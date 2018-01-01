You are here » Home
Walchandnagar Industries Ltd.
|BSE: 507410
|Sector: Engineering
|NSE: WALCHANNAG
|ISIN Code: INE711A01022
|
BSE
LIVE
14:39 | 12 Mar
|
158.50
|
-0.35
(-0.22%)
|
OPEN
159.00
|
HIGH
164.00
|
LOW
156.70
|
NSE
LIVE
14:25 | 12 Mar
|
157.75
|
-1.45
(-0.91%)
|
OPEN
161.00
|
HIGH
162.75
|
LOW
156.20
About Walchandnagar Industries Ltd.
Walchandnagar Industries Ltd
Walchandnagar Industries Ltd is a diversified heavy engineering project execution company in India and internationally. The company's principal activities are engineering, fabrication and manufacture of machineries for sugar plants, cement plants and boilers, heavy duty gears, mineral processing, special and general engineering equipments. They are having a significant presence in several core sec...> More
Walchandnagar Industries Ltd - Key Fundamentals
Walchandnagar Industries Ltd - Financial Results
|Particulars ( cr)
|Sep 2017
|Sep 2016
|% Chg
|Net Sales
|76.21
|98.84
|-22.9
|Other Income
|0.69
|0.33
|109.09
|Total Income
|76.9
|99.17
|-22.46
|Total Expenses
|63.04
|83.89
|-24.85
|Operating Profit
|13.86
|15.28
|-9.29
|Net Profit
|-12.9
|-15.39
|16.18
|Equity Capital
|7.61
|7.61
| -
Walchandnagar Industries Ltd - Peer Group
Walchandnagar Industries Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN
Walchandnagar Industries Ltd - RETURNS
|Period
|BSE
|NSE
|Sensex
|NIFTY
|1 Week
|-9.27%
|-12.97%
|0.08%
|-0.84%
|1 Month
|-23.06%
|-15.60%
|-1.54%
|-0.81%
|3 Month
|-31.50%
|-30.14%
|1.64%
|1.02%
|6 Month
|2.66%
|2.37%
|5.02%
|4.38%
|1 Year
|11.62%
|11.05%
|16.68%
|16.17%
|3 Year
|-28.38%
|-31.34%
|16.74%
|18.42%
Walchandnagar Industries Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH
|Today's Low/High
|156.70
|
|164.00
|Week Low/High
|154.60
|
|180.00
|Month Low/High
|154.60
|
|212.00
|YEAR Low/High
|132.80
|
|273.00
|All TIME Low/High
|1.50
|
|1205.00
Quick Links for Walchandnagar Industries: