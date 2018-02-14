JUST IN
You are here » Home » Company » Wellness Noni Ltd

Wellness Noni Ltd.

BSE: 531211 Sector: Others
NSE: N.A. ISIN Code: INE571H01017
BSE 13:40 | 12 Mar 13.30 -0.65
(-4.66%)
OPEN

13.30

 HIGH

13.30

 LOW

13.30
NSE 05:30 | 01 Jan Wellness Noni Ltd Not listed in NSE
Add to Watchlist  |   Add to Portfolio
OPEN 13.30
PREVIOUS CLOSE 13.95
VOLUME 100
52-Week high 27.15
52-Week low 13.30
P/E 15.29
Mkt Cap.(Rs cr) 4
Buy Price 0.00
Buy Qty 0.00
Sell Price 13.95
Sell Qty 500.00
OPEN 13.30
CLOSE 13.95
VOLUME 100
52-Week high 27.15
52-Week low 13.30
P/E 15.29
Mkt Cap.(Rs cr) 4
Buy Price 0.00
Buy Qty 0.00
Sell Price 13.95
Sell Qty 500.00

About Wellness Noni Ltd.

Wellness Noni Ltd

Wellness Noni Ltd is a Public Limited Company, listed in the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) and Madras Stock Exchange Ltd(MSE) in India. The company was incorporated in the year 1992. The primary purpose of the corporate leadership is to create wealth and in turn creating value for all the investors and share holders over the long term is what defines its business. This translates to bringing a hi...> More

Wellness Noni Ltd - Key Fundamentals

Parameter Values
Market Cap ( cr)   4
EPS - TTM () [*S] 0.87
P/E Ratio (X) [*S] 15.29
Face Value ()   10
Latest Dividend (%)   -
Latest Dividend Date -
Dividend Yield (%) 0.00
Book Value / Share () [*S] 10.48
P/B Ratio () [*S] 1.27
[*C] Consolidated     [*S] Standalone    

Announcement

Wellness Noni Ltd - Financial Results

Particulars ( cr) Dec 2017 Dec 2016 % Chg
Net Sales 0.66 0.07 842.86
Other Income -
Total Income 0.66 0.07 842.86
Total Expenses 0.63 0.04 1475
Operating Profit 0.03 0.02 50
Net Profit 0.03 0.02 50
Equity Capital 3.2 3.2 -
> More on Wellness Noni Ltd Financials Results

Wellness Noni Ltd - Peer Group

Company Price() Chg (%) Mkt Cap ( CR)
Jain Marmo Inds 14.70 5.00 4.60
Towa Sokki 5.50 0.00 4.59
Shangar Decor 14.95 -0.33 4.57
Wellness Noni 13.30 -4.66 4.26
Max Alert 4.62 5.00 4.25
IND Renewable 14.00 -4.44 4.24
Midwest Gold 12.50 0.00 4.09
> More on Wellness Noni Ltd Peer Group

Wellness Noni Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN

Category Share (%)
Promoters 0.00
Banks/FIs 0.00
FIIs 0.00
Insurance 0.00
Mutual Funds 0.00
Indian Public 45.88
Custodians 0.00
Other 54.12
> More on Wellness Noni Ltd Share Holding Pattern

Wellness Noni Ltd - RETURNS

Period BSE NSE Sensex NIFTY
1 Week -19.64% NA 0.51% -0.35%
1 Month -43.52% NA -1.12% -0.32%
3 Month NA NA 2.08% 1.52%
6 Month -44.47% NA 5.47% 4.90%
1 Year NA NA 17.18% 16.74%
3 Year NA NA 17.24% 19.01%

Wellness Noni Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH

Today's Low/High 13.30
13.30
Week Low/High 13.30
17.00
Month Low/High 13.30
24.00
YEAR Low/High 13.30
27.00
All TIME Low/High 6.00
54.00

Browse STOCK Companies

Quick Links for Wellness Noni: