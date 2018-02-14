Wellness Noni Ltd.
|BSE: 531211
|Sector: Others
|NSE: N.A.
|ISIN Code: INE571H01017
|BSE 13:40 | 12 Mar
|13.30
|
-0.65
(-4.66%)
|
OPEN
13.30
|
HIGH
13.30
|
LOW
13.30
|NSE 05:30 | 01 Jan
|Wellness Noni Ltd Not listed in NSE
|OPEN
|13.30
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|13.95
|VOLUME
|100
|52-Week high
|27.15
|52-Week low
|13.30
|P/E
|15.29
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|4
|Buy Price
|0.00
|Buy Qty
|0.00
|Sell Price
|13.95
|Sell Qty
|500.00
|OPEN
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|VOLUME
|52-Week high
|0.00
|52-Week low
|0.00
|P/E
|15.29
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|4
|Buy Price
|Buy Qty
|Sell Price
|Sell Qty
About Wellness Noni Ltd.
Wellness Noni Ltd is a Public Limited Company, listed in the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) and Madras Stock Exchange Ltd(MSE) in India. The company was incorporated in the year 1992. The primary purpose of the corporate leadership is to create wealth and in turn creating value for all the investors and share holders over the long term is what defines its business. This translates to bringing a hi...> More
Wellness Noni Ltd - Key Fundamentals
|Parameter
|Values
|Market Cap
|( cr)
|4
|EPS - TTM
|()
|[*S]
|0.87
|P/E Ratio
|(X)
|[*S]
|15.29
|Face Value
|()
|10
|Latest Dividend
|(%)
|-
|Latest Dividend Date
|-
|Dividend Yield
|(%)
|0.00
|Book Value / Share
|()
|[*S]
|10.48
|P/B Ratio
|()
|[*S]
|1.27
Announcement
-
-
STATEMENT OF INVESTOR COMPLAINTS FOR THE QUARTER ENDED 31-12-2017
-
-
Certificate Under Reg(40(9) Of The SEBI(LODR)Regulations2015- For Half Year Ended 30-9-2017
-
-
Wellness Noni Ltd - Financial Results
|Particulars ( cr)
|Dec 2017
|Dec 2016
|% Chg
|Net Sales
|0.66
|0.07
|842.86
|Other Income
|-
|Total Income
|0.66
|0.07
|842.86
|Total Expenses
|0.63
|0.04
|1475
|Operating Profit
|0.03
|0.02
|50
|Net Profit
|0.03
|0.02
|50
|Equity Capital
|3.2
|3.2
|-
Wellness Noni Ltd - Peer Group
|Company
|Price()
|Chg (%)
|Mkt Cap ( CR)
|Jain Marmo Inds
|14.70
|5.00
|4.60
|Towa Sokki
|5.50
|0.00
|4.59
|Shangar Decor
|14.95
|-0.33
|4.57
|Wellness Noni
|13.30
|-4.66
|4.26
|Max Alert
|4.62
|5.00
|4.25
|IND Renewable
|14.00
|-4.44
|4.24
|Midwest Gold
|12.50
|0.00
|4.09
Wellness Noni Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN
|
|
Wellness Noni Ltd - RETURNS
|Period
|BSE
|NSE
|Sensex
|NIFTY
|1 Week
|-19.64%
|NA
|0.51%
|-0.35%
|1 Month
|-43.52%
|NA
|-1.12%
|-0.32%
|3 Month
|NA
|NA
|2.08%
|1.52%
|6 Month
|-44.47%
|NA
|5.47%
|4.90%
|1 Year
|NA
|NA
|17.18%
|16.74%
|3 Year
|NA
|NA
|17.24%
|19.01%
Wellness Noni Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH
|Today's Low/High
|13.30
|
|13.30
|Week Low/High
|13.30
|
|17.00
|Month Low/High
|13.30
|
|24.00
|YEAR Low/High
|13.30
|
|27.00
|All TIME Low/High
|6.00
|
|54.00
