Western India Shipyard Ltd.

BSE: 531217 Sector: Others
NSE: N.A. ISIN Code: INE382C01028
BSE 15:03 | 06 Feb Western India Shipyard Ltd is not traded on BSE in the last 30 days
NSE 05:30 | 01 Jan Western India Shipyard Ltd Not listed in NSE
OPEN 0.88
PREVIOUS CLOSE 0.88
VOLUME 112704
52-Week high 0.88
52-Week low 0.00
P/E
Mkt Cap.(Rs cr) 26
Buy Price 0.88
Buy Qty 32697.00
Sell Price 0.00
Sell Qty 0.00
About Western India Shipyard Ltd.

Western India Shipyard Ltd

Western India Shipyard, which owns India's largest composite shiprepair facility in private sector at Goa, which is close to the major sea lanes. The company is boosted with an international client base and it's domestic clients include non-merchant sector clients sucha as ONGC, DCI, Coast Guard, Indian Navy and Port Craft and merchand clients such as SCI, Reliance Industries, Chowgule, Salgaoncar...> More

Western India Shipyard Ltd - Key Fundamentals

Parameter Values
Market Cap ( cr)   26
EPS - TTM () [*S] -
P/E Ratio (X) [*S] -
Face Value ()   2
Latest Dividend (%)   -
Latest Dividend Date -
Dividend Yield (%) 0.00
Book Value / Share () [*S] -3.15
P/B Ratio () [*S] -0.28
[*C] Consolidated     [*S] Standalone    

Announcement

Western India Shipyard Ltd - Financial Results

Particulars ( cr) Mar 2016 Mar 2015 % Chg
Net Sales 1.24 7.12 -82.58
Other Income 0.03 1.31 -97.71
Total Income 1.27 8.43 -84.93
Total Expenses 6.12 14.33 -57.29
Operating Profit -4.85 -5.9 17.8
Net Profit -10.69 -9.44 -13.24
Equity Capital 58.93 58.93 -
Western India Shipyard Ltd - Peer Group

Company Price() Chg (%) Mkt Cap ( CR)
Hariyana Ship 100.50 -0.35 62.01
Siddhi Vin. Ship 60.15 5.53 34.59
Bharati Defence 5.98 -4.93 30.08
W I Shipyard 0.88 0.00 25.93
Inducto Steel 25.15 -4.91 10.11
Garware Marine 4.55 4.84 2.63
Western India Shipyard Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN

Category Share (%)
Promoters 54.94
Banks/FIs 9.66
FIIs 0.00
Insurance 0.00
Mutual Funds 1.26
Indian Public 27.12
Custodians 0.00
Other 7.02
Western India Shipyard Ltd - RETURNS

Period BSE NSE Sensex NIFTY
1 Week NA NA 0.51% -0.35%
1 Month NA NA -1.12% -0.32%
3 Month NA NA 2.08% 1.52%
6 Month NA NA 5.47% 4.90%
1 Year NA NA 17.18% 16.74%
3 Year -77.61% NA 17.24% 19.01%

Western India Shipyard Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH

Today's Low/High 0.85
0.88
Week Low/High 0.00
0.88
Month Low/High 0.00
0.88
YEAR Low/High 0.00
0.88
All TIME Low/High 0.00
51.00

