameter
|Values
|Market Cap
|( cr)
|8
|EPS - TTM
|()
|[*S]
|-
|P/E Ratio
|(X)
|[*S]
|-
|Face Value
|()
|10
|Latest Dividend
|(%)
|-
|Latest Dividend Date
|-
|Dividend Yield
|(%)
|0.00
|Book Value / Share
|()
|[*S]
|2.13
|P/B Ratio
|()
|[*S]
|2.82
Vybra Automet Ltd - Financial Results
|Particulars ( cr)
|Dec 2014
|Dec 2013
|% Chg
|Net Sales
|-
|Other Income
|-
|Total Income
|-
|Total Expenses
|14.79
|-
|Operating Profit
|-14.78
|-
|Net Profit
|-0.9
|-16.84
|94.66
|Equity Capital
|12.94
|12.94
|-
Vybra Automet Ltd - Peer Group
|Company
|Price()
|Chg (%)
|Mkt Cap ( CR)
|Carnation Inds.
|39.00
|-0.64
|13.49
|Palco Metal
|29.25
|3.54
|11.70
|EL Forge
|4.30
|4.88
|8.74
|Vybra Automet
|6.00
|2.04
|7.76
|Vishal Malleab.
|27.95
|4.88
|7.55
|Smiths & Founder
|0.60
|3.45
|6.12
|Techno Forge
|11.07
|4.93
|4.77
Vybra Automet Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN
|
|
Vybra Automet Ltd - RETURNS
|Period
|BSE
|NSE
|Sensex
|NIFTY
|1 Week
|NA
|NA
|0.51%
|-0.35%
|1 Month
|NA
|NA
|-1.12%
|-0.32%
|3 Month
|NA
|NA
|2.08%
|1.52%
|6 Month
|NA
|NA
|5.47%
|4.90%
|1 Year
|NA
|NA
|17.18%
|16.75%
|3 Year
|NA
|NA
|17.24%
|19.02%
Vybra Automet Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH
|Today's Low/High
|6.00
|
|6.00
|Week Low/High
|0.00
|
|6.00
|Month Low/High
|0.00
|
|6.00
|YEAR Low/High
|0.00
|
|6.00
|All TIME Low/High
|1.00
|
|136.00
Quick Links for Vybra Automet:
-
NewsAnnouncements Brokerage Reports Business Earnings Sector
-
Corporate ActionAGM Board Meetings Bonus Dividends EGM Rights Split
-
INFORMATIONBulk Deals Company History MF Holding Listing Info Locations Shareholding
-
FinancialsFinancial Overview Balance Sheet Profit & Loss Cash Flow Ratios Quarterly Results Half Yearly Results Nine Monthly Results Yearly Results
-
Annual ReportAuditors Report Chairman's Speech Company Management Directors' Report Finished Goods Raw Materials
-
Peer ComparisonCompetition Market Cap Price Price Performance Net Sales Net Profit Total Assets Historical Prices