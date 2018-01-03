You are here » Home
» Company
» Williamson Financial Services Ltd
Williamson Financial Services Ltd.
|BSE: 519214
|Sector: Financials
|NSE: N.A.
|ISIN Code: INE188E01017
|
BSE
11:56 | 12 Mar
|
30.60
|
-1.55
(-4.82%)
|
OPEN
31.00
|
HIGH
31.00
|
LOW
30.60
|
NSE
LIVE
05:30 | 01 Jan
|
Williamson Financial Services Ltd
Not listed in NSE
|OPEN
|31.00
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|32.15
|VOLUME
|150
|52-Week high
|42.20
|52-Week low
|26.30
|P/E
|
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|26
|Buy Price
|30.55
|Buy Qty
|100.00
|Sell Price
|0.00
|Sell Qty
|0.00
|OPEN
|
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|
|VOLUME
|
|52-Week high
|0.00
|52-Week low
|0.00
|P/E
|
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|26
|Buy Price
|
|Buy Qty
|
|Sell Price
|
|Sell Qty
|
|OPEN
|31.00
|CLOSE
|32.15
|VOLUME
|150
|52-Week high
|42.20
|52-Week low
|26.30
|P/E
|
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|26
|Buy Price
|30.55
|Buy Qty
|100.00
|Sell Price
|0.00
|Sell Qty
|0.00
|OPEN
|
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|
|VOLUME
|
|52-Week high
|0.00
|52-Week low
|0.00
|P/E
|
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|25.58
|Buy Price
|
|Buy Qty
|
|Sell Price
|
|Sell Qty
|
About Williamson Financial Services Ltd.
Williamson Financial Services Ltd
Earlier known as Makum Tea Company (India), the company's name was changed to Williamson Financial Services in Dec.'94 following the order from the Calcutta and Guwahati High Courts. Namdang Tea Company, Macneill Leasing & Financial Services and Macneill Financial Services were amalgamated with the company with effect from 1 Apr.'94. According to the scheme of arrangement sanctioned by the high co...> More
Williamson Financial Services Ltd - Key Fundamentals
Williamson Financial Services Ltd - Financial Results
Williamson Financial Services Ltd - Peer Group
Williamson Financial Services Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN
Williamson Financial Services Ltd - RETURNS
|Period
|BSE
|NSE
|Sensex
|NIFTY
|1 Week
|NA
|NA
|0.51%
|-0.35%
|1 Month
|NA
|NA
|-1.12%
|-0.32%
|3 Month
|-17.41%
|NA
|2.08%
|1.52%
|6 Month
|4.08%
|NA
|5.47%
|4.90%
|1 Year
|-4.38%
|NA
|17.18%
|16.75%
|3 Year
|-23.88%
|NA
|17.24%
|19.02%
Williamson Financial Services Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH
|Today's Low/High
|30.60
|
|31.00
|Week Low/High
|30.60
|
|32.00
|Month Low/High
|30.60
|
|34.00
|YEAR Low/High
|26.30
|
|42.00
|All TIME Low/High
|0.66
|
|200.00
Quick Links for Williamson Financial Services: