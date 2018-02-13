JUST IN
Welterman International Ltd.

BSE: 526431 Sector: Others
NSE: N.A. ISIN Code: INE662D01013
BSE 14:37 | 29 Sep Welterman International Ltd is not traded on BSE in the last 30 days
NSE 05:30 | 01 Jan Welterman International Ltd Not listed in NSE
OPEN 4.13
PREVIOUS CLOSE 4.34
VOLUME 100
52-Week high 4.13
52-Week low 0.00
P/E
Mkt Cap.(Rs cr) 2
Buy Price 0.00
Buy Qty 0.00
Sell Price 0.00
Sell Qty 0.00
About Welterman International Ltd.

Welterman International Ltd

Welterman was promoted in 1992 by the Dhanani Group of Companies as manufacturers of leather soles with technical assistance from one of the world leaders in footwear and footwear components manufacturing machines industry MA-MECC from Italy.Mr. Kayum Dhanani Managing Director is at the helm of this operation and comes with international education learning and expertise. He handles day to day func...

Welterman International Ltd - Key Fundamentals

Parameter Values
Market Cap ( cr)   2
EPS - TTM () [*S] -
P/E Ratio (X) [*S] -
Face Value ()   10
Latest Dividend (%)   -
Latest Dividend Date -
Dividend Yield (%) 0.00
Book Value / Share () [*S] -29.09
P/B Ratio () [*S] -0.14
[*C] Consolidated     [*S] Standalone    

Announcement

Welterman International Ltd - Financial Results

Particulars ( cr) Dec 2017 Dec 2016 % Chg
Net Sales 0.36 -
Other Income -
Total Income 0.36 -
Total Expenses 0.39 0.06 550
Operating Profit -0.02 -0.06 66.67
Net Profit -0.04 -0.07 42.86
Equity Capital 4.44 4.44 -
Welterman International Ltd - Peer Group

Company Price() Chg (%) Mkt Cap ( CR)
NB Footwear 6.00 0.00 8.10
Euro Leder Fash 18.05 -5.00 8.07
Worldwide Leath. 7.00 0.00 2.08
Welterman Intl. 4.13 -4.84 1.83
Unimode Overseas 3.61 -5.00 1.80
Oscar Global 3.00 0.00 0.99
Welterman International Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN

Category Share (%)
Promoters 45.34
Banks/FIs 1.35
FIIs 0.00
Insurance 0.00
Mutual Funds 0.00
Indian Public 31.24
Custodians 0.00
Other 22.07
Welterman International Ltd - RETURNS

Period BSE NSE Sensex NIFTY
1 Week NA NA 0.51% -0.35%
1 Month NA NA -1.12% -0.32%
3 Month NA NA 2.08% 1.52%
6 Month NA NA 5.47% 4.90%
1 Year NA NA 17.18% 16.74%
3 Year NA NA 17.24% 19.01%

Welterman International Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH

Today's Low/High 4.13
4.13
Week Low/High 0.00
4.13
Month Low/High 0.00
4.13
YEAR Low/High 0.00
4.13
All TIME Low/High 0.50
25.00

