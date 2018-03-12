JUST IN
Warren Tea Ltd.

BSE: 508494 Sector: Agri and agri inputs
NSE: WARRENTEA ISIN Code: INE712A01012
BSE LIVE 14:34 | 12 Mar 109.35 -1.60
(-1.44%)
OPEN

111.05

 HIGH

112.95

 LOW

109.00
NSE LIVE 05:30 | 01 Jan Warren Tea Ltd Not listed in NSE
About Warren Tea Ltd.

Warren Tea Ltd

Warren Tea, which has 13 tea gardens in Upper Assam, is an associate of James Warren. In 1993, the Manchester-based G S Ruia group bought James Warren from McLeod Russel, gaining control of Warren Tea. The company suffered a minor setback in its working in 1987-88. Its yield per hectare is 2255 kg. Warren Tea, along with its associate companies, has purchased a 24% equity stake in Vegepro Foods...> More

Warren Tea Ltd - Key Fundamentals

Parameter Values
Market Cap ( cr)   131
EPS - TTM () [*S] -
P/E Ratio (X) [*S] -
Face Value ()   10
Latest Dividend (%)   -
Latest Dividend Date -
Dividend Yield (%) 0.00
Book Value / Share () [*S] 99.31
P/B Ratio () [*S] 1.10
[*C] Consolidated     [*S] Standalone    

Announcement

Warren Tea Ltd - Financial Results

Particulars ( cr) Dec 2017 Dec 2016 % Chg
Net Sales 38.75 25.46 52.2
Other Income 0.17 0.76 -77.63
Total Income 38.92 26.22 48.44
Total Expenses 48.46 37.7 28.54
Operating Profit -9.54 -11.48 16.9
Net Profit -11.36 -13.05 12.95
Equity Capital 11.95 11.95 -
Warren Tea Ltd - Peer Group

Company Price() Chg (%) Mkt Cap ( CR)
James Warren Tea 131.00 0.00 157.20
Harri. Malayalam 78.00 -0.70 143.99
Assam CO. (I) 4.42 1.38 136.93
Warren Tea 109.35 -1.44 130.67
Rishiroop 109.00 -2.11 105.73
Neelamalai Agro 1370.70 -4.55 86.35
B & A 254.00 0.32 78.74
Warren Tea Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN

Category Share (%)
Promoters 74.70
Banks/FIs 0.00
FIIs 0.00
Insurance 0.00
Mutual Funds 0.00
Indian Public 18.42
Custodians 0.00
Other 6.88
Warren Tea Ltd - RETURNS

Period BSE NSE Sensex NIFTY
1 Week -4.62% NA 0.22% -0.79%
1 Month -3.44% NA -1.40% -0.76%
3 Month -20.67% NA 1.78% 1.07%
6 Month -3.61% NA 5.17% 4.44%
1 Year -21.78% NA 16.84% 16.23%
3 Year -21.78% NA 16.90% 18.49%

Warren Tea Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH

Today's Low/High 109.00
112.95
Week Low/High 108.05
120.00
Month Low/High 103.00
120.00
YEAR Low/High 100.40
183.00
All TIME Low/High 30.28
625.00

