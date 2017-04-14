You are here » Home
Western India Shipyard Ltd.
|BSE: 531217
|Sector: Others
|NSE: N.A.
|ISIN Code: INE382C01028
|
BSE
15:03 | 06 Feb
|
Western India Shipyard Ltd
is not traded on BSE in the last 30 days
|
NSE
05:30 | 01 Jan
|
Western India Shipyard Ltd
Not listed in NSE
|OPEN
|0.88
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|0.88
|VOLUME
|112704
|52-Week high
|0.88
|52-Week low
|0.00
|P/E
|
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|26
|Buy Price
|0.88
|Buy Qty
|32697.00
|Sell Price
|0.00
|Sell Qty
|0.00
|OPEN
|
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|
|VOLUME
|
|52-Week high
|0.00
|52-Week low
|0.00
|P/E
|
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|26
|Buy Price
|
|Buy Qty
|
|Sell Price
|
|Sell Qty
|
About Western India Shipyard Ltd.
Western India Shipyard Ltd
Western India Shipyard, which owns India's largest composite shiprepair facility in private sector at Goa, which is close to the major sea lanes. The company is boosted with an international client base and it's domestic clients include non-merchant sector clients sucha as ONGC, DCI, Coast Guard, Indian Navy and Port Craft and merchand clients such as SCI, Reliance Industries, Chowgule, Salgaoncar...> More
Western India Shipyard Ltd - Key Fundamentals
Western India Shipyard Ltd - Financial Results
|Particulars ( cr)
|Mar 2016
|Mar 2015
|% Chg
|Net Sales
|1.24
|7.12
|-82.58
|Other Income
|0.03
|1.31
|-97.71
|Total Income
|1.27
|8.43
|-84.93
|Total Expenses
|6.12
|14.33
|-57.29
|Operating Profit
|-4.85
|-5.9
|17.8
|Net Profit
|-10.69
|-9.44
|-13.24
|Equity Capital
|58.93
|58.93
| -
Western India Shipyard Ltd - Peer Group
Western India Shipyard Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN
Western India Shipyard Ltd - RETURNS
|Period
|BSE
|NSE
|Sensex
|NIFTY
|1 Week
|NA
|NA
|0.51%
|-0.35%
|1 Month
|NA
|NA
|-1.12%
|-0.32%
|3 Month
|NA
|NA
|2.08%
|1.52%
|6 Month
|NA
|NA
|5.47%
|4.90%
|1 Year
|NA
|NA
|17.18%
|16.74%
|3 Year
|-77.61%
|NA
|17.24%
|19.01%
Western India Shipyard Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH
|Today's Low/High
|0.85
|
|0.88
|Week Low/High
|0.00
|
|0.88
|Month Low/High
|0.00
|
|0.88
|YEAR Low/High
|0.00
|
|0.88
|All TIME Low/High
|0.00
|
|51.00
