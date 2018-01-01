JUST IN
Wim Plast Ltd.

BSE: 526586 Sector: Industrials
NSE: WIMPLAST ISIN Code: INE015B01018
BSE 15:41 | 12 Mar 1179.75 -20.25
(-1.69%)
OPEN

1200.00

 HIGH

1234.70

 LOW

1171.00
NSE 05:30 | 01 Jan Wim Plast Ltd Not listed in NSE
About Wim Plast Ltd.

Wim Plast Ltd

Jointly promoted by the Cello and M G Shah groups as a private limited company in Oct.'88, Wim Plast (WPL) was converted into a public limited company in Jul.'93. WPL came out with its initial public offering in Aug.'94, to part-finance the project at Daman to manufacture 2020 tpa of injection-moulded plastic furniture like chairs and tables. The cost of the project, as appraised by IDBI, was esti...> More

Wim Plast Ltd - Key Fundamentals

Parameter Values
Market Cap ( cr)   1,416
EPS - TTM () [*S] 38.13
P/E Ratio (X) [*S] 30.94
Face Value ()   10
Latest Dividend (%)   70.00
Latest Dividend Date 03 Aug 2017
Dividend Yield (%) 0.58
Book Value / Share () [*S] 226.25
P/B Ratio () [*S] 5.21
[*C] Consolidated     [*S] Standalone    

Announcement

Wim Plast Ltd - Financial Results

Particulars ( cr) Dec 2017 Dec 2016 % Chg
Net Sales 88.82 78.32 13.41
Other Income 0.27 0.55 -50.91
Total Income 89.09 78.87 12.96
Total Expenses 69.96 61.6 13.57
Operating Profit 19.13 17.27 10.77
Net Profit 10.09 9.66 4.45
Equity Capital 12 12 -
Wim Plast Ltd - Peer Group

Company Price() Chg (%) Mkt Cap ( CR)
Nilkamal Ltd 1654.45 0.09 2468.44
Mayur Uniquote 511.85 -1.29 2319.70
Jai Corp 128.75 0.31 2296.90
Wim Plast 1179.75 -1.69 1415.70
Safari Inds. 536.30 1.06 1193.27
Responsive Ind 43.65 0.58 1165.02
Kingfa Science 913.30 0.91 1106.01
Wim Plast Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN

Category Share (%)
Promoters 69.90
Banks/FIs 0.01
FIIs 4.18
Insurance 0.00
Mutual Funds 4.72
Indian Public 16.34
Custodians 0.00
Other 4.70
Wim Plast Ltd - RETURNS

Period BSE NSE Sensex NIFTY
1 Week -1.39% NA 0.51% -0.35%
1 Month -2.92% NA -1.12% -0.32%
3 Month -16.89% NA 2.08% 1.52%
6 Month -21.34% NA 5.47% 4.90%
1 Year -15.09% NA 17.18% 16.74%
3 Year 43.72% NA 17.24% 19.01%

Wim Plast Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH

Today's Low/High 1171.00
1234.70
Week Low/High 1162.50
1240.00
Month Low/High 1105.10
1255.00
YEAR Low/High 1105.10
1690.00
All TIME Low/High 7.47
1690.00

