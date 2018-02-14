JUST IN
You are here » Home » Company » Wagend Infra Venture Ltd

Wagend Infra Venture Ltd.

BSE: 503675 Sector: Financials
NSE: N.A. ISIN Code: INE786K01023
BSE LIVE 15:24 | 05 Jan Wagend Infra Venture Ltd is not traded on BSE in the last 30 days
NSE LIVE 05:30 | 01 Jan Wagend Infra Venture Ltd Not listed in NSE
Add to Watchlist  |   Add to Portfolio
OPEN 4.56
PREVIOUS CLOSE 4.65
VOLUME 15
52-Week high 5.92
52-Week low 4.50
P/E 228.00
Mkt Cap.(Rs cr) 22
Buy Price 0.00
Buy Qty 0.00
Sell Price 4.56
Sell Qty 9185.00
OPEN 4.56
CLOSE 4.65
VOLUME 15
52-Week high 5.92
52-Week low 4.50
P/E 228.00
Mkt Cap.(Rs cr) 22
Buy Price 0.00
Buy Qty 0.00
Sell Price 4.56
Sell Qty 9185.00

About Wagend Infra Venture Ltd.

Wagend Infra Venture Ltd

Agarwal Holdings Limited (IRB) is engaged in development in the infrastructure space. The Company has taken up projects in the infrastructure developments. Agarwal Holdings Ltd was incorporated in the year 1981 as a public Limited company in the State of Maharashtra. In year 2010, the main object of company was changed to carry on business activities in Infrastructure sector and now the Compan...> More

Wagend Infra Venture Ltd - Key Fundamentals

Parameter Values
Market Cap ( cr)   22
EPS - TTM () [*S] 0.02
P/E Ratio (X) [*S] 228.00
Face Value ()   2
Latest Dividend (%)   -
Latest Dividend Date -
Dividend Yield (%) 0.00
Book Value / Share () [*S] 3.11
P/B Ratio () [*S] 1.47
[*C] Consolidated     [*S] Standalone    

Announcement

Wagend Infra Venture Ltd - Financial Results

Particulars ( cr) Dec 2017 Dec 2016 % Chg
Net Sales 0.01 -
Other Income 0.08 0.04 100
Total Income 0.09 0.04 125
Total Expenses 0.04 0.02 100
Operating Profit 0.05 0.02 150
Net Profit 0.05 0.02 150
Equity Capital 9.43 9.43 -
> More on Wagend Infra Venture Ltd Financials Results

Wagend Infra Venture Ltd - Peer Group

Company Price() Chg (%) Mkt Cap ( CR)
A R C Finance 4.46 -1.98 22.52
Haryana Capfin 43.00 -4.44 22.40
Tilak Ventures 1.69 -4.52 21.72
Wagend Infra 4.56 -1.94 21.50
Crescent Leasing 52.65 -3.22 21.43
NCl Res. & Finl. 1.47 -2.00 21.38
Alacrity Sec. 10.00 1.52 21.08
> More on Wagend Infra Venture Ltd Peer Group

Wagend Infra Venture Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN

Category Share (%)
Promoters 13.45
Banks/FIs 0.00
FIIs 0.00
Insurance 0.00
Mutual Funds 0.00
Indian Public 53.75
Custodians 0.00
Other 32.80
> More on Wagend Infra Venture Ltd Share Holding Pattern

Wagend Infra Venture Ltd - RETURNS

Period BSE NSE Sensex NIFTY
1 Week NA NA 0.04% -0.99%
1 Month NA NA -1.58% -0.96%
3 Month NA NA 1.60% 0.86%
6 Month NA NA 4.98% 4.22%
1 Year -20.00% NA 16.63% 15.99%
3 Year NA NA 16.69% 18.24%

Wagend Infra Venture Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH

Today's Low/High 4.56
4.56
Week Low/High 0.00
4.56
Month Low/High 0.00
4.56
YEAR Low/High 4.50
6.00
All TIME Low/High 0.92
73.00

Browse STOCK Companies

Quick Links for Wagend Infra Venture: