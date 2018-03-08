You are here » Home
Wellesley Corporation Ltd.
|BSE: 532016
|Sector: Infrastructure
|NSE: N.A.
|ISIN Code: INE176O01011
|
BSE
14:48 | 08 Mar
|
10.25
|
-0.50
(-4.65%)
|
OPEN
10.25
|
HIGH
10.25
|
LOW
10.25
|
NSE
05:30 | 01 Jan
|
Wellesley Corporation Ltd
Not listed in NSE
|OPEN
|10.25
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|10.75
|VOLUME
|200
|52-Week high
|20.00
|52-Week low
|10.25
|P/E
|
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|14
|Buy Price
|10.25
|Buy Qty
|321.00
|Sell Price
|0.00
|Sell Qty
|0.00
About Wellesley Corporation Ltd.
Wellesley Corporation Ltd
Usha Housing Development company Ltd was incorporated in Oct'91. The company has been Promoted by Usha (India) Ltd, the flagship company of group Usha. The individual core promoters of Usha (India) Ltd are Vinay Rai & Anil Rai.
The company has been incorporated to address the construction & infrastructural needs of the nation. The main object of the company is to provide Housing buildings, Indu...> More
Wellesley Corporation Ltd - Key Fundamentals
Wellesley Corporation Ltd - Financial Results
|Particulars ( cr)
|Dec 2017
|Dec 2016
|% Chg
|Net Sales
|0.06
|0.02
|200
|Other Income
|
|0.01
|-
|Total Income
|0.06
|0.03
|100
|Total Expenses
|0.04
|0.05
|-20
|Operating Profit
|0.02
|-0.02
|200
|Net Profit
|0.02
|-0.02
|200
|Equity Capital
|13.5
|13.5
| -
Wellesley Corporation Ltd - Peer Group
Wellesley Corporation Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN
Wellesley Corporation Ltd - RETURNS
|Period
|BSE
|NSE
|Sensex
|NIFTY
|1 Week
|NA
|NA
|0.51%
|-0.35%
|1 Month
|NA
|NA
|-1.12%
|-0.32%
|3 Month
|NA
|NA
|2.08%
|1.52%
|6 Month
|NA
|NA
|5.47%
|4.90%
|1 Year
|NA
|NA
|17.18%
|16.74%
|3 Year
|NA
|NA
|17.24%
|19.01%
Wellesley Corporation Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH
|Today's Low/High
|10.25
|
|10.25
|Week Low/High
|10.25
|
|10.00
|Month Low/High
|10.25
|
|11.00
|YEAR Low/High
|10.25
|
|20.00
|All TIME Low/High
|10.25
|
|29.00
Quick Links for Wellesley Corporation: