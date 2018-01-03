Williamson Financial Services Ltd

Earlier known as Makum Tea Company (India), the company's name was changed to Williamson Financial Services in Dec.'94 following the order from the Calcutta and Guwahati High Courts. Namdang Tea Company, Macneill Leasing & Financial Services and Macneill Financial Services were amalgamated with the company with effect from 1 Apr.'94. According to the scheme of arrangement sanctioned by the high co...> More