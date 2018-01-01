Waterbase Ltd.
|BSE: 523660
|Sector: Others
|NSE: WATERBASE
|ISIN Code: INE054C01015
|BSE 15:47 | 12 Mar
|258.55
|
-15.40
(-5.62%)
|
OPEN
270.25
|
HIGH
271.00
|
LOW
253.00
|NSE 05:30 | 01 Jan
|Waterbase Ltd Not listed in NSE
|OPEN
|270.25
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|273.95
|VOLUME
|332163
|52-Week high
|417.50
|52-Week low
|83.00
|P/E
|39.17
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|1,071
|Buy Price
|0.00
|Buy Qty
|0.00
|Sell Price
|258.55
|Sell Qty
|957.00
|OPEN
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|VOLUME
|52-Week high
|0.00
|52-Week low
|0.00
|P/E
|39.17
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|1,071
|Buy Price
|Buy Qty
|Sell Price
|Sell Qty
|OPEN
|270.25
|CLOSE
|273.95
|VOLUME
|332163
|52-Week high
|417.50
|52-Week low
|83.00
|P/E
|39.17
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|1,071
|Buy Price
|0.00
|Buy Qty
|0.00
|Sell Price
|258.55
|Sell Qty
|957.00
|OPEN
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|VOLUME
|52-Week high
|0.00
|52-Week low
|0.00
|P/E
|39.17
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|1071.17
|Buy Price
|Buy Qty
|Sell Price
|Sell Qty
About Waterbase Ltd.
Waterbase Ltd, a Thapar Group aquaculture company based at Nellore (Andhra Pradesh) is the largest Indian player in the industry(aquaculture) and was incorporated in Nov. 1987. The company's 100% integrated aquaculture EOU consisting of a hatchery, a farm, a feed mill and a process plant set up in consultation with Luxe Enterprises, Taiwan was commissioned in July 1993. This project was part funde...> More
Waterbase Ltd - Key Fundamentals
|Parameter
|Values
|Market Cap
|( cr)
|1,071
|EPS - TTM
|()
|[*S]
|6.60
|P/E Ratio
|(X)
|[*S]
|39.17
|Face Value
|()
|10
|Latest Dividend
|(%)
|10.00
|Latest Dividend Date
|21 Dec 2017
|Dividend Yield
|(%)
|0.34
|Book Value / Share
|()
|[*S]
|33.03
|P/B Ratio
|()
|[*S]
|7.83
News
Announcement
-
Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Investor Presentation
-
Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Analyst / Investor Meet - Intimation
-
Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Analyst / Investor Meet - Intimation
-
Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Resignation of Company Secretary / Compliance Officer
-
Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Resignation of Company Secretary / Compliance Officer
-
Waterbase Ltd - Financial Results
|Particulars ( cr)
|Dec 2017
|Dec 2016
|% Chg
|Net Sales
|59.96
|53.25
|12.6
|Other Income
|0.18
|0.39
|-53.85
|Total Income
|60.14
|53.65
|12.1
|Total Expenses
|52.9
|51.7
|2.32
|Operating Profit
|7.24
|1.95
|271.28
|Net Profit
|3.27
|-1.32
|347.73
|Equity Capital
|41.43
|38.6
|-
Waterbase Ltd - Peer Group
|Company
|Price()
|Chg (%)
|Mkt Cap ( CR)
|Matrimony.com
|820.00
|-2.21
|1863.04
|TCI Express
|461.10
|-0.30
|1766.01
|Rushil Decor
|819.55
|1.29
|1206.38
|Waterbase
|258.55
|-5.62
|1071.17
|Uniply Inds.
|400.00
|0.70
|956.40
|Nath Bio-Genes
|443.35
|-0.58
|842.36
|Talwal.Better
|269.15
|-0.17
|834.36
Waterbase Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN
|
|
Waterbase Ltd - RETURNS
|Period
|BSE
|NSE
|Sensex
|NIFTY
|1 Week
|-15.86%
|NA
|0.51%
|-0.35%
|1 Month
|-22.17%
|NA
|-1.12%
|-0.32%
|3 Month
|16.83%
|NA
|2.08%
|1.52%
|6 Month
|106.02%
|NA
|5.47%
|4.90%
|1 Year
|208.53%
|NA
|17.18%
|16.74%
|3 Year
|362.94%
|NA
|17.24%
|19.01%
Waterbase Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH
|Today's Low/High
|253.00
|
|271.00
|Week Low/High
|253.00
|
|313.00
|Month Low/High
|253.00
|
|368.00
|YEAR Low/High
|83.00
|
|418.00
|All TIME Low/High
|1.84
|
|418.00
Quick Links for Waterbase:
-
NewsAnnouncements Brokerage Reports Business Earnings Sector
-
Corporate ActionAGM Board Meetings Bonus Dividends EGM Rights Split
-
INFORMATIONBulk Deals Company History MF Holding Listing Info Locations Shareholding
-
FinancialsFinancial Overview Balance Sheet Profit & Loss Cash Flow Ratios Quarterly Results Half Yearly Results Nine Monthly Results Yearly Results
-
Annual ReportAuditors Report Chairman's Speech Company Management Directors' Report Finished Goods Raw Materials
-
Peer ComparisonCompetition Market Cap Price Price Performance Net Sales Net Profit Total Assets Historical Prices