Wanbury Ltd.

BSE: 524212 Sector: Health care
NSE: WANBURY ISIN Code: INE107F01022
BSE 15:40 | 12 Mar 34.70 -0.70
(-1.98%)
OPEN

36.00

 HIGH

36.60

 LOW

34.00
NSE 15:28 | 12 Mar 34.25 -1.70
(-4.73%)
OPEN

34.75

 HIGH

36.35

 LOW

34.20
About Wanbury Ltd.

Wanbury Ltd

Wanbury Ltd is the fastest growing pharma company with a Compounded Annual Growth Rate(CAGR) of 68% over the last 6 years.The company has strong presence in domestic formulations,Active Pharmaceutical Ingredient(API) and Contract Research and manufacturing Services(CRAMS).The company also has its presence in Europe in formulations. Wanbury was incorporated as Pearl Distributors Pvt Ltd in 1990....> More

Wanbury Ltd - Key Fundamentals

Parameter Values
Market Cap ( cr)   82
EPS - TTM () [*S] -
P/E Ratio (X) [*S] -
Face Value ()   10
Latest Dividend (%)   10.00
Latest Dividend Date 29 Jul 2010
Dividend Yield (%) 0.00
Book Value / Share () [*S] -71.20
P/B Ratio () [*S] -0.49
[*C] Consolidated     [*S] Standalone    

Announcement

Wanbury Ltd - Financial Results

Particulars ( cr) Dec 2017 Dec 2016 % Chg
Net Sales 92.12 112.68 -18.25
Other Income 1.69 0.89 89.89
Total Income 93.81 113.56 -17.39
Total Expenses 86.04 107.05 -19.63
Operating Profit 7.76 6.51 19.2
Net Profit -2.28 -4.34 47.47
Equity Capital 23.22 19.97 -
Wanbury Ltd - Peer Group

Company Price() Chg (%) Mkt Cap ( CR)
Bharat Immunolog 20.35 -3.33 87.87
Alpa Lab. 41.25 -0.36 86.79
Kerala Ayurveda 80.20 -1.47 84.69
Wanbury 34.70 -1.98 82.31
Elder Pharma 38.00 4.97 78.05
Ambalal Sarabhai 9.98 -2.82 76.48
Venus Remedies 61.80 -0.88 76.26
Wanbury Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN

Category Share (%)
Promoters 56.11
Banks/FIs 0.01
FIIs 0.00
Insurance 2.41
Mutual Funds 0.00
Indian Public 30.10
Custodians 0.00
Other 11.36
Wanbury Ltd - RETURNS

Period BSE NSE Sensex NIFTY
1 Week -9.75% -11.15% 0.51% -0.35%
1 Month -14.32% -16.57% -1.12% -0.32%
3 Month -17.08% -9.15% 2.08% 1.52%
6 Month -9.64% -17.87% 5.47% 4.90%
1 Year -36.27% -37.33% 17.18% 16.74%
3 Year -33.90% -24.39% 17.24% 19.01%

Wanbury Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH

Today's Low/High 34.00
36.60
Week Low/High 34.00
40.00
Month Low/High 34.00
42.00
YEAR Low/High 32.85
63.00
All TIME Low/High 0.85
267.00

