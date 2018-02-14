JUST IN
Websol Energy System Ltd.

BSE: 517498 Sector: Engineering
NSE: WEBELSOLAR ISIN Code: INE855C01015
BSE 15:40 | 12 Mar 87.95 2.30
(2.69%)
OPEN

86.90

 HIGH

89.00

 LOW

86.25
NSE LIVE 15:28 | 12 Mar 88.35 2.30
(2.67%)
OPEN

87.50

 HIGH

89.40

 LOW

86.05
About Websol Energy System Ltd.

Websol Energy System Ltd

Websol Energy System Ltd. (formerly Websol Energy Systems Ltd.) is a leading manufacturer of photovoltaic monocrystalline solar cells and modules in India. With a state-of-the-art integrated production facility at Falta SEZ, Sector II, Falta, West Bengal, Websol has steadfastly delivered an advanced and excellent products since 1994 - a commitment to quality that our customers worldwide have come

Websol Energy System Ltd - Key Fundamentals

Parameter Values
Market Cap ( cr)   235
EPS - TTM () [*S] 31.32
P/E Ratio (X) [*S] 2.81
Face Value ()   10
Latest Dividend (%)   -
Latest Dividend Date -
Dividend Yield (%) 0.00
Book Value / Share () [*S] 27.19
P/B Ratio () [*S] 3.23
[*C] Consolidated     [*S] Standalone    

Announcement

Websol Energy System Ltd - Financial Results

Particulars ( cr) Dec 2017 Dec 2016 % Chg
Net Sales 32.72 77.89 -57.99
Other Income 1.26 2.52 -50
Total Income 33.98 80.41 -57.74
Total Expenses 30.11 70.01 -56.99
Operating Profit 3.87 10.4 -62.79
Net Profit -2.27 5.33 -142.59
Equity Capital 25.11 21.97 -
Websol Energy System Ltd - Peer Group

Company Price() Chg (%) Mkt Cap ( CR)
Ujaas Energy 17.25 3.60 345.00
Salzer Electron. 201.50 1.41 292.18
Indosolar 7.31 4.88 271.98
Websol Energy 87.95 2.69 234.65
Kirl. Electric 32.95 -1.20 218.82
Modison Metals 62.85 3.54 204.26
Indo Tech.Trans. 177.10 0.54 188.08
Websol Energy System Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN

Category Share (%)
Promoters 25.68
Banks/FIs 0.31
FIIs 7.96
Insurance 0.00
Mutual Funds 0.03
Indian Public 39.78
Custodians 0.00
Other 26.25
Websol Energy System Ltd - RETURNS

Period BSE NSE Sensex NIFTY
1 Week -1.35% 0.17% 0.51% -0.35%
1 Month -23.36% -18.91% -1.12% -0.32%
3 Month -20.15% -14.51% 2.08% 1.52%
6 Month -19.94% -20.23% 5.47% 4.90%
1 Year 77.68% 73.07% 17.18% 16.75%
3 Year 211.33% 176.96% 17.24% 19.02%

Websol Energy System Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH

Today's Low/High 86.25
89.00
Week Low/High 82.20
94.00
Month Low/High 82.20
123.00
YEAR Low/High 48.50
177.00
All TIME Low/High 0.50
423.00

