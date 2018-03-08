JUST IN
Wellesley Corporation Ltd.

BSE: 532016 Sector: Infrastructure
NSE: N.A. ISIN Code: INE176O01011
BSE 14:48 | 08 Mar 10.25 -0.50
(-4.65%)
OPEN

10.25

 HIGH

10.25

 LOW

10.25
NSE 05:30 | 01 Jan Wellesley Corporation Ltd Not listed in NSE
OPEN 10.25
PREVIOUS CLOSE 10.75
VOLUME 200
52-Week high 20.00
52-Week low 10.25
P/E
Mkt Cap.(Rs cr) 14
Buy Price 10.25
Buy Qty 321.00
Sell Price 0.00
Sell Qty 0.00
About Wellesley Corporation Ltd.

Wellesley Corporation Ltd

Usha Housing Development company Ltd was incorporated in Oct'91. The company has been Promoted by Usha (India) Ltd, the flagship company of group Usha. The individual core promoters of Usha (India) Ltd are Vinay Rai & Anil Rai. The company has been incorporated to address the construction & infrastructural needs of the nation. The main object of the company is to provide Housing buildings, Indu...

Wellesley Corporation Ltd - Key Fundamentals

Parameter Values
Market Cap ( cr)   14
EPS - TTM () [*S] -
P/E Ratio (X) [*S] -
Face Value ()   10
Latest Dividend (%)   -
Latest Dividend Date -
Dividend Yield (%) 0.00
Book Value / Share () [*S] 1.00
P/B Ratio () [*S] 10.25
[*C] Consolidated     [*S] Standalone    

Announcement

Wellesley Corporation Ltd - Financial Results

Particulars ( cr) Dec 2017 Dec 2016 % Chg
Net Sales 0.06 0.02 200
Other Income 0.01 -
Total Income 0.06 0.03 100
Total Expenses 0.04 0.05 -20
Operating Profit 0.02 -0.02 200
Net Profit 0.02 -0.02 200
Equity Capital 13.5 13.5 -
Wellesley Corporation Ltd - Peer Group

Company Price() Chg (%) Mkt Cap ( CR)
Rander Corpn. 12.36 -0.08 15.25
Alchemist Realty 1.99 4.74 14.75
Vas Infra. 10.21 -3.41 14.04
Wellesley Corp. 10.25 -4.65 13.84
Mega Nirman 41.20 0.00 13.80
Techindia Nirman 9.31 -1.48 13.34
Indo-Global 20.40 -2.16 12.99
Wellesley Corporation Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN

Category Share (%)
Promoters 74.07
Banks/FIs 0.00
FIIs 0.00
Insurance 0.00
Mutual Funds 0.00
Indian Public 11.34
Custodians 0.00
Other 14.59
Wellesley Corporation Ltd - RETURNS

Period BSE NSE Sensex NIFTY
1 Week NA NA 0.51% -0.35%
1 Month NA NA -1.12% -0.32%
3 Month NA NA 2.08% 1.52%
6 Month NA NA 5.47% 4.90%
1 Year NA NA 17.18% 16.74%
3 Year NA NA 17.24% 19.01%

Wellesley Corporation Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH

Today's Low/High 10.25
10.25
Week Low/High 10.25
10.00
Month Low/High 10.25
11.00
YEAR Low/High 10.25
20.00
All TIME Low/High 10.25
29.00

