W S Industries (India) Ltd.

BSE: 504220 Sector: Engineering
NSE: WSI ISIN Code: INE100D01014
BSE LIVE 13:58 | 12 Mar 5.80 -0.20
(-3.33%)
OPEN

5.73

 HIGH

6.00

 LOW

5.73
NSE LIVE 13:56 | 12 Mar 6.05 0
(0.00%)
OPEN

6.00

 HIGH

6.15

 LOW

5.90
About W S Industries (India) Ltd.

W S Industries (India) Ltd

W S Industries (India) Ltd.(WSI), incorporated in 1961 as W S Insulators of India is into manufacture of a wide range of insulators, lightning arresters, coupling capacitors, capacity voltage transformers, instrument transformers, line traps and reactors. The company is also into collaboration with Messwandler, Germany for manufacture of oil-insulated and SF-6 instruments.

W S Industries (India) Ltd - Key Fundamentals

Parameter Values
Market Cap ( cr)   12
EPS - TTM () [*S] 20.08
P/E Ratio (X) [*S] 0.29
Face Value ()   10
Latest Dividend (%)   -
Latest Dividend Date -
Dividend Yield (%) 0.00
Book Value / Share () [*S] -35.28
P/B Ratio () [*S] -0.16
[*C] Consolidated     [*S] Standalone    

Announcement

W S Industries (India) Ltd - Financial Results

Particulars ( cr) Dec 2017 Dec 2016 % Chg
Net Sales 0.5 0.19 163.16
Other Income 1.15 -
Total Income 1.66 0.19 773.68
Total Expenses 5.77 1.4 312.14
Operating Profit -4.11 -1.21 -239.67
Net Profit -6.44 -3.54 -81.92
Equity Capital 21.14 21.14 -
W S Industries (India) Ltd - Peer Group

Company Price() Chg (%) Mkt Cap ( CR)
Alfa Transformer 30.40 4.83 22.50
Neueon Towers 3.70 3.93 20.92
Switching Tech. 76.70 -4.96 18.79
W S Inds. 5.80 -3.33 12.26
JSL Inds. 100.05 -3.80 11.71
Tarapur Trans 5.61 0.18 10.94
Marsons 4.20 -4.98 10.50
W S Industries (India) Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN

Category Share (%)
Promoters 46.82
Banks/FIs 0.34
FIIs 0.00
Insurance 1.28
Mutual Funds 0.00
Indian Public 34.12
Custodians 0.00
Other 17.44
W S Industries (India) Ltd - RETURNS

Period BSE NSE Sensex NIFTY
1 Week -11.45% -9.70% 0.05% -0.94%
1 Month -20.00% -15.97% -1.57% -0.91%
3 Month -26.11% -15.97% 1.61% 0.92%
6 Month -32.24% -32.40% 4.99% 4.28%
1 Year -29.18% -27.98% 16.64% 16.05%
3 Year -56.06% -49.58% 16.71% 18.30%

W S Industries (India) Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH

Today's Low/High 5.73
6.00
Week Low/High 5.73
7.00
Month Low/High 5.73
7.00
YEAR Low/High 5.73
14.00
All TIME Low/High 1.25
140.00

