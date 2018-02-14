You are here » Home
» Company
» Wagend Infra Venture Ltd
Wagend Infra Venture Ltd.
|BSE: 503675
|Sector: Financials
|NSE: N.A.
|ISIN Code: INE786K01023
|
BSE
LIVE
15:24 | 05 Jan
|
Wagend Infra Venture Ltd
is not traded on BSE in the last 30 days
|
NSE
LIVE
05:30 | 01 Jan
|
Wagend Infra Venture Ltd
Not listed in NSE
|OPEN
|4.56
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|4.65
|VOLUME
|15
|52-Week high
|5.92
|52-Week low
|4.50
|P/E
|228.00
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|22
|Buy Price
|0.00
|Buy Qty
|0.00
|Sell Price
|4.56
|Sell Qty
|9185.00
|OPEN
|
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|
|VOLUME
|
|52-Week high
|0.00
|52-Week low
|0.00
|P/E
|228.00
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|22
|Buy Price
|
|Buy Qty
|
|Sell Price
|
|Sell Qty
|
|OPEN
|4.56
|CLOSE
|4.65
|VOLUME
|15
|52-Week high
|5.92
|52-Week low
|4.50
|P/E
|228.00
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|22
|Buy Price
|0.00
|Buy Qty
|0.00
|Sell Price
|4.56
|Sell Qty
|9185.00
|OPEN
|
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|
|VOLUME
|
|52-Week high
|0.00
|52-Week low
|0.00
|P/E
|228.00
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|21.50
|Buy Price
|
|Buy Qty
|
|Sell Price
|
|Sell Qty
|
About Wagend Infra Venture Ltd.
Wagend Infra Venture Ltd
Agarwal Holdings Limited (IRB) is engaged in development in the infrastructure space. The Company has taken up projects in the infrastructure developments.
Agarwal Holdings Ltd was incorporated in the year 1981 as a public Limited company in the State of Maharashtra. In year 2010, the main object of company was changed to carry on business activities in Infrastructure sector and now the Compan...> More
Wagend Infra Venture Ltd - Key Fundamentals
Wagend Infra Venture Ltd - Financial Results
> More on Wagend Infra Venture Ltd Financials Results
|Particulars ( cr)
|Dec 2017
|Dec 2016
|% Chg
|Net Sales
|0.01
|
|-
|Other Income
|0.08
|0.04
|100
|Total Income
|0.09
|0.04
|125
|Total Expenses
|0.04
|0.02
|100
|Operating Profit
|0.05
|0.02
|150
|Net Profit
|0.05
|0.02
|150
|Equity Capital
|9.43
|9.43
| -
Wagend Infra Venture Ltd - Peer Group
Wagend Infra Venture Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN
Wagend Infra Venture Ltd - RETURNS
|Period
|BSE
|NSE
|Sensex
|NIFTY
|1 Week
|NA
|NA
|0.04%
|-0.99%
|1 Month
|NA
|NA
|-1.58%
|-0.96%
|3 Month
|NA
|NA
|1.60%
|0.86%
|6 Month
|NA
|NA
|4.98%
|4.22%
|1 Year
|-20.00%
|NA
|16.63%
|15.99%
|3 Year
|NA
|NA
|16.69%
|18.24%
Wagend Infra Venture Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH
|Today's Low/High
|4.56
|
|4.56
|Week Low/High
|0.00
|
|4.56
|Month Low/High
|0.00
|
|4.56
|YEAR Low/High
|4.50
|
|6.00
|All TIME Low/High
|0.92
|
|73.00
Quick Links for Wagend Infra Venture: