West Coast Paper Mills Ltd

West Coast Paper Mills (WCPM), part of Bangur group is one of the leading player in the Indian Paper Industry. Apart from paper the company is also into manufacture & sale of Optical Fibre Cable and Jelly Filled Telephone cables. WCPM's Paper Division is located at Dandeli in Karnataka and Cable Division in Mysore, Karnataka. Further the company owns six windmills with an installed capacity of 1.7...> More