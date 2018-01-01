You are here » Home
W S Industries (India) Ltd.
|BSE: 504220
|Sector: Engineering
|NSE: WSI
|ISIN Code: INE100D01014
|
BSE
LIVE
13:58 | 12 Mar
|
5.80
|
-0.20
(-3.33%)
|
OPEN
5.73
|
HIGH
6.00
|
LOW
5.73
|
NSE
LIVE
13:56 | 12 Mar
|
6.05
|
0
(0.00%)
|
OPEN
6.00
|
HIGH
6.15
|
LOW
5.90
About W S Industries (India) Ltd.
W S Industries (India) Ltd
W S Industries (India) Ltd.(WSI), incorporated in 1961 as W S Insulators of India is into manufacture of a wide range of insulators, lightning arresters, coupling capacitors, capacity voltage transformers, instrument transformers, line traps and reactors. The company is also into collaboration with Messwandler, Germany for manufacture of oil-insulated and SF-6 instruments.
W S Industries (India) Ltd - Key Fundamentals
W S Industries (India) Ltd - Financial Results
|Particulars ( cr)
|Dec 2017
|Dec 2016
|% Chg
|Net Sales
|0.5
|0.19
|163.16
|Other Income
|1.15
|
|-
|Total Income
|1.66
|0.19
|773.68
|Total Expenses
|5.77
|1.4
|312.14
|Operating Profit
|-4.11
|-1.21
|-239.67
|Net Profit
|-6.44
|-3.54
|-81.92
|Equity Capital
|21.14
|21.14
| -
W S Industries (India) Ltd - RETURNS
|Period
|BSE
|NSE
|Sensex
|NIFTY
|1 Week
|-11.45%
|-9.70%
|0.05%
|-0.94%
|1 Month
|-20.00%
|-15.97%
|-1.57%
|-0.91%
|3 Month
|-26.11%
|-15.97%
|1.61%
|0.92%
|6 Month
|-32.24%
|-32.40%
|4.99%
|4.28%
|1 Year
|-29.18%
|-27.98%
|16.64%
|16.05%
|3 Year
|-56.06%
|-49.58%
|16.71%
|18.30%
W S Industries (India) Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH
|Today's Low/High
|5.73
|
|6.00
|Week Low/High
|5.73
|
|7.00
|Month Low/High
|5.73
|
|7.00
|YEAR Low/High
|5.73
|
|14.00
|All TIME Low/High
|1.25
|
|140.00
Quick Links for W S Industries (India):