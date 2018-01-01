Wanbury Ltd.
|BSE: 524212
|Sector: Health care
|NSE: WANBURY
|ISIN Code: INE107F01022
|BSE 15:40 | 12 Mar
|34.70
|
-0.70
(-1.98%)
|
OPEN
36.00
|
HIGH
36.60
|
LOW
34.00
|NSE 15:28 | 12 Mar
|34.25
|
-1.70
(-4.73%)
|
OPEN
34.75
|
HIGH
36.35
|
LOW
34.20
|OPEN
|36.00
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|35.40
|VOLUME
|13895
|52-Week high
|62.90
|52-Week low
|32.85
|P/E
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|82
|Buy Price
|0.00
|Buy Qty
|0.00
|Sell Price
|0.00
|Sell Qty
|0.00
|OPEN
|34.75
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|35.95
|VOLUME
|15774
|52-Week high
|62.35
|52-Week low
|32.95
|P/E
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|82
|Buy Price
|34.20
|Buy Qty
|2833.00
|Sell Price
|34.70
|Sell Qty
|400.00
|OPEN
|36.00
|CLOSE
|35.40
|VOLUME
|13895
|52-Week high
|62.90
|52-Week low
|32.85
|P/E
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|82
|Buy Price
|0.00
|Buy Qty
|0.00
|Sell Price
|0.00
|Sell Qty
|0.00
|OPEN
|34.75
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|35.95
|VOLUME
|15774
|52-Week high
|62.35
|52-Week low
|32.95
|P/E
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|82.31
|Buy Price
|34.20
|Buy Qty
|2833.00
|Sell Price
|34.70
|Sell Qty
|400.00
About Wanbury Ltd.
Wanbury Ltd is the fastest growing pharma company with a Compounded Annual Growth Rate(CAGR) of 68% over the last 6 years.The company has strong presence in domestic formulations,Active Pharmaceutical Ingredient(API) and Contract Research and manufacturing Services(CRAMS).The company also has its presence in Europe in formulations. Wanbury was incorporated as Pearl Distributors Pvt Ltd in 1990....> More
Wanbury Ltd - Key Fundamentals
|Parameter
|Values
|Market Cap
|( cr)
|82
|EPS - TTM
|()
|[*S]
|-
|P/E Ratio
|(X)
|[*S]
|-
|Face Value
|()
|10
|Latest Dividend
|(%)
|10.00
|Latest Dividend Date
|29 Jul 2010
|Dividend Yield
|(%)
|0.00
|Book Value / Share
|()
|[*S]
|-71.20
|P/B Ratio
|()
|[*S]
|-0.49
Wanbury Ltd - Financial Results
|Particulars ( cr)
|Dec 2017
|Dec 2016
|% Chg
|Net Sales
|92.12
|112.68
|-18.25
|Other Income
|1.69
|0.89
|89.89
|Total Income
|93.81
|113.56
|-17.39
|Total Expenses
|86.04
|107.05
|-19.63
|Operating Profit
|7.76
|6.51
|19.2
|Net Profit
|-2.28
|-4.34
|47.47
|Equity Capital
|23.22
|19.97
|-
Wanbury Ltd - Peer Group
|Company
|Price()
|Chg (%)
|Mkt Cap ( CR)
|Bharat Immunolog
|20.35
|-3.33
|87.87
|Alpa Lab.
|41.25
|-0.36
|86.79
|Kerala Ayurveda
|80.20
|-1.47
|84.69
|Wanbury
|34.70
|-1.98
|82.31
|Elder Pharma
|38.00
|4.97
|78.05
|Ambalal Sarabhai
|9.98
|-2.82
|76.48
|Venus Remedies
|61.80
|-0.88
|76.26
Wanbury Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN
|
|
Wanbury Ltd - RETURNS
|Period
|BSE
|NSE
|Sensex
|NIFTY
|1 Week
|-9.75%
|-11.15%
|0.51%
|-0.35%
|1 Month
|-14.32%
|-16.57%
|-1.12%
|-0.32%
|3 Month
|-17.08%
|-9.15%
|2.08%
|1.52%
|6 Month
|-9.64%
|-17.87%
|5.47%
|4.90%
|1 Year
|-36.27%
|-37.33%
|17.18%
|16.74%
|3 Year
|-33.90%
|-24.39%
|17.24%
|19.01%
Wanbury Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH
|Today's Low/High
|34.00
|
|36.60
|Week Low/High
|34.00
|
|40.00
|Month Low/High
|34.00
|
|42.00
|YEAR Low/High
|32.85
|
|63.00
|All TIME Low/High
|0.85
|
|267.00
Quick Links for Wanbury:
-
NewsAnnouncements Brokerage Reports Business Earnings Sector
-
Corporate ActionAGM Board Meetings Bonus Dividends EGM Rights Split
-
INFORMATIONBulk Deals Company History MF Holding Listing Info Locations Shareholding
-
FinancialsFinancial Overview Balance Sheet Profit & Loss Cash Flow Ratios Quarterly Results Half Yearly Results Nine Monthly Results Yearly Results
-
Annual ReportAuditors Report Chairman's Speech Company Management Directors' Report Finished Goods Raw Materials
-
Peer ComparisonCompetition Market Cap Price Price Performance Net Sales Net Profit Total Assets Historical Prices