Wall Street Finance Ltd.

BSE: 511147 Sector: Financials
NSE: N.A. ISIN Code: INE549D01012
BSE LIVE 14:28 | 12 Mar 35.40 0.65
(1.87%)
OPEN

35.75

 HIGH

35.75

 LOW

33.05
NSE LIVE 05:30 | 01 Jan Wall Street Finance Ltd Not listed in NSE
About Wall Street Finance Ltd.

Wall Street Finance Ltd

Set up as a public limited company in 1986, Wall Street Finance offers financial services like fixed deposits, leasing, hire purchase, auto finance, portfolio management and bill discounting. The company is promoted by the House of Patels. The company has been granted the category-I merchant banker status by SEBI and offers merchant banking services. It has over 1000 centres in India and associ...> More

Wall Street Finance Ltd - Key Fundamentals

Parameter Values
Market Cap ( cr)   41
EPS - TTM () [*S] -
P/E Ratio (X) [*S] -
Face Value ()   10
Latest Dividend (%)   42.50
Latest Dividend Date 10 Nov 2017
Dividend Yield (%) 0.00
Book Value / Share () [*S] 16.19
P/B Ratio () [*S] 2.19
[*C] Consolidated     [*S] Standalone    

Announcement

Wall Street Finance Ltd - Financial Results

Particulars ( cr) Dec 2017 Dec 2016 % Chg
Net Sales 4.13 11.83 -65.09
Other Income 38.59 0.1 38490
Total Income 42.72 11.93 258.09
Total Expenses 7.5 10.24 -26.76
Operating Profit 35.22 1.69 1984.02
Net Profit 26.57 0.33 7951.52
Equity Capital 11.6 11.6 -
> More on Wall Street Finance Ltd Financials Results

Wall Street Finance Ltd - Peer Group

Company Price() Chg (%) Mkt Cap ( CR)
HB Portfolio 34.95 -2.78 41.91
Frontline Sec. 70.00 2.94 41.51
Joindre Capital 29.60 0.00 40.97
Wall Street Fin. 35.40 1.87 40.96
Kothari Wrld Fin 54.50 -0.91 40.55
Ind Bank Housing 40.00 -2.32 40.00
Sujala Trading & 69.30 5.00 39.64
> More on Wall Street Finance Ltd Peer Group

Wall Street Finance Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN

Category Share (%)
Promoters 62.43
Banks/FIs 0.00
FIIs 0.00
Insurance 0.00
Mutual Funds 0.00
Indian Public 22.73
Custodians 0.00
Other 14.84
> More on Wall Street Finance Ltd Share Holding Pattern

Wall Street Finance Ltd - RETURNS

Period BSE NSE Sensex NIFTY
1 Week -3.67% NA 0.41% -0.68%
1 Month -3.15% NA -1.22% -0.65%
3 Month -11.50% NA 1.97% 1.18%
6 Month 5.36% NA 5.36% 4.55%
1 Year 36.15% NA 17.06% 16.36%
3 Year 9.43% NA 17.12% 18.62%

Wall Street Finance Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH

Today's Low/High 33.05
35.75
Week Low/High 32.05
37.00
Month Low/High 32.05
40.00
YEAR Low/High 23.30
47.00
All TIME Low/High 0.70
123.00

