Welcure Drugs & Pharmaceuticals Ltd.
|BSE: 524661
|Sector: Health care
|NSE: N.A.
|ISIN Code: INE331C01017
|
BSE
12:56 | 29 Jan
|
Welcure Drugs & Pharmaceuticals Ltd
is not traded on BSE in the last 30 days
|
NSE
05:30 | 01 Jan
|
Welcure Drugs & Pharmaceuticals Ltd
Not listed in NSE
|OPEN
|1.41
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|1.35
|VOLUME
|200
|52-Week high
|4.39
|52-Week low
|0.83
|P/E
|
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|2
|Buy Price
|1.30
|Buy Qty
|2000.00
|Sell Price
|1.41
|Sell Qty
|1800.00
|OPEN
|1.41
|CLOSE
|1.35
|VOLUME
|200
|52-Week high
|4.39
|52-Week low
|0.83
|P/E
|
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|2
|Buy Price
|1.30
|Buy Qty
|2000.00
|Sell Price
|1.41
|Sell Qty
|1800.00
About Welcure Drugs & Pharmaceuticals Ltd.
Welcure Drugs & Pharmaceuticals Ltd
Incorporated on 4 Jun.'92, Welcure Drugs And Pharmaceuticals (WDPL) was promoted by D C Jain, Sanjeev Jain and Sandeep Jain. The promoters have interests in other companies such as Paam Pharmaceuticals, Pioneer Products, Alirox Abrasives, A K Laboratories, etc. The company is managed by managing director D C Jain.
WDPL had come out with a Rs 4-cr public issue in Aug.'94 to part-finance the Rs 7...> More
Welcure Drugs & Pharmaceuticals Ltd - Key Fundamentals
Welcure Drugs & Pharmaceuticals Ltd - Financial Results
Welcure Drugs & Pharmaceuticals Ltd - Peer Group
Welcure Drugs & Pharmaceuticals Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN
Welcure Drugs & Pharmaceuticals Ltd - RETURNS
|Period
|BSE
|NSE
|Sensex
|NIFTY
|1 Week
|NA
|NA
|0.51%
|-0.35%
|1 Month
|NA
|NA
|-1.12%
|-0.32%
|3 Month
|NA
|NA
|2.08%
|1.52%
|6 Month
|NA
|NA
|5.47%
|4.90%
|1 Year
|-66.43%
|NA
|17.18%
|16.74%
|3 Year
|NA
|NA
|17.24%
|19.01%
Welcure Drugs & Pharmaceuticals Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH
|Today's Low/High
|1.41
|
|1.41
|Week Low/High
|0.00
|
|1.41
|Month Low/High
|0.00
|
|1.41
|YEAR Low/High
|0.83
|
|4.00
|All TIME Low/High
|0.68
|
|40.00
