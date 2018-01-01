Waterbase Ltd

Waterbase Ltd, a Thapar Group aquaculture company based at Nellore (Andhra Pradesh) is the largest Indian player in the industry(aquaculture) and was incorporated in Nov. 1987. The company's 100% integrated aquaculture EOU consisting of a hatchery, a farm, a feed mill and a process plant set up in consultation with Luxe Enterprises, Taiwan was commissioned in July 1993. This project was part funde...> More