You are here » Home
» Company
» West Coast Paper Mills Ltd
West Coast Paper Mills Ltd.
|BSE: 500444
|Sector: Industrials
|NSE: WSTCSTPAPR
|ISIN Code: INE976A01021
|
BSE
LIVE
14:01 | 12 Mar
|
233.15
|
-6.15
(-2.57%)
|
OPEN
243.15
|
HIGH
243.15
|
LOW
228.55
|
NSE
LIVE
13:51 | 12 Mar
|
230.55
|
-8.65
(-3.62%)
|
OPEN
242.50
|
HIGH
245.25
|
LOW
228.50
|OPEN
|243.15
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|239.30
|VOLUME
|11642
|52-Week high
|348.40
|52-Week low
|167.20
|P/E
|7.89
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|1,540
|Buy Price
|231.45
|Buy Qty
|16.00
|Sell Price
|233.35
|Sell Qty
|24.00
|OPEN
|242.50
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|239.20
|VOLUME
|46109
|52-Week high
|348.00
|52-Week low
|166.25
|P/E
|7.89
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|1,540
|Buy Price
|230.55
|Buy Qty
|20.00
|Sell Price
|231.60
|Sell Qty
|20.00
|OPEN
|243.15
|CLOSE
|239.30
|VOLUME
|11642
|52-Week high
|348.40
|52-Week low
|167.20
|P/E
|7.89
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|1,540
|Buy Price
|231.45
|Buy Qty
|16.00
|Sell Price
|233.35
|Sell Qty
|24.00
|OPEN
|242.50
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|239.20
|VOLUME
|46109
|52-Week high
|348.00
|52-Week low
|166.25
|P/E
|7.89
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|1539.96
|Buy Price
|230.55
|Buy Qty
|20.00
|Sell Price
|231.60
|Sell Qty
|20.00
About West Coast Paper Mills Ltd.
West Coast Paper Mills Ltd
West Coast Paper Mills (WCPM), part of Bangur group is one of the leading player in the Indian Paper Industry. Apart from paper the company is also into manufacture & sale of Optical Fibre Cable and Jelly Filled Telephone cables. WCPM's Paper Division is located at Dandeli in Karnataka and Cable Division in Mysore, Karnataka. Further the company owns six windmills with an installed capacity of 1.7...> More
West Coast Paper Mills Ltd - Key Fundamentals
West Coast Paper Mills Ltd - Financial Results
> More on West Coast Paper Mills Ltd Financials Results
|Particulars ( cr)
|Dec 2017
|Dec 2016
|% Chg
|Net Sales
|408.58
|439.45
|-7.02
|Other Income
|8.77
|0.04
|21825
|Total Income
|417.35
|439.49
|-5.04
|Total Expenses
|335.53
|352.26
|-4.75
|Operating Profit
|81.82
|87.24
|-6.21
|Net Profit
|42.95
|37.41
|14.81
|Equity Capital
|13.21
|13.21
| -
West Coast Paper Mills Ltd - Peer Group
West Coast Paper Mills Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN
West Coast Paper Mills Ltd - RETURNS
|Period
|BSE
|NSE
|Sensex
|NIFTY
|1 Week
|-12.82%
|-16.27%
|-0.11%
|-0.96%
|1 Month
|-15.00%
|-15.24%
|-1.72%
|-0.92%
|3 Month
|-18.32%
|-19.72%
|1.45%
|0.90%
|6 Month
|20.96%
|25.33%
|4.82%
|4.26%
|1 Year
|29.67%
|28.91%
|16.46%
|16.03%
|3 Year
|321.61%
|329.33%
|16.52%
|18.29%
West Coast Paper Mills Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH
|Today's Low/High
|228.55
|
|243.15
|Week Low/High
|228.55
|
|280.00
|Month Low/High
|228.55
|
|285.00
|YEAR Low/High
|167.20
|
|348.00
|All TIME Low/High
|3.10
|
|348.00
Quick Links for West Coast Paper Mills: