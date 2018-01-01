You are here » Home
Wallfort Financial Services Ltd.
|BSE: 532053
|Sector: Financials
|NSE: N.A.
|ISIN Code: INE121B01014
|
BSE
15:07 | 12 Mar
|
119.00
|
4.00
(3.48%)
|
OPEN
120.70
|
HIGH
120.75
|
LOW
115.30
|
NSE
05:30 | 01 Jan
|
Wallfort Financial Services Ltd
Not listed in NSE
About Wallfort Financial Services Ltd.
Wallfort Financial Services Ltd
Wallfort Financial Services Ltd was incorporated on the 16th Nov 1994 and obtained certificate of commencement of business dated 12th of Jan 1995.The company was promoted by Mr Manoj R Bharadia, Mr Anil G Jain and Mr Ashok Bharadia. They all have prior experience in Investment and Broking business.
The comoany was allotted the in principle membership of the capital market segment of the Nationa...> More
Wallfort Financial Services Ltd - Key Fundamentals
Wallfort Financial Services Ltd - Financial Results
> More on Wallfort Financial Services Ltd Financials Results
|Particulars ( cr)
|Dec 2017
|Dec 2016
|% Chg
|Net Sales
|14.58
|9.12
|59.87
|Other Income
|0.55
|0.42
|30.95
|Total Income
|15.13
|9.55
|58.43
|Total Expenses
|3.22
|2.63
|22.43
|Operating Profit
|11.91
|6.91
|72.36
|Net Profit
|9.22
|5.4
|70.74
|Equity Capital
|9.69
|9.69
| -
Wallfort Financial Services Ltd - Peer Group
Wallfort Financial Services Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN
Wallfort Financial Services Ltd - RETURNS
|Period
|BSE
|NSE
|Sensex
|NIFTY
|1 Week
|-1.57%
|NA
|0.51%
|-0.35%
|1 Month
|3.43%
|NA
|-1.12%
|-0.32%
|3 Month
|17.36%
|NA
|2.08%
|1.52%
|6 Month
|42.94%
|NA
|5.47%
|4.90%
|1 Year
|137.52%
|NA
|17.18%
|16.74%
|3 Year
|146.63%
|NA
|17.24%
|19.01%
Wallfort Financial Services Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH
|Today's Low/High
|115.30
|
|120.75
|Week Low/High
|112.65
|
|125.00
|Month Low/High
|112.65
|
|138.00
|YEAR Low/High
|44.50
|
|148.00
|All TIME Low/High
|1.25
|
|148.00
Quick Links for Wallfort Financial Services: