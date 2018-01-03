JUST IN
Williamson Financial Services Ltd.

BSE: 519214 Sector: Financials
NSE: N.A. ISIN Code: INE188E01017
BSE 11:56 | 12 Mar 30.60 -1.55
(-4.82%)
OPEN

31.00

 HIGH

31.00

 LOW

30.60
NSE LIVE 05:30 | 01 Jan Williamson Financial Services Ltd Not listed in NSE
About Williamson Financial Services Ltd.

Williamson Financial Services Ltd

Earlier known as Makum Tea Company (India), the company's name was changed to Williamson Financial Services in Dec.'94 following the order from the Calcutta and Guwahati High Courts. Namdang Tea Company, Macneill Leasing & Financial Services and Macneill Financial Services were amalgamated with the company with effect from 1 Apr.'94. According to the scheme of arrangement sanctioned by the high co...> More

Williamson Financial Services Ltd - Key Fundamentals

Parameter Values
Market Cap ( cr)   26
EPS - TTM () [*S] -
P/E Ratio (X) [*S] -
Face Value ()   10
Latest Dividend (%)   -
Latest Dividend Date -
Dividend Yield (%) 0.00
Book Value / Share () [*S] 10.55
P/B Ratio () [*S] 2.90
[*C] Consolidated     [*S] Standalone    

Announcement

Williamson Financial Services Ltd - Financial Results

Particulars ( cr) Dec 2017 Dec 2016 % Chg
Net Sales 11.6 8.31 39.59
Other Income 0.07 0.07 0
Total Income 11.66 8.37 39.31
Total Expenses 0.57 2.21 -74.21
Operating Profit 11.09 6.16 80.03
Net Profit -7.38 -3.55 -107.89
Equity Capital 8.36 8.36 -
> More on Williamson Financial Services Ltd Financials Results

Williamson Financial Services Ltd - Peer Group

Company Price() Chg (%) Mkt Cap ( CR)
Guj. State Fin. 2.89 -4.93 25.75
Modex Intl. Sec. 42.90 2.51 25.74
Dhanvarsha Finv. 33.00 3.61 25.61
Williamson Fin. 30.60 -4.82 25.58
Garbi Finvest 21.60 25.34
Sarvottam Finve. 33.00 4.93 24.75
Purshottam Inves 38.95 -4.88 24.46
> More on Williamson Financial Services Ltd Peer Group

Williamson Financial Services Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN

Category Share (%)
Promoters 61.59
Banks/FIs 0.02
FIIs 0.00
Insurance 1.06
Mutual Funds 0.03
Indian Public 26.03
Custodians 0.00
Other 11.25
> More on Williamson Financial Services Ltd Share Holding Pattern

Williamson Financial Services Ltd - RETURNS

Period BSE NSE Sensex NIFTY
1 Week NA NA 0.51% -0.35%
1 Month NA NA -1.12% -0.32%
3 Month -17.41% NA 2.08% 1.52%
6 Month 4.08% NA 5.47% 4.90%
1 Year -4.38% NA 17.18% 16.75%
3 Year -23.88% NA 17.24% 19.02%

Williamson Financial Services Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH

Today's Low/High 30.60
31.00
Week Low/High 30.60
32.00
Month Low/High 30.60
34.00
YEAR Low/High 26.30
42.00
All TIME Low/High 0.66
200.00

