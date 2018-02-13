You are here » Home
Welterman International Ltd.
|BSE: 526431
|Sector: Others
|NSE: N.A.
|ISIN Code: INE662D01013
|
BSE
14:37 | 29 Sep
|
Welterman International Ltd
is not traded on BSE in the last 30 days
|
NSE
05:30 | 01 Jan
|
Welterman International Ltd
Not listed in NSE
|OPEN
|4.13
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|4.34
|VOLUME
|100
|52-Week high
|4.13
|52-Week low
|0.00
|P/E
|
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|2
|Buy Price
|0.00
|Buy Qty
|0.00
|Sell Price
|0.00
|Sell Qty
|0.00
|OPEN
|4.13
|CLOSE
|4.34
|VOLUME
|100
|52-Week high
|4.13
|52-Week low
|0.00
|P/E
|
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|2
|Buy Price
|0.00
|Buy Qty
|0.00
|Sell Price
|0.00
|Sell Qty
|0.00
About Welterman International Ltd.
Welterman International Ltd
Welterman was promoted in 1992 by the Dhanani Group of Companies as manufacturers of leather soles with technical assistance from one of the world leaders in footwear and footwear components manufacturing machines industry MA-MECC from Italy.Mr. Kayum Dhanani Managing Director is at the helm of this operation and comes with international education learning and expertise. He handles day to day func...> More
Welterman International Ltd - Key Fundamentals
Welterman International Ltd - Financial Results
Welterman International Ltd - Peer Group
Welterman International Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN
Welterman International Ltd - RETURNS
|Period
|BSE
|NSE
|Sensex
|NIFTY
|1 Week
|NA
|NA
|0.51%
|-0.35%
|1 Month
|NA
|NA
|-1.12%
|-0.32%
|3 Month
|NA
|NA
|2.08%
|1.52%
|6 Month
|NA
|NA
|5.47%
|4.90%
|1 Year
|NA
|NA
|17.18%
|16.74%
|3 Year
|NA
|NA
|17.24%
|19.01%
Welterman International Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH
|Today's Low/High
|4.13
|
|4.13
|Week Low/High
|0.00
|
|4.13
|Month Low/High
|0.00
|
|4.13
|YEAR Low/High
|0.00
|
|4.13
|All TIME Low/High
|0.50
|
|25.00
Quick Links for Welterman International: