Welspun India Ltd.
|BSE: 514162
|Sector: Industrials
|NSE: WELSPUNIND
|ISIN Code: INE192B01031
|BSE LIVE 15:29 | 12 Mar
|60.50
|
-0.50
(-0.82%)
|
OPEN
62.40
|
HIGH
62.40
|
LOW
60.50
|NSE LIVE 15:24 | 12 Mar
|60.80
|
-0.25
(-0.41%)
|
OPEN
61.75
|
HIGH
62.00
|
LOW
60.50
About Welspun India Ltd.
Welspun India, the flagship company of Welspun group was incorporated in the year 1985. Welspun India Ltd is the largest producer of Terry Towel in Asia and one of the 10 leading in the world, possessing a state-of-the-art, fully integrated terry towel unit at Vapi, Gujarat. The Company's Plant with state-of-the-art technology, has got ISO 9002 accreditation. Being an environment friendly manufact...
Welspun India Ltd - Key Fundamentals
|Parameter
|Values
|Market Cap
|( cr)
|6,078
|EPS - TTM
|()
|[*S]
|3.87
|P/E Ratio
|(X)
|[*S]
|15.63
|Face Value
|()
|1
|Latest Dividend
|(%)
|65.00
|Latest Dividend Date
|22 Jun 2017
|Dividend Yield
|(%)
|1.07
|Book Value / Share
|()
|[*S]
|22.58
|P/B Ratio
|()
|[*S]
|2.68
Welspun India Ltd - Financial Results
|Particulars ( cr)
|Dec 2017
|Dec 2016
|% Chg
|Net Sales
|1397.95
|1500.85
|-6.86
|Other Income
|16.35
|44.85
|-63.55
|Total Income
|1414.3
|1545.7
|-8.5
|Total Expenses
|1145.61
|1154.56
|-0.78
|Operating Profit
|268.69
|391.14
|-31.31
|Net Profit
|79.51
|150.24
|-47.08
|Equity Capital
|100.47
|100.47
|-
Welspun India Ltd - Peer Group
|Company
|Price()
|Chg (%)
|Mkt Cap ( CR)
|Vardhman Textile
|1330.00
|1.33
|7638.19
|Sheela Foam
|1553.00
|-2.23
|7575.53
|Lak. Mach. Works
|6405.00
|-0.46
|7019.88
|Welspun India
|60.50
|-0.82
|6078.44
|Raymond
|919.10
|2.11
|5641.44
|Bombay Dyeing
|240.40
|-0.83
|4965.46
|Lux Industries
|1770.00
|0.27
|4469.25
Welspun India Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN
|
|
Welspun India Ltd - RETURNS
|Period
|BSE
|NSE
|Sensex
|NIFTY
|1 Week
|-5.47%
|-4.85%
|0.51%
|-0.33%
|1 Month
|-15.68%
|-10.13%
|-1.12%
|-0.30%
|3 Month
|-13.76%
|-10.26%
|2.08%
|1.54%
|6 Month
|-20.50%
|-21.50%
|5.47%
|4.92%
|1 Year
|-29.24%
|-28.93%
|17.18%
|16.77%
|3 Year
|79.63%
|78.77%
|17.24%
|19.04%
Welspun India Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH
|Today's Low/High
|60.50
|
|62.40
|Week Low/High
|58.70
|
|65.00
|Month Low/High
|58.70
|
|72.00
|YEAR Low/High
|58.65
|
|100.00
|All TIME Low/High
|0.30
|
|120.00
