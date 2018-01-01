W S Industries (India) Ltd

W S Industries (India) Ltd.(WSI), incorporated in 1961 as W S Insulators of India is into manufacture of a wide range of insulators, lightning arresters, coupling capacitors, capacity voltage transformers, instrument transformers, line traps and reactors. The company is also into collaboration with Messwandler, Germany for manufacture of oil-insulated and SF-6 instruments. Incorporated original...> More