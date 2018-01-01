JUST IN
Welcast Steels Ltd.

BSE: 504988 Sector: Engineering
NSE: N.A. ISIN Code: INE380G01015
BSE LIVE 14:06 | 12 Mar 821.95 -5.35
(-0.65%)
OPEN

820.35

 HIGH

821.95

 LOW

786.50
NSE LIVE 05:30 | 01 Jan Welcast Steels Ltd Not listed in NSE
OPEN 820.35
PREVIOUS CLOSE 827.30
VOLUME 235
52-Week high 1395.00
52-Week low 537.00
P/E 26.82
Mkt Cap.(Rs cr) 53
Buy Price 792.10
Buy Qty 10.00
Sell Price 821.95
Sell Qty 3.00
About Welcast Steels Ltd.

Welcast Steels Ltd

Incorporated in 1972, Welcast Steels (WSL) is in the business of manufacturing grinding media with an installed capacity of 9000 tpa, Castings & Ingots (1000 tpa), page impressions and buds. Vinod Narain is the chairman. During 96-97, the company has upgraded its heat treatment technology. It has entered into technical collaboration with Magotteaux International, Belgium, for manufacturing grin...> More

Welcast Steels Ltd - Key Fundamentals

Parameter Values
Market Cap ( cr)   53
EPS - TTM () [*S] 30.65
P/E Ratio (X) [*S] 26.82
Face Value ()   10
Latest Dividend (%)   20.00
Latest Dividend Date 04 Aug 2017
Dividend Yield (%) 0.24
Book Value / Share () [*S] 519.11
P/B Ratio () [*S] 1.58
[*C] Consolidated     [*S] Standalone    

Announcement

Welcast Steels Ltd - Financial Results

Particulars ( cr) Dec 2017 Dec 2016 % Chg
Net Sales 56.61 51.35 10.24
Other Income 0.08 0.25 -68
Total Income 56.69 51.6 9.86
Total Expenses 56.73 50.35 12.67
Operating Profit -0.04 1.25 -103.2
Net Profit 0.06 0.65 -90.77
Equity Capital 0.64 0.64 -
Welcast Steels Ltd - Peer Group

Company Price() Chg (%) Mkt Cap ( CR)
Premier 26.55 1.92 80.63
Batliboi 26.00 1.36 74.67
Sika Interplant 164.45 -0.96 69.73
Welcast Steels 821.95 -0.65 52.60
Raunaq EPC Intl. 125.00 -3.70 41.75
Bemco Hydraulics 171.00 -0.78 37.45
Rapicut Carbides 68.50 0.15 36.78
Welcast Steels Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN

Category Share (%)
Promoters 74.85
Banks/FIs 0.01
FIIs 0.00
Insurance 0.00
Mutual Funds 0.00
Indian Public 22.27
Custodians 0.00
Other 0.88
Welcast Steels Ltd - RETURNS

Period BSE NSE Sensex NIFTY
1 Week -10.17% NA 0.07% -0.88%
1 Month -4.49% NA -1.55% -0.84%
3 Month -16.97% NA 1.63% 0.98%
6 Month 0.12% NA 5.01% 4.35%
1 Year 39.98% NA 16.66% 16.13%
3 Year 30.88% NA 16.73% 18.39%

Welcast Steels Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH

Today's Low/High 786.50
821.95
Week Low/High 786.50
982.00
Month Low/High 786.50
1010.00
YEAR Low/High 537.00
1395.00
All TIME Low/High 8.40
1600.00

Quick Links for Welcast Steels: