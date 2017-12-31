Weizmann Ltd.
|BSE: 523011
|Sector: Industrials
|NSE: WEIZMANIND
|ISIN Code: INE080A01014
About Weizmann Ltd.
Incorporated in 1985 Weizmann is engaged in a host of diverse activities - finance, textiles and exports. Originally in the textile business, it diversified into financial operations in 1994 offering merchant banking and portfolio management services other than leasing, hire purchase, ICD, bill discounting and other activities. In 1995, Weizmann set up a wind farm at Ramagiri, Andhra Pradesh, w...> More
Weizmann Ltd - Key Fundamentals
|Parameter
|Values
|Market Cap
|( cr)
|76
|EPS - TTM
|()
|[*S]
|2.25
|P/E Ratio
|(X)
|[*S]
|19.47
|Face Value
|()
|10
|Latest Dividend
|(%)
|5.00
|Latest Dividend Date
|14 Aug 2017
|Dividend Yield
|(%)
|1.16
|Book Value / Share
|()
|[*S]
|55.46
|P/B Ratio
|()
|[*S]
|0.79
Weizmann Ltd - Financial Results
|Particulars ( cr)
|Dec 2017
|Dec 2016
|% Chg
|Net Sales
|16.06
|16.69
|-3.77
|Other Income
|1.47
|0.35
|320
|Total Income
|17.53
|17.04
|2.88
|Total Expenses
|16.76
|16.02
|4.62
|Operating Profit
|0.78
|1.02
|-23.53
|Net Profit
|0.26
|0.54
|-51.85
|Equity Capital
|17.27
|17.27
|-
Weizmann Ltd - Peer Group
|Company
|Price()
|Chg (%)
|Mkt Cap ( CR)
|Kamadgiri Fash.
|135.80
|0.07
|79.71
|Pion. Embroider.
|32.80
|0.92
|79.11
|Bhilwara Tech
|13.02
|-2.11
|76.04
|Weizmann
|43.80
|1.86
|75.64
|Celebrity Fash.
|16.55
|-0.60
|75.43
|Indian CardCloth
|163.00
|-1.75
|74.17
|PBM Polytex
|90.00
|2.27
|73.17
Weizmann Ltd - RETURNS
|Period
|BSE
|NSE
|Sensex
|NIFTY
|1 Week
|-5.71%
|0.24%
|0.51%
|-0.35%
|1 Month
|-20.00%
|-20.80%
|-1.12%
|-0.32%
|3 Month
|-45.04%
|-41.45%
|2.08%
|1.52%
|6 Month
|6.70%
|-0.82%
|5.47%
|4.90%
|1 Year
|41.29%
|41.50%
|17.18%
|16.75%
|3 Year
|226.62%
|203.21%
|17.24%
|19.02%
Weizmann Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH
|Today's Low/High
|41.00
|
|43.80
|Week Low/High
|41.00
|
|47.00
|Month Low/High
|41.00
|
|55.00
|YEAR Low/High
|28.10
|
|83.00
|All TIME Low/High
|1.45
|
|230.00
