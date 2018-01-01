JUST IN
W H Brady & Co Ltd.

BSE: 501391 Sector: Others
NSE: N.A. ISIN Code: INE855A01019
BSE LIVE 14:13 | 12 Mar 170.00 -2.00
(-1.16%)
OPEN

172.50

 HIGH

172.50

 LOW

167.50
NSE LIVE 05:30 | 01 Jan W H Brady & Co Ltd Not listed in NSE
About W H Brady & Co Ltd.

W H Brady & Co Ltd

W H Brady & Company Ltd is an India-based company. The company is engaged primarily in manufacturing and marketing of material handling equipments, textile machinery and stores. They trade mechanical lifting equipment, high precision textile machinery and auxiliaries, metals, and specialized transportation equipment. The company through their subsidiary, Brady & Morris Engineering Co Ltd, invol...> More

W H Brady & Co Ltd - Key Fundamentals

Parameter Values
Market Cap ( cr)   43
EPS - TTM () [*S] 9.77
P/E Ratio (X) [*S] 17.40
Face Value ()   10
Latest Dividend (%)   7.50
Latest Dividend Date 05 Aug 2016
Dividend Yield (%) 0.00
Book Value / Share () [*S] 93.00
P/B Ratio () [*S] 1.83
[*C] Consolidated     [*S] Standalone    

W H Brady & Co Ltd - Financial Results

Particulars ( cr) Dec 2017 Dec 2016 % Chg
Net Sales 5.33 5.35 -0.37
Other Income 0.13 0.13 0
Total Income 5.45 5.48 -0.55
Total Expenses 4.23 3.69 14.63
Operating Profit 1.22 1.8 -32.22
Net Profit 0.72 1.06 -32.08
Equity Capital 2.55 2.55 -
W H Brady & Co Ltd - Peer Group

Company Price() Chg (%) Mkt Cap ( CR)
Divinus Fabrics 116.90 -2.58 52.14
Bombay Cycle 2301.20 -2.08 46.02
Trident Texofab 109.65 1.53 43.86
W H Brady 170.00 -1.16 43.35
Negotium Intl. 10.93 4.59 42.85
Mishka Exim 29.00 3.57 41.90
KGN Industries 1.86 0.00 41.39
W H Brady & Co Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN

Category Share (%)
Promoters 73.76
Banks/FIs 0.09
FIIs 0.00
Insurance 0.00
Mutual Funds 0.06
Indian Public 16.09
Custodians 0.00
Other 9.84
W H Brady & Co Ltd - RETURNS

Period BSE NSE Sensex NIFTY
1 Week -2.83% NA 0.05% -0.90%
1 Month -17.03% NA -1.57% -0.87%
3 Month -26.09% NA 1.61% 0.96%
6 Month -10.05% NA 4.99% 4.32%
1 Year 6.92% NA 16.64% 16.10%
3 Year 41.67% NA 16.71% 18.36%

W H Brady & Co Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH

Today's Low/High 167.50
172.50
Week Low/High 167.50
184.00
Month Low/High 167.50
207.00
YEAR Low/High 145.10
289.00
All TIME Low/High 1.37
289.00

