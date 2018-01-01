You are here » Home
Wall Street Finance Ltd.
|BSE: 511147
|Sector: Financials
|NSE: N.A.
|ISIN Code: INE549D01012
|
BSE
LIVE
14:28 | 12 Mar
|
35.40
|
0.65
(1.87%)
|
OPEN
35.75
|
HIGH
35.75
|
LOW
33.05
|
NSE
LIVE
05:30 | 01 Jan
|
Wall Street Finance Ltd
Not listed in NSE
About Wall Street Finance Ltd.
Wall Street Finance Ltd
Set up as a public limited company in 1986, Wall Street Finance offers financial services like fixed deposits, leasing, hire purchase, auto finance, portfolio management and bill discounting. The company is promoted by the House of Patels.
The company has been granted the category-I merchant banker status by SEBI and offers merchant banking services. It has over 1000 centres in India and associ...
Wall Street Finance Ltd - Key Fundamentals
Wall Street Finance Ltd - Financial Results
Wall Street Finance Ltd - Financial Results
|Particulars ( cr)
|Dec 2017
|Dec 2016
|% Chg
|Net Sales
|4.13
|11.83
|-65.09
|Other Income
|38.59
|0.1
|38490
|Total Income
|42.72
|11.93
|258.09
|Total Expenses
|7.5
|10.24
|-26.76
|Operating Profit
|35.22
|1.69
|1984.02
|Net Profit
|26.57
|0.33
|7951.52
|Equity Capital
|11.6
|11.6
| -
Wall Street Finance Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN
Wall Street Finance Ltd - RETURNS
|Period
|BSE
|NSE
|Sensex
|NIFTY
|1 Week
|-3.67%
|NA
|0.41%
|-0.68%
|1 Month
|-3.15%
|NA
|-1.22%
|-0.65%
|3 Month
|-11.50%
|NA
|1.97%
|1.18%
|6 Month
|5.36%
|NA
|5.36%
|4.55%
|1 Year
|36.15%
|NA
|17.06%
|16.36%
|3 Year
|9.43%
|NA
|17.12%
|18.62%
Wall Street Finance Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH
|Today's Low/High
|33.05
|
|35.75
|Week Low/High
|32.05
|
|37.00
|Month Low/High
|32.05
|
|40.00
|YEAR Low/High
|23.30
|
|47.00
|All TIME Low/High
|0.70
|
|123.00
Quick Links for Wall Street Finance: