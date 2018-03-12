You are here » Home
Westlife Development Ltd.
|BSE: 505533
|Sector: Services
|NSE: N.A.
|ISIN Code: INE274F01020
|
BSE
LIVE
14:33 | 12 Mar
|
316.05
|
5.35
(1.72%)
|
OPEN
314.60
|
HIGH
318.00
|
LOW
312.45
|
NSE
LIVE
05:30 | 01 Jan
|
Westlife Development Ltd
Not listed in NSE
|OPEN
|314.60
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|310.70
|VOLUME
|26311
|52-Week high
|388.85
|52-Week low
|201.00
|P/E
|4515.00
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|4,918
|Buy Price
|315.15
|Buy Qty
|5.00
|Sell Price
|316.05
|Sell Qty
|5.00
|OPEN
|314.60
|CLOSE
|310.70
|VOLUME
|26311
|52-Week high
|388.85
|52-Week low
|201.00
|P/E
|4515.00
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|4,918
|Buy Price
|315.15
|Buy Qty
|5.00
|Sell Price
|316.05
|Sell Qty
|5.00
About Westlife Development Ltd.
Westlife Development Ltd
Westlife Development Ltd (formerly known as Dhanprayog Investments Co. Ltd) was incorporated on October 30, 1982. Earlier, the Company was engaged in investment and lending activities and was registered as a Non-Banking Financial Institution with the Reserve Bank of India. However, in order to avail the opportunities in Real Estate development and other related activity including Hotels and Touris...
Westlife Development Ltd - Key Fundamentals
Westlife Development Ltd - Financial Results
> More on Westlife Development Ltd Financials Results
|Particulars ( cr)
|Dec 2017
|Dec 2016
|% Chg
|Net Sales
|305.19
|241.75
|26.24
|Other Income
|4.01
|4.34
|-7.6
|Total Income
|309.21
|246.09
|25.65
|Total Expenses
|280.95
|227.71
|23.38
|Operating Profit
|28.26
|18.38
|53.75
|Net Profit
|7.75
|-1.71
|553.22
|Equity Capital
|31.12
|31.11
| -
Westlife Development Ltd - Peer Group
Westlife Development Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN
Westlife Development Ltd - RETURNS
|Period
|BSE
|NSE
|Sensex
|NIFTY
|1 Week
|-1.95%
|NA
|0.07%
|-0.88%
|1 Month
|-8.58%
|NA
|-1.55%
|-0.85%
|3 Month
|-10.82%
|NA
|1.63%
|0.98%
|6 Month
|34.58%
|NA
|5.01%
|4.34%
|1 Year
|46.22%
|NA
|16.66%
|16.12%
|3 Year
|8.98%
|NA
|16.73%
|18.38%
Westlife Development Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH
|Today's Low/High
|312.45
|
|318.00
|Week Low/High
|300.00
|
|337.00
|Month Low/High
|300.00
|
|353.00
|YEAR Low/High
|201.00
|
|389.00
|All TIME Low/High
|0.01
|
|438.00
Quick Links for Westlife Development: