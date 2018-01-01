JUST IN
Warner Multimedia Ltd.

BSE: 511690 Sector: Financials
NSE: N.A. ISIN Code: INE407B01017
BSE LIVE 10:30 | 31 Jul Warner Multimedia Ltd is not traded on BSE in the last 30 days
NSE LIVE 05:30 | 01 Jan Warner Multimedia Ltd Not listed in NSE
OPEN 0.96
PREVIOUS CLOSE 0.96
VOLUME 50
52-Week high 1.18
52-Week low 0.96
P/E
Mkt Cap.(Rs cr) 2
Buy Price 0.00
Buy Qty 0.00
Sell Price 0.95
Sell Qty 2660.00
About Warner Multimedia Ltd.

Warner Multimedia Ltd

Warner Multimedia Ltd was incorporated under the name of Classic Global Securities in Jun.'93 as a result of amalgamation of two companies -- Ambika Commercial Company and Kennex Commercial. WML was promoted by J P Purohit, the managing director. The company came out with a public issue of 40 lac equity shares at a premium of Rs 5, aggregating Rs 6 cr in Dec.'94, to part-finance the setting up...

Warner Multimedia Ltd - Key Fundamentals

Parameter Values
Market Cap ( cr)   2
EPS - TTM () [*S] -
P/E Ratio (X) [*S] -
Face Value ()   10
Latest Dividend (%)   -
Latest Dividend Date -
Dividend Yield (%) 0.00
Book Value / Share () [*S] -1.86
P/B Ratio () [*S] -0.52
[*C] Consolidated     [*S] Standalone    

Announcement

Warner Multimedia Ltd - Financial Results

Particulars ( cr) Dec 2017 Dec 2016 % Chg
Net Sales -
Other Income -
Total Income -
Total Expenses 0.01 0.02 -50
Operating Profit -0.01 -0.02 50
Net Profit -0.01 -0.02 50
Equity Capital 18.56 18.56 -
Warner Multimedia Ltd - Peer Group

Company Price() Chg (%) Mkt Cap ( CR)
Sanghi Corp.Serv 6.48 0.00 1.94
Nu-Tech Corp. 1.56 -4.88 1.87
Capman Financial 5.20 0.97 1.83
Warner Multi. 0.96 0.00 1.78
Mahan Inds. 0.49 0.00 1.76
Five X Tradecom 0.85 -4.49 1.75
Ramchandra Leas. 0.34 -2.86 1.74
Warner Multimedia Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN

Category Share (%)
Promoters 32.92
Banks/FIs 0.00
FIIs 0.00
Insurance 0.00
Mutual Funds 0.00
Indian Public 34.17
Custodians 0.00
Other 32.91
Warner Multimedia Ltd - RETURNS

Period BSE NSE Sensex NIFTY
1 Week NA NA 0.62% -0.50%
1 Month NA NA -1.01% -0.47%
3 Month NA NA 2.19% 1.37%
6 Month NA NA 5.59% 4.74%
1 Year NA NA 17.30% 16.57%
3 Year -44.51% NA 17.37% 18.83%

Warner Multimedia Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH

Today's Low/High 0.96
0.96
Week Low/High 0.00
0.96
Month Low/High 0.00
0.96
YEAR Low/High 0.96
1.00
All TIME Low/High 0.48
53.00

