Websol Energy System Ltd.
|BSE: 517498
|Sector: Engineering
|NSE: WEBELSOLAR
|ISIN Code: INE855C01015
|
BSE
15:40 | 12 Mar
|
87.95
|
2.30
(2.69%)
|
OPEN
86.90
|
HIGH
89.00
|
LOW
86.25
|
NSE
LIVE
15:28 | 12 Mar
|
88.35
|
2.30
(2.67%)
|
OPEN
87.50
|
HIGH
89.40
|
LOW
86.05
About Websol Energy System Ltd.
Websol Energy System Ltd
Websol Energy System Ltd. (formerly Websol Energy Systems Ltd.) is a leading manufacturer of photovoltaic monocrystalline solar cells and modules in India. With a state-of-the-art integrated production facility at Falta SEZ, Sector II, Falta, West Bengal, Websol has steadfastly delivered an advanced and excellent products since 1994 - a commitment to quality that our customers worldwide have come ...> More
Websol Energy System Ltd - Key Fundamentals
Websol Energy System Ltd - Financial Results
> More on Websol Energy System Ltd Financials Results
|Particulars ( cr)
|Dec 2017
|Dec 2016
|% Chg
|Net Sales
|32.72
|77.89
|-57.99
|Other Income
|1.26
|2.52
|-50
|Total Income
|33.98
|80.41
|-57.74
|Total Expenses
|30.11
|70.01
|-56.99
|Operating Profit
|3.87
|10.4
|-62.79
|Net Profit
|-2.27
|5.33
|-142.59
|Equity Capital
|25.11
|21.97
| -
Websol Energy System Ltd - Peer Group
Websol Energy System Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN
Websol Energy System Ltd - RETURNS
|Period
|BSE
|NSE
|Sensex
|NIFTY
|1 Week
|-1.35%
|0.17%
|0.51%
|-0.35%
|1 Month
|-23.36%
|-18.91%
|-1.12%
|-0.32%
|3 Month
|-20.15%
|-14.51%
|2.08%
|1.52%
|6 Month
|-19.94%
|-20.23%
|5.47%
|4.90%
|1 Year
|77.68%
|73.07%
|17.18%
|16.75%
|3 Year
|211.33%
|176.96%
|17.24%
|19.02%
Websol Energy System Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH
|Today's Low/High
|86.25
|
|89.00
|Week Low/High
|82.20
|
|94.00
|Month Low/High
|82.20
|
|123.00
|YEAR Low/High
|48.50
|
|177.00
|All TIME Low/High
|0.50
|
|423.00
