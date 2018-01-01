JUST IN
Wallfort Financial Services Ltd.

BSE: 532053 Sector: Financials
NSE: N.A. ISIN Code: INE121B01014
BSE 15:07 | 12 Mar 119.00 4.00
(3.48%)
OPEN

120.70

 HIGH

120.75

 LOW

115.30
NSE 05:30 | 01 Jan Wallfort Financial Services Ltd Not listed in NSE
About Wallfort Financial Services Ltd.

Wallfort Financial Services Ltd was incorporated on the 16th Nov 1994 and obtained certificate of commencement of business dated 12th of Jan 1995.The company was promoted by Mr Manoj R Bharadia, Mr Anil G Jain and Mr Ashok Bharadia. They all have prior experience in Investment and Broking business. The comoany was allotted the in principle membership of the capital market segment of the Nationa...> More

Wallfort Financial Services Ltd - Key Fundamentals

Parameter Values
Market Cap ( cr)   115
EPS - TTM () [*S] 22.71
P/E Ratio (X) [*S] 5.24
Face Value ()   10
Latest Dividend (%)   -
Latest Dividend Date -
Dividend Yield (%) 0.00
Book Value / Share () [*S] 113.57
P/B Ratio () [*S] 1.05
[*C] Consolidated     [*S] Standalone    

Announcement

Wallfort Financial Services Ltd - Financial Results

Particulars ( cr) Dec 2017 Dec 2016 % Chg
Net Sales 14.58 9.12 59.87
Other Income 0.55 0.42 30.95
Total Income 15.13 9.55 58.43
Total Expenses 3.22 2.63 22.43
Operating Profit 11.91 6.91 72.36
Net Profit 9.22 5.4 70.74
Equity Capital 9.69 9.69 -
Wallfort Financial Services Ltd - Peer Group

Company Price() Chg (%) Mkt Cap ( CR)
South India Proj 249.35 0.79 125.42
Akme Star Hou. F 99.05 -2.08 119.65
Mangalam Industr 1.23 -4.65 118.28
Wallfort Fin. 119.00 3.48 115.31
Prime Securities 42.75 -1.27 113.37
Srestha Finvest 13.60 3.03 102.00
BNK Capital 101.25 2.27 101.25
Wallfort Financial Services Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN

Category Share (%)
Promoters 74.97
Banks/FIs 0.00
FIIs 0.00
Insurance 0.00
Mutual Funds 0.00
Indian Public 17.53
Custodians 0.00
Other 7.50
Wallfort Financial Services Ltd - RETURNS

Period BSE NSE Sensex NIFTY
1 Week -1.57% NA 0.51% -0.35%
1 Month 3.43% NA -1.12% -0.32%
3 Month 17.36% NA 2.08% 1.52%
6 Month 42.94% NA 5.47% 4.90%
1 Year 137.52% NA 17.18% 16.74%
3 Year 146.63% NA 17.24% 19.01%

Wallfort Financial Services Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH

Today's Low/High 115.30
120.75
Week Low/High 112.65
125.00
Month Low/High 112.65
138.00
YEAR Low/High 44.50
148.00
All TIME Low/High 1.25
148.00

