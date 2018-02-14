White Organic Agro Ltd.
|BSE: 513713
|Sector: Consumer
|NSE: N.A.
|ISIN Code: INE146C01019
|BSE LIVE 15:29 | 12 Mar
|105.85
|
-5.55
(-4.98%)
|
OPEN
111.40
|
HIGH
116.95
|
LOW
105.85
|NSE LIVE 05:30 | 01 Jan
|White Organic Agro Ltd Not listed in NSE
|OPEN
|111.40
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|111.40
|VOLUME
|11302
|52-Week high
|138.50
|52-Week low
|40.00
|P/E
|76.15
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|185
|Buy Price
|0.00
|Buy Qty
|0.00
|Sell Price
|105.85
|Sell Qty
|319.00
|OPEN
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|VOLUME
|52-Week high
|0.00
|52-Week low
|0.00
|P/E
|76.15
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|185
|Buy Price
|Buy Qty
|Sell Price
|Sell Qty
|OPEN
|111.40
|CLOSE
|111.40
|VOLUME
|11302
|52-Week high
|138.50
|52-Week low
|40.00
|P/E
|76.15
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|185
|Buy Price
|0.00
|Buy Qty
|0.00
|Sell Price
|105.85
|Sell Qty
|319.00
|OPEN
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|VOLUME
|52-Week high
|0.00
|52-Week low
|0.00
|P/E
|76.15
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|185.24
|Buy Price
|Buy Qty
|Sell Price
|Sell Qty
About White Organic Agro Ltd.
White Diamond Industries Ltd (WDIL) was incorporated in 1994. It is managed by chairman and managing director Ramesh P Kothari. WDIL came out with a public issue of 62 lac equity shares aggregating Rs 6.20 cr in Feb.'95. The company's main line of business includes sawing and kerfing of diamonds on a jobwork basis and export of cut and polished diamonds. It exports cut and polished diamonds to ...> More
White Organic Agro Ltd - Key Fundamentals
|Parameter
|Values
|Market Cap
|( cr)
|185
|EPS - TTM
|()
|[*S]
|1.39
|P/E Ratio
|(X)
|[*S]
|76.15
|Face Value
|()
|10
|Latest Dividend
|(%)
|-
|Latest Dividend Date
|-
|Dividend Yield
|(%)
|0.00
|Book Value / Share
|()
|[*S]
|29.20
|P/B Ratio
|()
|[*S]
|3.63
Announcement
-
Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Investor Presentation
-
Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Analyst / Investor Meet - Intimation
-
Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Press Release / Media Release
-
Un-Audited Financial Results And Limited Review Report For The Quarter Ended December 31St 2017
-
-
White Organic Agro Ltd - Financial Results
|Particulars ( cr)
|Dec 2017
|Dec 2016
|% Chg
|Net Sales
|48.06
|9.13
|426.4
|Other Income
|0.48
|0.2
|140
|Total Income
|48.55
|9.33
|420.36
|Total Expenses
|44.6
|9.18
|385.84
|Operating Profit
|3.94
|0.15
|2526.67
|Net Profit
|3.86
|0.09
|4188.89
|Equity Capital
|12.5
|12.5
|-
White Organic Agro Ltd - Peer Group
|Company
|Price()
|Chg (%)
|Mkt Cap ( CR)
|Atlas Jewellery
|69.70
|2.50
|701.53
|T B Z
|97.00
|0.21
|647.28
|Renaissance Jew.
|311.55
|1.23
|588.21
|White Organic
|105.85
|-4.98
|185.24
|Gitanjali Gems
|15.05
|-4.75
|178.52
|Goldiam Intl.
|69.75
|0.36
|174.03
|Kanani Inds.
|9.23
|1.43
|91.28
White Organic Agro Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN
|
|
White Organic Agro Ltd - RETURNS
|Period
|BSE
|NSE
|Sensex
|NIFTY
|1 Week
|-5.49%
|NA
|0.51%
|-0.33%
|1 Month
|-13.84%
|NA
|-1.12%
|-0.30%
|3 Month
|-2.49%
|NA
|2.08%
|1.54%
|6 Month
|39.46%
|NA
|5.47%
|4.92%
|1 Year
|130.11%
|NA
|17.18%
|16.77%
|3 Year
|551.38%
|NA
|17.24%
|19.04%
White Organic Agro Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH
|Today's Low/High
|105.85
|
|116.95
|Week Low/High
|98.70
|
|116.95
|Month Low/High
|98.70
|
|138.00
|YEAR Low/High
|40.00
|
|139.00
|All TIME Low/High
|0.70
|
|139.00
Quick Links for White Organic Agro:
-
NewsAnnouncements Brokerage Reports Business Earnings Sector
-
Corporate ActionAGM Board Meetings Bonus Dividends EGM Rights Split
-
INFORMATIONBulk Deals Company History MF Holding Listing Info Locations Shareholding
-
FinancialsFinancial Overview Balance Sheet Profit & Loss Cash Flow Ratios Quarterly Results Half Yearly Results Nine Monthly Results Yearly Results
-
Annual ReportAuditors Report Chairman's Speech Company Management Directors' Report Finished Goods Raw Materials
-
Peer ComparisonCompetition Market Cap Price Price Performance Net Sales Net Profit Total Assets Historical Prices