JUST IN
You are here » Home » Company » Weizmann Ltd

Weizmann Ltd.

BSE: 523011 Sector: Industrials
NSE: WEIZMANIND ISIN Code: INE080A01014
BSE 14:59 | 12 Mar 43.80 0.80
(1.86%)
OPEN

41.55

 HIGH

43.80

 LOW

41.00
NSE LIVE 15:27 | 12 Mar 42.45 1.40
(3.41%)
OPEN

41.25

 HIGH

42.50

 LOW

41.10
Add to Watchlist  |   Add to Portfolio
OPEN 41.55
PREVIOUS CLOSE 43.00
VOLUME 1377
52-Week high 82.60
52-Week low 28.10
P/E 19.47
Mkt Cap.(Rs cr) 76
Buy Price 0.00
Buy Qty 0.00
Sell Price 43.80
Sell Qty 99.00
OPEN 41.55
CLOSE 43.00
VOLUME 1377
52-Week high 82.60
52-Week low 28.10
P/E 19.47
Mkt Cap.(Rs cr) 76
Buy Price 0.00
Buy Qty 0.00
Sell Price 43.80
Sell Qty 99.00

About Weizmann Ltd.

Weizmann Ltd

Incorporated in 1985 Weizmann is engaged in a host of diverse activities - finance, textiles and exports. Originally in the textile business, it diversified into financial operations in 1994 offering merchant banking and portfolio management services other than leasing, hire purchase, ICD, bill discounting and other activities. In 1995, Weizmann set up a wind farm at Ramagiri, Andhra Pradesh, w...> More

Weizmann Ltd - Key Fundamentals

Parameter Values
Market Cap ( cr)   76
EPS - TTM () [*S] 2.25
P/E Ratio (X) [*S] 19.47
Face Value ()   10
Latest Dividend (%)   5.00
Latest Dividend Date 14 Aug 2017
Dividend Yield (%) 1.16
Book Value / Share () [*S] 55.46
P/B Ratio () [*S] 0.79
[*C] Consolidated     [*S] Standalone    

Announcement

Weizmann Ltd - Financial Results

Particulars ( cr) Dec 2017 Dec 2016 % Chg
Net Sales 16.06 16.69 -3.77
Other Income 1.47 0.35 320
Total Income 17.53 17.04 2.88
Total Expenses 16.76 16.02 4.62
Operating Profit 0.78 1.02 -23.53
Net Profit 0.26 0.54 -51.85
Equity Capital 17.27 17.27 -
> More on Weizmann Ltd Financials Results

Weizmann Ltd - Peer Group

Company Price() Chg (%) Mkt Cap ( CR)
Kamadgiri Fash. 135.80 0.07 79.71
Pion. Embroider. 32.80 0.92 79.11
Bhilwara Tech 13.02 -2.11 76.04
Weizmann 43.80 1.86 75.64
Celebrity Fash. 16.55 -0.60 75.43
Indian CardCloth 163.00 -1.75 74.17
PBM Polytex 90.00 2.27 73.17
> More on Weizmann Ltd Peer Group

Weizmann Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN

Category Share (%)
Promoters 69.01
Banks/FIs 0.00
FIIs 0.00
Insurance 0.00
Mutual Funds 0.00
Indian Public 28.39
Custodians 0.00
Other 1.33
> More on Weizmann Ltd Share Holding Pattern

Weizmann Ltd - RETURNS

Period BSE NSE Sensex NIFTY
1 Week -5.71% 0.24% 0.51% -0.35%
1 Month -20.00% -20.80% -1.12% -0.32%
3 Month -45.04% -41.45% 2.08% 1.52%
6 Month 6.70% -0.82% 5.47% 4.90%
1 Year 41.29% 41.50% 17.18% 16.75%
3 Year 226.62% 203.21% 17.24% 19.02%

Weizmann Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH

Today's Low/High 41.00
43.80
Week Low/High 41.00
47.00
Month Low/High 41.00
55.00
YEAR Low/High 28.10
83.00
All TIME Low/High 1.45
230.00

Browse STOCK Companies

Quick Links for Weizmann: