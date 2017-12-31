JUST IN
Welcure Drugs & Pharmaceuticals Ltd.

BSE: 524661 Sector: Health care
NSE: N.A. ISIN Code: INE331C01017
BSE 12:56 | 29 Jan Welcure Drugs & Pharmaceuticals Ltd is not traded on BSE in the last 30 days
NSE 05:30 | 01 Jan Welcure Drugs & Pharmaceuticals Ltd Not listed in NSE
OPEN 1.41
PREVIOUS CLOSE 1.35
VOLUME 200
52-Week high 4.39
52-Week low 0.83
P/E
Mkt Cap.(Rs cr) 2
Buy Price 1.30
Buy Qty 2000.00
Sell Price 1.41
Sell Qty 1800.00
About Welcure Drugs & Pharmaceuticals Ltd.

Welcure Drugs & Pharmaceuticals Ltd

Incorporated on 4 Jun.'92, Welcure Drugs And Pharmaceuticals (WDPL) was promoted by D C Jain, Sanjeev Jain and Sandeep Jain. The promoters have interests in other companies such as Paam Pharmaceuticals, Pioneer Products, Alirox Abrasives, A K Laboratories, etc. The company is managed by managing director D C Jain. WDPL had come out with a Rs 4-cr public issue in Aug.'94 to part-finance the Rs 7...> More

Welcure Drugs & Pharmaceuticals Ltd - Key Fundamentals

Parameter Values
Market Cap ( cr)   2
EPS - TTM () [*S] -
P/E Ratio (X) [*S] -
Face Value ()   10
Latest Dividend (%)   -
Latest Dividend Date -
Dividend Yield (%) 0.00
Book Value / Share () [*S] 1.06
P/B Ratio () [*S] 1.33
[*C] Consolidated     [*S] Standalone    

Announcement

Welcure Drugs & Pharmaceuticals Ltd - Financial Results

Particulars ( cr) Dec 2017 Dec 2016 % Chg
Net Sales 0.02 -
Other Income -
Total Income 0.02 -
Total Expenses 0.01 -
Operating Profit 0.01 -
Net Profit 0.01 -
Equity Capital 12.12 12.12 -
Welcure Drugs & Pharmaceuticals Ltd - Peer Group

Company Price() Chg (%) Mkt Cap ( CR)
Ganga Pharma. 6.50 -2.26 2.64
Bacil Pharma 3.82 4.95 2.25
Venmax Drugs 4.21 1.94 2.21
Welcure Drugs 1.41 4.44 1.90
Socrus Bio 0.48 0.00 1.54
Kabra Drugs 2.20 4.76 0.97
Raymed Labs 2.22 -4.72 0.95
Welcure Drugs & Pharmaceuticals Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN

Category Share (%)
Promoters 14.12
Banks/FIs 0.00
FIIs 0.00
Insurance 0.00
Mutual Funds 0.00
Indian Public 72.58
Custodians 0.00
Other 13.30
Welcure Drugs & Pharmaceuticals Ltd - RETURNS

Period BSE NSE Sensex NIFTY
1 Week NA NA 0.51% -0.35%
1 Month NA NA -1.12% -0.32%
3 Month NA NA 2.08% 1.52%
6 Month NA NA 5.47% 4.90%
1 Year -66.43% NA 17.18% 16.74%
3 Year NA NA 17.24% 19.01%

Welcure Drugs & Pharmaceuticals Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH

Today's Low/High 1.41
1.41
Week Low/High 0.00
1.41
Month Low/High 0.00
1.41
YEAR Low/High 0.83
4.00
All TIME Low/High 0.68
40.00

