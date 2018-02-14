JUST IN
White Organic Agro Ltd.

BSE: 513713 Sector: Consumer
NSE: N.A. ISIN Code: INE146C01019
BSE LIVE 15:29 | 12 Mar 105.85 -5.55
(-4.98%)
OPEN

111.40

 HIGH

116.95

 LOW

105.85
NSE LIVE 05:30 | 01 Jan White Organic Agro Ltd Not listed in NSE
About White Organic Agro Ltd.

White Organic Agro Ltd

White Diamond Industries Ltd (WDIL) was incorporated in 1994. It is managed by chairman and managing director Ramesh P Kothari. WDIL came out with a public issue of 62 lac equity shares aggregating Rs 6.20 cr in Feb.'95. The company's main line of business includes sawing and kerfing of diamonds on a jobwork basis and export of cut and polished diamonds. It exports cut and polished diamonds to

White Organic Agro Ltd - Key Fundamentals

Parameter Values
Market Cap ( cr)   185
EPS - TTM () [*S] 1.39
P/E Ratio (X) [*S] 76.15
Face Value ()   10
Latest Dividend (%)   -
Latest Dividend Date -
Dividend Yield (%) 0.00
Book Value / Share () [*S] 29.20
P/B Ratio () [*S] 3.63
[*C] Consolidated     [*S] Standalone    

Announcement

White Organic Agro Ltd - Financial Results

Particulars ( cr) Dec 2017 Dec 2016 % Chg
Net Sales 48.06 9.13 426.4
Other Income 0.48 0.2 140
Total Income 48.55 9.33 420.36
Total Expenses 44.6 9.18 385.84
Operating Profit 3.94 0.15 2526.67
Net Profit 3.86 0.09 4188.89
Equity Capital 12.5 12.5 -
White Organic Agro Ltd - Peer Group

Company Price() Chg (%) Mkt Cap ( CR)
Atlas Jewellery 69.70 2.50 701.53
T B Z 97.00 0.21 647.28
Renaissance Jew. 311.55 1.23 588.21
White Organic 105.85 -4.98 185.24
Gitanjali Gems 15.05 -4.75 178.52
Goldiam Intl. 69.75 0.36 174.03
Kanani Inds. 9.23 1.43 91.28
White Organic Agro Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN

Category Share (%)
Promoters 27.56
Banks/FIs 0.00
FIIs 0.00
Insurance 0.00
Mutual Funds 0.00
Indian Public 59.50
Custodians 0.00
Other 12.94
White Organic Agro Ltd - RETURNS

Period BSE NSE Sensex NIFTY
1 Week -5.49% NA 0.51% -0.33%
1 Month -13.84% NA -1.12% -0.30%
3 Month -2.49% NA 2.08% 1.54%
6 Month 39.46% NA 5.47% 4.92%
1 Year 130.11% NA 17.18% 16.77%
3 Year 551.38% NA 17.24% 19.04%

White Organic Agro Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH

Today's Low/High 105.85
116.95
Week Low/High 98.70
116.95
Month Low/High 98.70
138.00
YEAR Low/High 40.00
139.00
All TIME Low/High 0.70
139.00

