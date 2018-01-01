JUST IN
Walchandnagar Industries Ltd.

BSE: 507410 Sector: Engineering
NSE: WALCHANNAG ISIN Code: INE711A01022
BSE LIVE 14:39 | 12 Mar 158.50 -0.35
(-0.22%)
OPEN

159.00

 HIGH

164.00

 LOW

156.70
NSE LIVE 14:25 | 12 Mar 157.75 -1.45
(-0.91%)
OPEN

161.00

 HIGH

162.75

 LOW

156.20
About Walchandnagar Industries Ltd.

Walchandnagar Industries Ltd

Walchandnagar Industries Ltd is a diversified heavy engineering project execution company in India and internationally. The company's principal activities are engineering, fabrication and manufacture of machineries for sugar plants, cement plants and boilers, heavy duty gears, mineral processing, special and general engineering equipments. They are having a significant presence in several core sec...> More

Walchandnagar Industries Ltd - Key Fundamentals

Parameter Values
Market Cap ( cr)   603
EPS - TTM () [*S] -
P/E Ratio (X) [*S] -
Face Value ()   2
Latest Dividend (%)   20.00
Latest Dividend Date 05 Feb 2015
Dividend Yield (%) 0.00
Book Value / Share () [*S] 1.11
P/B Ratio () [*S] 142.79
[*C] Consolidated     [*S] Standalone    

Walchandnagar Industries Ltd - Financial Results

Particulars ( cr) Sep 2017 Sep 2016 % Chg
Net Sales 76.21 98.84 -22.9
Other Income 0.69 0.33 109.09
Total Income 76.9 99.17 -22.46
Total Expenses 63.04 83.89 -24.85
Operating Profit 13.86 15.28 -9.29
Net Profit -12.9 -15.39 16.18
Equity Capital 7.61 7.61 -
Walchandnagar Industries Ltd - Peer Group

Company Price() Chg (%) Mkt Cap ( CR)
Sanghvi Movers 163.05 -0.49 706.01
ION Exchange 466.85 0.17 684.87
Windsor Machines 103.50 -0.58 672.23
Walchan. Inds. 158.50 -0.22 603.09
WPIL 555.00 1.24 542.24
Ador Welding 394.90 -0.60 537.06
Wendt India 2594.00 -0.85 518.80
Walchandnagar Industries Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN

Category Share (%)
Promoters 55.00
Banks/FIs 0.65
FIIs 0.05
Insurance 3.62
Mutual Funds 0.01
Indian Public 31.11
Custodians 0.00
Other 8.60
Walchandnagar Industries Ltd - RETURNS

Period BSE NSE Sensex NIFTY
1 Week -9.27% -12.97% 0.08% -0.84%
1 Month -23.06% -15.60% -1.54% -0.81%
3 Month -31.50% -30.14% 1.64% 1.02%
6 Month 2.66% 2.37% 5.02% 4.38%
1 Year 11.62% 11.05% 16.68% 16.17%
3 Year -28.38% -31.34% 16.74% 18.42%

Walchandnagar Industries Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH

Today's Low/High 156.70
164.00
Week Low/High 154.60
180.00
Month Low/High 154.60
212.00
YEAR Low/High 132.80
273.00
All TIME Low/High 1.50
1205.00

