Vybra Automet Ltd.

BSE: 520003 Sector: Engineering
NSE: N.A. ISIN Code: INE251F01010
BSE 09:52 | 17 Aug Vybra Automet Ltd is not traded on BSE in the last 30 days
NSE LIVE 05:30 | 01 Jan Vybra Automet Ltd Not listed in NSE
OPEN 6.00
PREVIOUS CLOSE 5.88
VOLUME 200
52-Week high 6.00
52-Week low 0.00
P/E
Mkt Cap.(Rs cr) 8
Buy Price 0.00
Buy Qty 0.00
Sell Price 6.15
Sell Qty 3500.00
About Vybra Automet Ltd.

Vybra Automet Ltd

Vybra Automet Limited (Vybra) was incorporated in 1984.The Company is engaged in forgings activities. It supplies components mainly to the automobile manufacturers, including Tata Motors Ltd., Maruti Udyog Limited, Honda Siel Power Product Limited and Automobile Corporation of Goa Ltd (ACGL). Its product portfolio includes flange yokes, gear shifter forks, long and short forks, connecting rods and...> More

Vybra Automet Ltd - Key Fundamentals

Parameter Values
Market Cap ( cr)   8
EPS - TTM () [*S] -
P/E Ratio (X) [*S] -
Face Value ()   10
Latest Dividend (%)   -
Latest Dividend Date -
Dividend Yield (%) 0.00
Book Value / Share () [*S] 2.13
P/B Ratio () [*S] 2.82
[*C] Consolidated     [*S] Standalone    

Vybra Automet Ltd - Financial Results

Particulars ( cr) Dec 2014 Dec 2013 % Chg
Net Sales -
Other Income -
Total Income -
Total Expenses 14.79 -
Operating Profit -14.78 -
Net Profit -0.9 -16.84 94.66
Equity Capital 12.94 12.94 -
Vybra Automet Ltd - Peer Group

Company Price() Chg (%) Mkt Cap ( CR)
Carnation Inds. 39.00 -0.64 13.49
Palco Metal 29.25 3.54 11.70
EL Forge 4.30 4.88 8.74
Vybra Automet 6.00 2.04 7.76
Vishal Malleab. 27.95 4.88 7.55
Smiths & Founder 0.60 3.45 6.12
Techno Forge 11.07 4.93 4.77
Vybra Automet Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN

Category Share (%)
Promoters 14.44
Banks/FIs 0.00
FIIs 0.00
Insurance 0.00
Mutual Funds 0.00
Indian Public 42.30
Custodians 0.00
Other 42.49
Vybra Automet Ltd - RETURNS

Period BSE NSE Sensex NIFTY
1 Week NA NA 0.51% -0.35%
1 Month NA NA -1.12% -0.32%
3 Month NA NA 2.08% 1.52%
6 Month NA NA 5.47% 4.90%
1 Year NA NA 17.18% 16.75%
3 Year NA NA 17.24% 19.02%

Vybra Automet Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH

Today's Low/High 6.00
6.00
Week Low/High 0.00
6.00
Month Low/High 0.00
6.00
YEAR Low/High 0.00
6.00
All TIME Low/High 1.00
136.00

