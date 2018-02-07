JUST IN
Wendt India Ltd.

BSE: 505412 Sector: Engineering
NSE: WENDT ISIN Code: INE274C01019
OPEN 2585.30
PREVIOUS CLOSE 2616.15
VOLUME 1634
52-Week high 4260.00
52-Week low 1807.05
P/E 50.14
Mkt Cap.(Rs cr) 518
Buy Price 2591.00
Buy Qty 3.00
Sell Price 2639.95
Sell Qty 1.00
OPEN 2585.30
CLOSE 2616.15
VOLUME 1634
52-Week high 4260.00
52-Week low 1807.05
P/E 50.14
Mkt Cap.(Rs cr) 518
Buy Price 2591.00
Buy Qty 3.00
Sell Price 2639.95
Sell Qty 1.00

About Wendt India Ltd.

Wendt India Ltd

Wendt (India) was promoted by S C Khatau in Dec.'83 in technical and financial collaboration with Wendt, Germany. Under the Khatau management, it was making losses right from inception (except in 1989-90). In Nov.'90, Carborundum Universal, a Murugappa group company, received support from the collaborators to take over the company. Wendt holds a 40% stake in the company. Wendt (India) manufactu...

Wendt India Ltd - Key Fundamentals

Parameter Values
Market Cap ( cr)   518
EPS - TTM () [*S] 51.70
P/E Ratio (X) [*S] 50.14
Face Value ()   10
Latest Dividend (%)   100.00
Latest Dividend Date 07 Feb 2018
Dividend Yield (%) 0.96
Book Value / Share () [*S] 510.90
P/B Ratio () [*S] 5.07
[*C] Consolidated     [*S] Standalone    

Announcement

Wendt India Ltd - Financial Results

Particulars ( cr) Dec 2017 Dec 2016 % Chg
Net Sales 36.19 36.13 0.17
Other Income 0.27 0.33 -18.18
Total Income 36.46 36.46 0
Total Expenses 29.44 30.04 -2
Operating Profit 7.02 6.42 9.35
Net Profit 3.3 2.56 28.91
Equity Capital 2 2 -
Wendt India Ltd - Peer Group

Company Price() Chg (%) Mkt Cap ( CR)
Walchan. Inds. 158.55 -0.19 603.28
WPIL 550.05 0.34 537.40
Ador Welding 394.65 -0.67 536.72
Wendt India 2592.00 -0.92 518.40
TIL 475.00 -0.01 476.42
Orient Abrasives 38.50 -2.53 460.46
CMI FPE Ltd 901.00 -1.27 445.09
Wendt India Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN

Category Share (%)
Promoters 79.74
Banks/FIs 0.11
FIIs 0.00
Insurance 0.00
Mutual Funds 0.00
Indian Public 18.29
Custodians 0.00
Other 1.87
Wendt India Ltd - RETURNS

Period BSE NSE Sensex NIFTY
1 Week -3.30% -5.91% 0.09% -0.89%
1 Month -13.31% -11.44% -1.52% -0.86%
3 Month 10.54% 11.48% 1.65% 0.97%
6 Month 4.10% 4.05% 5.03% 4.33%
1 Year 36.24% 37.14% 16.69% 16.11%
3 Year 45.86% 50.43% 16.75% 18.37%

Wendt India Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH

Today's Low/High 2580.00
2640.00
Week Low/High 2551.00
2740.00
Month Low/High 2551.00
3025.00
YEAR Low/High 1807.05
4260.00
All TIME Low/High 5.00
4260.00

