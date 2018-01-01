JUST IN
West Coast Paper Mills Ltd.

BSE: 500444 Sector: Industrials
NSE: WSTCSTPAPR ISIN Code: INE976A01021
BSE LIVE 14:01 | 12 Mar 233.15 -6.15
(-2.57%)
OPEN

243.15

 HIGH

243.15

 LOW

228.55
NSE LIVE 13:51 | 12 Mar 230.55 -8.65
(-3.62%)
OPEN

242.50

 HIGH

245.25

 LOW

228.50
About West Coast Paper Mills Ltd.

West Coast Paper Mills Ltd

West Coast Paper Mills (WCPM), part of Bangur group is one of the leading player in the Indian Paper Industry. Apart from paper the company is also into manufacture & sale of Optical Fibre Cable and Jelly Filled Telephone cables. WCPM's Paper Division is located at Dandeli in Karnataka and Cable Division in Mysore, Karnataka. Further the company owns six windmills with an installed capacity of 1.7...> More

West Coast Paper Mills Ltd - Key Fundamentals

Parameter Values
Market Cap ( cr)   1,540
EPS - TTM () [*S] 29.55
P/E Ratio (X) [*S] 7.89
Face Value ()   2
Latest Dividend (%)   125.00
Latest Dividend Date 16 Aug 2017
Dividend Yield (%) 1.04
Book Value / Share () [*S] 109.17
P/B Ratio () [*S] 2.14
[*C] Consolidated     [*S] Standalone    

West Coast Paper Mills Ltd - Financial Results

Particulars ( cr) Dec 2017 Dec 2016 % Chg
Net Sales 408.58 439.45 -7.02
Other Income 8.77 0.04 21825
Total Income 417.35 439.49 -5.04
Total Expenses 335.53 352.26 -4.75
Operating Profit 81.82 87.24 -6.21
Net Profit 42.95 37.41 14.81
Equity Capital 13.21 13.21 -
West Coast Paper Mills Ltd - Peer Group

Company Price() Chg (%) Mkt Cap ( CR)
T N Newsprint 359.00 1.53 2484.64
JK Paper 138.70 1.76 2434.18
Ballarpur Inds. 12.91 -2.49 1669.84
West Coast Paper 233.15 -2.57 1539.96
Internat. Paper 294.30 1.61 1170.43
Emami Paper 190.00 0.24 1149.50
Seshasayee Paper 817.00 -0.83 1030.24
West Coast Paper Mills Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN

Category Share (%)
Promoters 55.82
Banks/FIs 0.08
FIIs 5.68
Insurance 1.88
Mutual Funds 9.69
Indian Public 18.55
Custodians 0.00
Other 7.60
West Coast Paper Mills Ltd - RETURNS

Period BSE NSE Sensex NIFTY
1 Week -12.82% -16.27% -0.11% -0.96%
1 Month -15.00% -15.24% -1.72% -0.92%
3 Month -18.32% -19.72% 1.45% 0.90%
6 Month 20.96% 25.33% 4.82% 4.26%
1 Year 29.67% 28.91% 16.46% 16.03%
3 Year 321.61% 329.33% 16.52% 18.29%

West Coast Paper Mills Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH

Today's Low/High 228.55
243.15
Week Low/High 228.55
280.00
Month Low/High 228.55
285.00
YEAR Low/High 167.20
348.00
All TIME Low/High 3.10
348.00

