Williamson Magor & Company Ltd.

BSE: 519224 Sector: Financials
NSE: WILLAMAGOR ISIN Code: INE210A01017
BSE 12:15 | 12 Mar 90.00 -3.00
(-3.23%)
OPEN

90.00

 HIGH

90.00

 LOW

89.10
NSE LIVE 15:21 | 12 Mar 92.80 0.10
(0.11%)
OPEN

92.00

 HIGH

94.50

 LOW

89.00
About Williamson Magor & Company Ltd.

Williamson Magor & Company Ltd

The Calcutta-based Macneill & Magor was renamed Williamson Magor & Company in 1992. The change of name is in line with the company's reorganisation programme. Over the last few years, it has been hiving off its engineering divisions, spinning them off into separate companies. In fact, both the Khaitans and the Magors who are the co-promoters, were of the view that for the different product groups ...> More

Williamson Magor & Company Ltd - Key Fundamentals

Parameter Values
Market Cap ( cr)   99
EPS - TTM () [*S] -
P/E Ratio (X) [*S] -
Face Value ()   10
Latest Dividend (%)   -
Latest Dividend Date -
Dividend Yield (%) 0.00
Book Value / Share () [*S] 62.51
P/B Ratio () [*S] 1.44
[*C] Consolidated     [*S] Standalone    

Announcement

Williamson Magor & Company Ltd - Financial Results

Particulars ( cr) Dec 2017 Dec 2016 % Chg
Net Sales 13.59 13.18 3.11
Other Income 1.16 0.01 11500
Total Income 14.75 13.19 11.83
Total Expenses 3.38 1.85 82.7
Operating Profit 11.37 11.34 0.26
Net Profit -10.6 -7.67 -38.2
Equity Capital 10.96 10.96 -
Williamson Magor & Company Ltd - Peer Group

Company Price() Chg (%) Mkt Cap ( CR)
Ausom Enter. 72.85 10.63 99.22
Sulabh Engineers 9.84 0.00 98.89
Master Trust 90.80 -1.09 98.79
Williamson Magor 90.00 -3.23 98.64
Arnold Holdings 6.26 -3.54 94.15
Ganges Securitie 94.05 -5.00 94.05
KIFS Financial 86.70 0.70 93.81
Williamson Magor & Company Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN

Category Share (%)
Promoters 62.01
Banks/FIs 0.07
FIIs 0.00
Insurance 2.45
Mutual Funds 0.00
Indian Public 28.65
Custodians 0.00
Other 6.81
Williamson Magor & Company Ltd - RETURNS

Period BSE NSE Sensex NIFTY
1 Week -8.86% -11.53% 0.51% -0.35%
1 Month -8.21% -5.11% -1.12% -0.32%
3 Month 3.09% 1.31% 2.08% 1.52%
6 Month 17.04% 33.53% 5.47% 4.90%
1 Year 37.40% 43.65% 17.18% 16.75%
3 Year 22.53% 14.99% 17.24% 19.02%

Williamson Magor & Company Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH

Today's Low/High 89.10
90.00
Week Low/High 89.10
103.00
Month Low/High 89.10
108.00
YEAR Low/High 61.00
148.00
All TIME Low/High 4.60
200.00

