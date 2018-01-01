You are here » Home
Walchand Peoplefirst Ltd.
|BSE: 501370
|Sector: Others
|NSE: N.A.
|ISIN Code: INE695D01021
|
BSE
LIVE
13:45 | 12 Mar
|
125.95
|
1.55
(1.25%)
|
OPEN
114.80
|
HIGH
125.95
|
LOW
114.80
|
NSE
LIVE
05:30 | 01 Jan
|
Walchand Peoplefirst Ltd
Not listed in NSE
|OPEN
|114.80
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|124.40
|VOLUME
|120
|52-Week high
|202.75
|52-Week low
|109.20
|P/E
|27.32
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|37
|Buy Price
|118.00
|Buy Qty
|100.00
|Sell Price
|125.95
|Sell Qty
|15.00
About Walchand Peoplefirst Ltd.
Walchand Peoplefirst Ltd
Formerly known as Premier Construction, Walchand Hindusthan (WHL) was incorporated in 1920 by the erstwhile Walchand Hirachand group. The company is engaged in construction contracts and leasing. WHL controlled the family's stakes in each of the companies of the Walchand group. The family's stake in turn was determined through a private company Walchand and Company which held a majority stake in W...> More
Walchand Peoplefirst Ltd - Key Fundamentals
Walchand Peoplefirst Ltd - Financial Results
|Particulars ( cr)
|Dec 2017
|Dec 2016
|% Chg
|Net Sales
|5.76
|5.95
|-3.19
|Other Income
|0.4
|0.48
|-16.67
|Total Income
|6.16
|6.43
|-4.2
|Total Expenses
|5.63
|5.76
|-2.26
|Operating Profit
|0.53
|0.67
|-20.9
|Net Profit
|0.37
|0.4
|-7.5
|Equity Capital
|2.9
|2.9
| -
Walchand Peoplefirst Ltd - Peer Group
Walchand Peoplefirst Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN
Walchand Peoplefirst Ltd - RETURNS
|Period
|BSE
|NSE
|Sensex
|NIFTY
|1 Week
|-0.43%
|NA
|0.02%
|-0.91%
|1 Month
|-13.73%
|NA
|-1.59%
|-0.88%
|3 Month
|-23.06%
|NA
|1.58%
|0.95%
|6 Month
|9.81%
|NA
|4.96%
|4.31%
|1 Year
|-16.67%
|NA
|16.61%
|16.09%
|3 Year
|54.73%
|NA
|16.67%
|18.35%
Walchand Peoplefirst Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH
|Today's Low/High
|114.80
|
|125.95
|Week Low/High
|114.80
|
|129.00
|Month Low/High
|114.80
|
|152.00
|YEAR Low/High
|109.20
|
|203.00
|All TIME Low/High
|7.70
|
|979.00
