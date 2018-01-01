You are here » Home
Williamson Magor & Company Ltd.
|BSE: 519224
|Sector: Financials
|NSE: WILLAMAGOR
|ISIN Code: INE210A01017
|
BSE
12:15 | 12 Mar
|
90.00
|
-3.00
(-3.23%)
|
OPEN
90.00
|
HIGH
90.00
|
LOW
89.10
|
NSE
LIVE
15:21 | 12 Mar
|
92.80
|
0.10
(0.11%)
|
OPEN
92.00
|
HIGH
94.50
|
LOW
89.00
About Williamson Magor & Company Ltd.
Williamson Magor & Company Ltd
The Calcutta-based Macneill & Magor was renamed Williamson Magor & Company in 1992. The change of name is in line with the company's reorganisation programme. Over the last few years, it has been hiving off its engineering divisions, spinning them off into separate companies. In fact, both the Khaitans and the Magors who are the co-promoters, were of the view that for the different product groups ...> More
Williamson Magor & Company Ltd - Key Fundamentals
Williamson Magor & Company Ltd - Financial Results
> More on Williamson Magor & Company Ltd Financials Results
|Particulars ( cr)
|Dec 2017
|Dec 2016
|% Chg
|Net Sales
|13.59
|13.18
|3.11
|Other Income
|1.16
|0.01
|11500
|Total Income
|14.75
|13.19
|11.83
|Total Expenses
|3.38
|1.85
|82.7
|Operating Profit
|11.37
|11.34
|0.26
|Net Profit
|-10.6
|-7.67
|-38.2
|Equity Capital
|10.96
|10.96
| -
Williamson Magor & Company Ltd - Peer Group
Williamson Magor & Company Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN
Williamson Magor & Company Ltd - RETURNS
|Period
|BSE
|NSE
|Sensex
|NIFTY
|1 Week
|-8.86%
|-11.53%
|0.51%
|-0.35%
|1 Month
|-8.21%
|-5.11%
|-1.12%
|-0.32%
|3 Month
|3.09%
|1.31%
|2.08%
|1.52%
|6 Month
|17.04%
|33.53%
|5.47%
|4.90%
|1 Year
|37.40%
|43.65%
|17.18%
|16.75%
|3 Year
|22.53%
|14.99%
|17.24%
|19.02%
Williamson Magor & Company Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH
|Today's Low/High
|89.10
|
|90.00
|Week Low/High
|89.10
|
|103.00
|Month Low/High
|89.10
|
|108.00
|YEAR Low/High
|61.00
|
|148.00
|All TIME Low/High
|4.60
|
|200.00
