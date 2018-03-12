Warren Tea Ltd.
|BSE: 508494
|Sector: Agri and agri inputs
|NSE: WARRENTEA
|ISIN Code: INE712A01012
|BSE LIVE 14:34 | 12 Mar
|109.35
|
-1.60
(-1.44%)
|
OPEN
111.05
|
HIGH
112.95
|
LOW
109.00
|NSE LIVE 05:30 | 01 Jan
|Warren Tea Ltd Not listed in NSE
|OPEN
|111.05
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|110.95
|VOLUME
|370
|52-Week high
|183.25
|52-Week low
|100.40
|P/E
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|131
|Buy Price
|109.35
|Buy Qty
|3.00
|Sell Price
|111.00
|Sell Qty
|1.00
About Warren Tea Ltd.
Warren Tea, which has 13 tea gardens in Upper Assam, is an associate of James Warren. In 1993, the Manchester-based G S Ruia group bought James Warren from McLeod Russel, gaining control of Warren Tea. The company suffered a minor setback in its working in 1987-88. Its yield per hectare is 2255 kg. Warren Tea, along with its associate companies, has purchased a 24% equity stake in Vegepro Foods...> More
Warren Tea Ltd - Key Fundamentals
|Parameter
|Values
|Market Cap
|( cr)
|131
|EPS - TTM
|()
|[*S]
|-
|P/E Ratio
|(X)
|[*S]
|-
|Face Value
|()
|10
|Latest Dividend
|(%)
|-
|Latest Dividend Date
|-
|Dividend Yield
|(%)
|0.00
|Book Value / Share
|()
|[*S]
|99.31
|P/B Ratio
|()
|[*S]
|1.10
Announcement
-
-
Unaudited Financial Results For The Third Quarter And Nine Months Ended 31St December 2017
-
-
-
Statement Of Investor Complaints For The Quarter Ended 31St December2017
-
Disclosures under Reg. 29(1) of SEBI (SAST) Regulations 2011
Warren Tea Ltd - Financial Results
|Particulars ( cr)
|Dec 2017
|Dec 2016
|% Chg
|Net Sales
|38.75
|25.46
|52.2
|Other Income
|0.17
|0.76
|-77.63
|Total Income
|38.92
|26.22
|48.44
|Total Expenses
|48.46
|37.7
|28.54
|Operating Profit
|-9.54
|-11.48
|16.9
|Net Profit
|-11.36
|-13.05
|12.95
|Equity Capital
|11.95
|11.95
|-
Warren Tea Ltd - Peer Group
|Company
|Price()
|Chg (%)
|Mkt Cap ( CR)
|James Warren Tea
|131.00
|0.00
|157.20
|Harri. Malayalam
|78.00
|-0.70
|143.99
|Assam CO. (I)
|4.42
|1.38
|136.93
|Warren Tea
|109.35
|-1.44
|130.67
|Rishiroop
|109.00
|-2.11
|105.73
|Neelamalai Agro
|1370.70
|-4.55
|86.35
|B & A
|254.00
|0.32
|78.74
Warren Tea Ltd - RETURNS
|Period
|BSE
|NSE
|Sensex
|NIFTY
|1 Week
|-4.62%
|NA
|0.22%
|-0.79%
|1 Month
|-3.44%
|NA
|-1.40%
|-0.76%
|3 Month
|-20.67%
|NA
|1.78%
|1.07%
|6 Month
|-3.61%
|NA
|5.17%
|4.44%
|1 Year
|-21.78%
|NA
|16.84%
|16.23%
|3 Year
|-21.78%
|NA
|16.90%
|18.49%
Warren Tea Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH
|Today's Low/High
|109.00
|
|112.95
|Week Low/High
|108.05
|
|120.00
|Month Low/High
|103.00
|
|120.00
|YEAR Low/High
|100.40
|
|183.00
|All TIME Low/High
|30.28
|
|625.00
