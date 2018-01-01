Warner Multimedia Ltd.
|BSE: 511690
|Sector: Financials
|NSE: N.A.
|ISIN Code: INE407B01017
|BSE LIVE 10:30 | 31 Jul
|Warner Multimedia Ltd is not traded on BSE in the last 30 days
|NSE LIVE 05:30 | 01 Jan
|Warner Multimedia Ltd Not listed in NSE
|OPEN
|0.96
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|0.96
|VOLUME
|50
|52-Week high
|1.18
|52-Week low
|0.96
|P/E
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|2
|Buy Price
|0.00
|Buy Qty
|0.00
|Sell Price
|0.95
|Sell Qty
|2660.00
|OPEN
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|VOLUME
|52-Week high
|0.00
|52-Week low
|0.00
|P/E
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|2
|Buy Price
|Buy Qty
|Sell Price
|Sell Qty
About Warner Multimedia Ltd.
Warner Multimedia Ltd was incorporated under the name of Classic Global Securities in Jun.'93 as a result of amalgamation of two companies -- Ambika Commercial Company and Kennex Commercial. WML was promoted by J P Purohit, the managing director. The company came out with a public issue of 40 lac equity shares at a premium of Rs 5, aggregating Rs 6 cr in Dec.'94, to part-finance the setting up...> More
Warner Multimedia Ltd - Key Fundamentals
|Parameter
|Values
|Market Cap
|( cr)
|2
|EPS - TTM
|()
|[*S]
|-
|P/E Ratio
|(X)
|[*S]
|-
|Face Value
|()
|10
|Latest Dividend
|(%)
|-
|Latest Dividend Date
|-
|Dividend Yield
|(%)
|0.00
|Book Value / Share
|()
|[*S]
|-1.86
|P/B Ratio
|()
|[*S]
|-0.52
Announcement
-
Un-Audited Financial Results For The Quarter Ended December 31 2017
-
-
-
Board Meeting On February 13 2018 For Consideration Of Q-III Results
-
Un-Audited Financial Results For The Quarter Ended September 30 2017
-
Warner Multimedia Ltd - Financial Results
|Particulars ( cr)
|Dec 2017
|Dec 2016
|% Chg
|Net Sales
|-
|Other Income
|-
|Total Income
|-
|Total Expenses
|0.01
|0.02
|-50
|Operating Profit
|-0.01
|-0.02
|50
|Net Profit
|-0.01
|-0.02
|50
|Equity Capital
|18.56
|18.56
|-
Warner Multimedia Ltd - Peer Group
|Company
|Price()
|Chg (%)
|Mkt Cap ( CR)
|Sanghi Corp.Serv
|6.48
|0.00
|1.94
|Nu-Tech Corp.
|1.56
|-4.88
|1.87
|Capman Financial
|5.20
|0.97
|1.83
|Warner Multi.
|0.96
|0.00
|1.78
|Mahan Inds.
|0.49
|0.00
|1.76
|Five X Tradecom
|0.85
|-4.49
|1.75
|Ramchandra Leas.
|0.34
|-2.86
|1.74
Warner Multimedia Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN
|
|
Warner Multimedia Ltd - RETURNS
|Period
|BSE
|NSE
|Sensex
|NIFTY
|1 Week
|NA
|NA
|0.62%
|-0.50%
|1 Month
|NA
|NA
|-1.01%
|-0.47%
|3 Month
|NA
|NA
|2.19%
|1.37%
|6 Month
|NA
|NA
|5.59%
|4.74%
|1 Year
|NA
|NA
|17.30%
|16.57%
|3 Year
|-44.51%
|NA
|17.37%
|18.83%
Warner Multimedia Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH
|Today's Low/High
|0.96
|
|0.96
|Week Low/High
|0.00
|
|0.96
|Month Low/High
|0.00
|
|0.96
|YEAR Low/High
|0.96
|
|1.00
|All TIME Low/High
|0.48
|
|53.00
Quick Links for Warner Multimedia:
-
NewsAnnouncements Brokerage Reports Business Earnings Sector
-
Corporate ActionAGM Board Meetings Bonus Dividends EGM Rights Split
-
INFORMATIONBulk Deals Company History MF Holding Listing Info Locations Shareholding
-
FinancialsFinancial Overview Balance Sheet Profit & Loss Cash Flow Ratios Quarterly Results Half Yearly Results Nine Monthly Results Yearly Results
-
Annual ReportAuditors Report Chairman's Speech Company Management Directors' Report Finished Goods Raw Materials
-
Peer ComparisonCompetition Market Cap Price Price Performance Net Sales Net Profit Total Assets Historical Prices