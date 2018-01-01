Wim Plast Ltd.
|BSE: 526586
|Sector: Industrials
|NSE: WIMPLAST
|ISIN Code: INE015B01018
|BSE 15:41 | 12 Mar
|1179.75
|
-20.25
(-1.69%)
|
OPEN
1200.00
|
HIGH
1234.70
|
LOW
1171.00
|NSE 05:30 | 01 Jan
|Wim Plast Ltd Not listed in NSE
About Wim Plast Ltd.
Jointly promoted by the Cello and M G Shah groups as a private limited company in Oct.'88, Wim Plast (WPL) was converted into a public limited company in Jul.'93. WPL came out with its initial public offering in Aug.'94, to part-finance the project at Daman to manufacture 2020 tpa of injection-moulded plastic furniture like chairs and tables. The cost of the project, as appraised by IDBI, was esti...> More
Wim Plast Ltd - Key Fundamentals
|Parameter
|Values
|Market Cap
|( cr)
|1,416
|EPS - TTM
|()
|[*S]
|38.13
|P/E Ratio
|(X)
|[*S]
|30.94
|Face Value
|()
|10
|Latest Dividend
|(%)
|70.00
|Latest Dividend Date
|03 Aug 2017
|Dividend Yield
|(%)
|0.58
|Book Value / Share
|()
|[*S]
|226.25
|P/B Ratio
|()
|[*S]
|5.21
Announcement
-
-
-
Statement Of Investor Complaints For The Quarter Ended 31St December 2017.
-
Disclosures under Reg. 29(2) of SEBI (SAST) Regulations 2011
-
-
Financial Results For The Quarter And Half Year Ended 30Th September 2017
Wim Plast Ltd - Financial Results
|Particulars ( cr)
|Dec 2017
|Dec 2016
|% Chg
|Net Sales
|88.82
|78.32
|13.41
|Other Income
|0.27
|0.55
|-50.91
|Total Income
|89.09
|78.87
|12.96
|Total Expenses
|69.96
|61.6
|13.57
|Operating Profit
|19.13
|17.27
|10.77
|Net Profit
|10.09
|9.66
|4.45
|Equity Capital
|12
|12
|-
Wim Plast Ltd - Peer Group
|Company
|Price()
|Chg (%)
|Mkt Cap ( CR)
|Nilkamal Ltd
|1654.45
|0.09
|2468.44
|Mayur Uniquote
|511.85
|-1.29
|2319.70
|Jai Corp
|128.75
|0.31
|2296.90
|Wim Plast
|1179.75
|-1.69
|1415.70
|Safari Inds.
|536.30
|1.06
|1193.27
|Responsive Ind
|43.65
|0.58
|1165.02
|Kingfa Science
|913.30
|0.91
|1106.01
Wim Plast Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN
|
|
Wim Plast Ltd - RETURNS
|Period
|BSE
|NSE
|Sensex
|NIFTY
|1 Week
|-1.39%
|NA
|0.51%
|-0.35%
|1 Month
|-2.92%
|NA
|-1.12%
|-0.32%
|3 Month
|-16.89%
|NA
|2.08%
|1.52%
|6 Month
|-21.34%
|NA
|5.47%
|4.90%
|1 Year
|-15.09%
|NA
|17.18%
|16.74%
|3 Year
|43.72%
|NA
|17.24%
|19.01%
Wim Plast Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH
|Today's Low/High
|1171.00
|
|1234.70
|Week Low/High
|1162.50
|
|1240.00
|Month Low/High
|1105.10
|
|1255.00
|YEAR Low/High
|1105.10
|
|1690.00
|All TIME Low/High
|7.47
|
|1690.00
