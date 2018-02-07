Wendt India Ltd.
|BSE: 505412
|Sector: Engineering
|NSE: WENDT
|ISIN Code: INE274C01019
About Wendt India Ltd.
Wendt (India) was promoted by S C Khatau in Dec.'83 in technical and financial collaboration with Wendt, Germany. Under the Khatau management, it was making losses right from inception (except in 1989-90). In Nov.'90, Carborundum Universal, a Murugappa group company, received support from the collaborators to take over the company. Wendt holds a 40% stake in the company. Wendt (India) manufactu...> More
Wendt India Ltd - Key Fundamentals
|Parameter
|Values
|Market Cap
|( cr)
|518
|EPS - TTM
|()
|[*S]
|51.70
|P/E Ratio
|(X)
|[*S]
|50.14
|Face Value
|()
|10
|Latest Dividend
|(%)
|100.00
|Latest Dividend Date
|07 Feb 2018
|Dividend Yield
|(%)
|0.96
|Book Value / Share
|()
|[*S]
|510.90
|P/B Ratio
|()
|[*S]
|5.07
Wendt India Ltd - Financial Results
|Particulars ( cr)
|Dec 2017
|Dec 2016
|% Chg
|Net Sales
|36.19
|36.13
|0.17
|Other Income
|0.27
|0.33
|-18.18
|Total Income
|36.46
|36.46
|0
|Total Expenses
|29.44
|30.04
|-2
|Operating Profit
|7.02
|6.42
|9.35
|Net Profit
|3.3
|2.56
|28.91
|Equity Capital
|2
|2
|-
Wendt India Ltd - Peer Group
|Company
|Price()
|Chg (%)
|Mkt Cap ( CR)
|Walchan. Inds.
|158.55
|-0.19
|603.28
|WPIL
|550.05
|0.34
|537.40
|Ador Welding
|394.65
|-0.67
|536.72
|Wendt India
|2592.00
|-0.92
|518.40
|TIL
|475.00
|-0.01
|476.42
|Orient Abrasives
|38.50
|-2.53
|460.46
|CMI FPE Ltd
|901.00
|-1.27
|445.09
Wendt India Ltd - RETURNS
|Period
|BSE
|NSE
|Sensex
|NIFTY
|1 Week
|-3.30%
|-5.91%
|0.09%
|-0.89%
|1 Month
|-13.31%
|-11.44%
|-1.52%
|-0.86%
|3 Month
|10.54%
|11.48%
|1.65%
|0.97%
|6 Month
|4.10%
|4.05%
|5.03%
|4.33%
|1 Year
|36.24%
|37.14%
|16.69%
|16.11%
|3 Year
|45.86%
|50.43%
|16.75%
|18.37%
Wendt India Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH
|Today's Low/High
|2580.00
|
|2640.00
|Week Low/High
|2551.00
|
|2740.00
|Month Low/High
|2551.00
|
|3025.00
|YEAR Low/High
|1807.05
|
|4260.00
|All TIME Low/High
|5.00
|
|4260.00
