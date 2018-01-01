JUST IN
Waterbase Ltd.

BSE: 523660 Sector: Others
NSE: WATERBASE ISIN Code: INE054C01015
BSE 15:47 | 12 Mar 258.55 -15.40
(-5.62%)
OPEN

270.25

 HIGH

271.00

 LOW

253.00
NSE 05:30 | 01 Jan Waterbase Ltd Not listed in NSE
OPEN 270.25
PREVIOUS CLOSE 273.95
VOLUME 332163
52-Week high 417.50
52-Week low 83.00
P/E 39.17
Mkt Cap.(Rs cr) 1,071
Buy Price 0.00
Buy Qty 0.00
Sell Price 258.55
Sell Qty 957.00
About Waterbase Ltd.

Waterbase Ltd

Waterbase Ltd, a Thapar Group aquaculture company based at Nellore (Andhra Pradesh) is the largest Indian player in the industry(aquaculture) and was incorporated in Nov. 1987. The company's 100% integrated aquaculture EOU consisting of a hatchery, a farm, a feed mill and a process plant set up in consultation with Luxe Enterprises, Taiwan was commissioned in July 1993.

Waterbase Ltd - Key Fundamentals

Parameter Values
Market Cap ( cr)   1,071
EPS - TTM () [*S] 6.60
P/E Ratio (X) [*S] 39.17
Face Value ()   10
Latest Dividend (%)   10.00
Latest Dividend Date 21 Dec 2017
Dividend Yield (%) 0.34
Book Value / Share () [*S] 33.03
P/B Ratio () [*S] 7.83
[*C] Consolidated     [*S] Standalone    

News

Announcement

Waterbase Ltd - Financial Results

Particulars ( cr) Dec 2017 Dec 2016 % Chg
Net Sales 59.96 53.25 12.6
Other Income 0.18 0.39 -53.85
Total Income 60.14 53.65 12.1
Total Expenses 52.9 51.7 2.32
Operating Profit 7.24 1.95 271.28
Net Profit 3.27 -1.32 347.73
Equity Capital 41.43 38.6 -
Waterbase Ltd Financials Results

Waterbase Ltd - Peer Group

Company Price() Chg (%) Mkt Cap ( CR)
Matrimony.com 820.00 -2.21 1863.04
TCI Express 461.10 -0.30 1766.01
Rushil Decor 819.55 1.29 1206.38
Waterbase 258.55 -5.62 1071.17
Uniply Inds. 400.00 0.70 956.40
Nath Bio-Genes 443.35 -0.58 842.36
Talwal.Better 269.15 -0.17 834.36
Waterbase Ltd Peer Group

Waterbase Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN

Category Share (%)
Promoters 63.67
Banks/FIs 0.00
FIIs 1.39
Insurance 0.00
Mutual Funds 0.02
Indian Public 25.71
Custodians 0.00
Other 9.21
Waterbase Ltd Share Holding Pattern

Waterbase Ltd - RETURNS

Period BSE NSE Sensex NIFTY
1 Week -15.86% NA 0.51% -0.35%
1 Month -22.17% NA -1.12% -0.32%
3 Month 16.83% NA 2.08% 1.52%
6 Month 106.02% NA 5.47% 4.90%
1 Year 208.53% NA 17.18% 16.74%
3 Year 362.94% NA 17.24% 19.01%

Waterbase Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH

Today's Low/High 253.00
271.00
Week Low/High 253.00
313.00
Month Low/High 253.00
368.00
YEAR Low/High 83.00
418.00
All TIME Low/High 1.84
418.00

