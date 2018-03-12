Warren Tea Ltd

Warren Tea, which has 13 tea gardens in Upper Assam, is an associate of James Warren. In 1993, the Manchester-based G S Ruia group bought James Warren from McLeod Russel, gaining control of Warren Tea. The company suffered a minor setback in its working in 1987-88. Its yield per hectare is 2255 kg. Warren Tea, along with its associate companies, has purchased a 24% equity stake in Vegepro Foods...> More