W H Brady & Co Ltd.
|BSE: 501391
|Sector: Others
|NSE: N.A.
|ISIN Code: INE855A01019
|BSE LIVE 14:13 | 12 Mar
|170.00
|
-2.00
(-1.16%)
|
OPEN
172.50
|
HIGH
172.50
|
LOW
167.50
|NSE LIVE 05:30 | 01 Jan
|W H Brady & Co Ltd Not listed in NSE
|OPEN
|172.50
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|172.00
|VOLUME
|2126
|52-Week high
|288.80
|52-Week low
|145.10
|P/E
|17.40
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|43
|Buy Price
|166.20
|Buy Qty
|10.00
|Sell Price
|170.00
|Sell Qty
|25.00
|OPEN
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|VOLUME
|52-Week high
|0.00
|52-Week low
|0.00
|P/E
|17.40
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|43
|Buy Price
|Buy Qty
|Sell Price
|Sell Qty
|OPEN
|172.50
|CLOSE
|172.00
|VOLUME
|2126
|52-Week high
|288.80
|52-Week low
|145.10
|P/E
|17.40
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|43
|Buy Price
|166.20
|Buy Qty
|10.00
|Sell Price
|170.00
|Sell Qty
|25.00
|OPEN
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|VOLUME
|52-Week high
|0.00
|52-Week low
|0.00
|P/E
|17.40
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|43.35
|Buy Price
|Buy Qty
|Sell Price
|Sell Qty
About W H Brady & Co Ltd.
W H Brady & Company Ltd is an India-based company. The company is engaged primarily in manufacturing and marketing of material handling equipments, textile machinery and stores. They trade mechanical lifting equipment, high precision textile machinery and auxiliaries, metals, and specialized transportation equipment. The company through their subsidiary, Brady & Morris Engineering Co Ltd, invol...> More
W H Brady & Co Ltd - Key Fundamentals
|Parameter
|Values
|Market Cap
|( cr)
|43
|EPS - TTM
|()
|[*S]
|9.77
|P/E Ratio
|(X)
|[*S]
|17.40
|Face Value
|()
|10
|Latest Dividend
|(%)
|7.50
|Latest Dividend Date
|05 Aug 2016
|Dividend Yield
|(%)
|0.00
|Book Value / Share
|()
|[*S]
|93.00
|P/B Ratio
|()
|[*S]
|1.83
W H Brady & Co Ltd - Financial Results
|Particulars ( cr)
|Dec 2017
|Dec 2016
|% Chg
|Net Sales
|5.33
|5.35
|-0.37
|Other Income
|0.13
|0.13
|0
|Total Income
|5.45
|5.48
|-0.55
|Total Expenses
|4.23
|3.69
|14.63
|Operating Profit
|1.22
|1.8
|-32.22
|Net Profit
|0.72
|1.06
|-32.08
|Equity Capital
|2.55
|2.55
|-
W H Brady & Co Ltd - Peer Group
|Company
|Price()
|Chg (%)
|Mkt Cap ( CR)
|Divinus Fabrics
|116.90
|-2.58
|52.14
|Bombay Cycle
|2301.20
|-2.08
|46.02
|Trident Texofab
|109.65
|1.53
|43.86
|W H Brady
|170.00
|-1.16
|43.35
|Negotium Intl.
|10.93
|4.59
|42.85
|Mishka Exim
|29.00
|3.57
|41.90
|KGN Industries
|1.86
|0.00
|41.39
W H Brady & Co Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN
|
|
W H Brady & Co Ltd - RETURNS
|Period
|BSE
|NSE
|Sensex
|NIFTY
|1 Week
|-2.83%
|NA
|0.05%
|-0.90%
|1 Month
|-17.03%
|NA
|-1.57%
|-0.87%
|3 Month
|-26.09%
|NA
|1.61%
|0.96%
|6 Month
|-10.05%
|NA
|4.99%
|4.32%
|1 Year
|6.92%
|NA
|16.64%
|16.10%
|3 Year
|41.67%
|NA
|16.71%
|18.36%
W H Brady & Co Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH
|Today's Low/High
|167.50
|
|172.50
|Week Low/High
|167.50
|
|184.00
|Month Low/High
|167.50
|
|207.00
|YEAR Low/High
|145.10
|
|289.00
|All TIME Low/High
|1.37
|
|289.00
