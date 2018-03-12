JUST IN
Westlife Development Ltd.

BSE: 505533 Sector: Services
NSE: N.A. ISIN Code: INE274F01020
BSE LIVE 14:33 | 12 Mar 316.05 5.35
(1.72%)
OPEN

314.60

 HIGH

318.00

 LOW

312.45
NSE LIVE 05:30 | 01 Jan Westlife Development Ltd Not listed in NSE
About Westlife Development Ltd.

Westlife Development Ltd

Westlife Development Ltd (formerly known as Dhanprayog Investments Co. Ltd) was incorporated on October 30, 1982. Earlier, the Company was engaged in investment and lending activities and was registered as a Non-Banking Financial Institution with the Reserve Bank of India. However, in order to avail the opportunities in Real Estate development and other related activity including Hotels and Touris...

Westlife Development Ltd - Key Fundamentals

Parameter Values
Market Cap ( cr)   4,918
EPS - TTM () [*S] 0.07
P/E Ratio (X) [*S] 4515.00
Face Value ()   2
Latest Dividend (%)   -
Latest Dividend Date -
Dividend Yield (%) 0.00
Book Value / Share () [*S] 37.46
P/B Ratio () [*S] 8.44
[*C] Consolidated     [*S] Standalone    

Westlife Development Ltd - Financial Results

Particulars ( cr) Dec 2017 Dec 2016 % Chg
Net Sales 305.19 241.75 26.24
Other Income 4.01 4.34 -7.6
Total Income 309.21 246.09 25.65
Total Expenses 280.95 227.71 23.38
Operating Profit 28.26 18.38 53.75
Net Profit 7.75 -1.71 553.22
Equity Capital 31.12 31.11 -
Westlife Development Ltd Financials Results

Westlife Development Ltd - Peer Group

Company Price() Chg (%) Mkt Cap ( CR)
Indian Hotels 128.60 0.00 15294.40
EIH 170.20 -2.07 9727.78
Coffee Day Enter 289.25 0.61 6110.41
Westlife Develop 316.05 1.72 4917.74
Mahindra Holiday 297.90 0.66 3971.90
I T D C 386.00 0.88 3310.72
EIH Assoc.Hotels 522.55 0.90 1592.21
Westlife Development Ltd Peer Group

Westlife Development Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN

Category Share (%)
Promoters 62.17
Banks/FIs 0.00
FIIs 12.99
Insurance 0.00
Mutual Funds 8.77
Indian Public 10.01
Custodians 0.00
Other 6.06
Westlife Development Ltd Share Holding Pattern

Westlife Development Ltd - RETURNS

Period BSE NSE Sensex NIFTY
1 Week -1.95% NA 0.07% -0.88%
1 Month -8.58% NA -1.55% -0.85%
3 Month -10.82% NA 1.63% 0.98%
6 Month 34.58% NA 5.01% 4.34%
1 Year 46.22% NA 16.66% 16.12%
3 Year 8.98% NA 16.73% 18.38%

Westlife Development Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH

Today's Low/High 312.45
318.00
Week Low/High 300.00
337.00
Month Low/High 300.00
353.00
YEAR Low/High 201.00
389.00
All TIME Low/High 0.01
438.00

