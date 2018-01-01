Williamson Magor & Company Ltd

The Calcutta-based Macneill & Magor was renamed Williamson Magor & Company in 1992. The change of name is in line with the company's reorganisation programme. Over the last few years, it has been hiving off its engineering divisions, spinning them off into separate companies. In fact, both the Khaitans and the Magors who are the co-promoters, were of the view that for the different product groups ...> More