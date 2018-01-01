JUST IN
Welspun India Ltd.

BSE: 514162 Sector: Industrials
NSE: WELSPUNIND ISIN Code: INE192B01031
BSE LIVE 15:29 | 12 Mar 60.50 -0.50
(-0.82%)
OPEN

62.40

 HIGH

62.40

 LOW

60.50
NSE LIVE 15:24 | 12 Mar 60.80 -0.25
(-0.41%)
OPEN

61.75

 HIGH

62.00

 LOW

60.50
About Welspun India Ltd.

Welspun India Ltd

Welspun India, the flagship company of Welspun group was incorporated in the year 1985. Welspun India Ltd is the largest producer of Terry Towel in Asia and one of the 10 leading in the world, possessing a state-of-the-art, fully integrated terry towel unit at Vapi, Gujarat. The Company's Plant with state-of-the-art technology, has got ISO 9002 accreditation. Being an environment friendly manufact...

Welspun India Ltd - Key Fundamentals

Parameter Values
Market Cap ( cr)   6,078
EPS - TTM () [*S] 3.87
P/E Ratio (X) [*S] 15.63
Face Value ()   1
Latest Dividend (%)   65.00
Latest Dividend Date 22 Jun 2017
Dividend Yield (%) 1.07
Book Value / Share () [*S] 22.58
P/B Ratio () [*S] 2.68
[*C] Consolidated     [*S] Standalone    

News

Announcement

Welspun India Ltd - Financial Results

Particulars ( cr) Dec 2017 Dec 2016 % Chg
Net Sales 1397.95 1500.85 -6.86
Other Income 16.35 44.85 -63.55
Total Income 1414.3 1545.7 -8.5
Total Expenses 1145.61 1154.56 -0.78
Operating Profit 268.69 391.14 -31.31
Net Profit 79.51 150.24 -47.08
Equity Capital 100.47 100.47 -
Welspun India Ltd - Peer Group

Company Price() Chg (%) Mkt Cap ( CR)
Vardhman Textile 1330.00 1.33 7638.19
Sheela Foam 1553.00 -2.23 7575.53
Lak. Mach. Works 6405.00 -0.46 7019.88
Welspun India 60.50 -0.82 6078.44
Raymond 919.10 2.11 5641.44
Bombay Dyeing 240.40 -0.83 4965.46
Lux Industries 1770.00 0.27 4469.25
Welspun India Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN

Category Share (%)
Promoters 73.48
Banks/FIs 0.07
FIIs 9.92
Insurance 0.00
Mutual Funds 1.29
Indian Public 9.90
Custodians 0.00
Other 5.33
Welspun India Ltd - RETURNS

Period BSE NSE Sensex NIFTY
1 Week -5.47% -4.85% 0.51% -0.33%
1 Month -15.68% -10.13% -1.12% -0.30%
3 Month -13.76% -10.26% 2.08% 1.54%
6 Month -20.50% -21.50% 5.47% 4.92%
1 Year -29.24% -28.93% 17.18% 16.77%
3 Year 79.63% 78.77% 17.24% 19.04%

Welspun India Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH

Today's Low/High 60.50
62.40
Week Low/High 58.70
65.00
Month Low/High 58.70
72.00
YEAR Low/High 58.65
100.00
All TIME Low/High 0.30
120.00

