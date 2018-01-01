Welcast Steels Ltd.
|BSE: 504988
|Sector: Engineering
|NSE: N.A.
|ISIN Code: INE380G01015
|BSE LIVE 14:06 | 12 Mar
|821.95
|
-5.35
(-0.65%)
|
OPEN
820.35
|
HIGH
821.95
|
LOW
786.50
|NSE LIVE 05:30 | 01 Jan
|Welcast Steels Ltd Not listed in NSE
About Welcast Steels Ltd.
Incorporated in 1972, Welcast Steels (WSL) is in the business of manufacturing grinding media with an installed capacity of 9000 tpa, Castings & Ingots (1000 tpa), page impressions and buds. Vinod Narain is the chairman. During 96-97, the company has upgraded its heat treatment technology. It has entered into technical collaboration with Magotteaux International, Belgium, for manufacturing grin...> More
Welcast Steels Ltd - Key Fundamentals
|Parameter
|Values
|Market Cap
|( cr)
|53
|EPS - TTM
|()
|[*S]
|30.65
|P/E Ratio
|(X)
|[*S]
|26.82
|Face Value
|()
|10
|Latest Dividend
|(%)
|20.00
|Latest Dividend Date
|04 Aug 2017
|Dividend Yield
|(%)
|0.24
|Book Value / Share
|()
|[*S]
|519.11
|P/B Ratio
|()
|[*S]
|1.58
Welcast Steels Ltd - Financial Results
|Particulars ( cr)
|Dec 2017
|Dec 2016
|% Chg
|Net Sales
|56.61
|51.35
|10.24
|Other Income
|0.08
|0.25
|-68
|Total Income
|56.69
|51.6
|9.86
|Total Expenses
|56.73
|50.35
|12.67
|Operating Profit
|-0.04
|1.25
|-103.2
|Net Profit
|0.06
|0.65
|-90.77
|Equity Capital
|0.64
|0.64
|-
Welcast Steels Ltd - Peer Group
|Company
|Price()
|Chg (%)
|Mkt Cap ( CR)
|Premier
|26.55
|1.92
|80.63
|Batliboi
|26.00
|1.36
|74.67
|Sika Interplant
|164.45
|-0.96
|69.73
|Welcast Steels
|821.95
|-0.65
|52.60
|Raunaq EPC Intl.
|125.00
|-3.70
|41.75
|Bemco Hydraulics
|171.00
|-0.78
|37.45
|Rapicut Carbides
|68.50
|0.15
|36.78
Welcast Steels Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN
|
|
Welcast Steels Ltd - RETURNS
|Period
|BSE
|NSE
|Sensex
|NIFTY
|1 Week
|-10.17%
|NA
|0.07%
|-0.88%
|1 Month
|-4.49%
|NA
|-1.55%
|-0.84%
|3 Month
|-16.97%
|NA
|1.63%
|0.98%
|6 Month
|0.12%
|NA
|5.01%
|4.35%
|1 Year
|39.98%
|NA
|16.66%
|16.13%
|3 Year
|30.88%
|NA
|16.73%
|18.39%
Welcast Steels Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH
|Today's Low/High
|786.50
|
|821.95
|Week Low/High
|786.50
|
|982.00
|Month Low/High
|786.50
|
|1010.00
|YEAR Low/High
|537.00
|
|1395.00
|All TIME Low/High
|8.40
|
|1600.00
