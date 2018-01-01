JUST IN
Walchand Peoplefirst Ltd.

BSE: 501370 Sector: Others
NSE: N.A. ISIN Code: INE695D01021
BSE LIVE 13:45 | 12 Mar 125.95 1.55
(1.25%)
OPEN

114.80

 HIGH

125.95

 LOW

114.80
NSE LIVE 05:30 | 01 Jan Walchand Peoplefirst Ltd Not listed in NSE
About Walchand Peoplefirst Ltd.

Walchand Peoplefirst Ltd

Formerly known as Premier Construction, Walchand Hindusthan (WHL) was incorporated in 1920 by the erstwhile Walchand Hirachand group. The company is engaged in construction contracts and leasing. WHL controlled the family's stakes in each of the companies of the Walchand group. The family's stake in turn was determined through a private company Walchand and Company which held a majority stake in W...> More

Walchand Peoplefirst Ltd - Key Fundamentals

Parameter Values
Market Cap ( cr)   37
EPS - TTM () [*S] 4.61
P/E Ratio (X) [*S] 27.32
Face Value ()   10
Latest Dividend (%)   12.50
Latest Dividend Date 19 Jul 2016
Dividend Yield (%) 0.00
Book Value / Share () [*S] 54.06
P/B Ratio () [*S] 2.33
[*C] Consolidated     [*S] Standalone    

Announcement

Walchand Peoplefirst Ltd - Financial Results

Particulars ( cr) Dec 2017 Dec 2016 % Chg
Net Sales 5.76 5.95 -3.19
Other Income 0.4 0.48 -16.67
Total Income 6.16 6.43 -4.2
Total Expenses 5.63 5.76 -2.26
Operating Profit 0.53 0.67 -20.9
Net Profit 0.37 0.4 -7.5
Equity Capital 2.9 2.9 -
Walchand Peoplefirst Ltd - Peer Group

Company Price() Chg (%) Mkt Cap ( CR)
Focus Suites Sol 31.25 -2.34 41.72
Likhami Consult. 40.00 -0.25 39.80
Solid Stone 69.90 4.88 37.61
Walchand People 125.95 1.25 36.53
DRA Consultants 31.95 15.97 35.05
Eastern Gases 22.90 4.57 34.35
Bloom Dekor 50.00 1.94 34.25
Walchand Peoplefirst Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN

Category Share (%)
Promoters 55.19
Banks/FIs 0.42
FIIs 0.00
Insurance 0.00
Mutual Funds 0.00
Indian Public 41.96
Custodians 0.00
Other 2.43
Walchand Peoplefirst Ltd - RETURNS

Period BSE NSE Sensex NIFTY
1 Week -0.43% NA 0.02% -0.91%
1 Month -13.73% NA -1.59% -0.88%
3 Month -23.06% NA 1.58% 0.95%
6 Month 9.81% NA 4.96% 4.31%
1 Year -16.67% NA 16.61% 16.09%
3 Year 54.73% NA 16.67% 18.35%

Walchand Peoplefirst Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH

Today's Low/High 114.80
125.95
Week Low/High 114.80
129.00
Month Low/High 114.80
152.00
YEAR Low/High 109.20
203.00
All TIME Low/High 7.70
979.00

