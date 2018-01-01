Windsor Machines Ltd.
|BSE: 522029
|Sector: Engineering
|NSE: WINDMACHIN
|ISIN Code: INE052A01021
|BSE 15:45 | 12 Mar
|102.25
|
-1.85
(-1.78%)
|
OPEN
103.60
|
HIGH
106.55
|
LOW
101.00
|NSE LIVE 15:28 | 12 Mar
|102.85
|
-1.30
(-1.25%)
|
OPEN
106.00
|
HIGH
106.60
|
LOW
100.65
|OPEN
|103.60
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|104.10
|VOLUME
|86087
|52-Week high
|139.50
|52-Week low
|46.50
|P/E
|43.14
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|664
|Buy Price
|0.00
|Buy Qty
|0.00
|Sell Price
|102.25
|Sell Qty
|4000.00
|OPEN
|106.00
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|104.15
|VOLUME
|226202
|52-Week high
|140.00
|52-Week low
|46.55
|P/E
|43.14
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|664
|Buy Price
|102.65
|Buy Qty
|50.00
|Sell Price
|102.85
|Sell Qty
|45.00
|OPEN
|103.60
|CLOSE
|104.10
|VOLUME
|86087
|52-Week high
|139.50
|52-Week low
|46.50
|P/E
|43.14
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|664
|Buy Price
|0.00
|Buy Qty
|0.00
|Sell Price
|102.25
|Sell Qty
|4000.00
|OPEN
|106.00
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|104.15
|VOLUME
|226202
|52-Week high
|140.00
|52-Week low
|46.55
|P/E
|43.14
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|664.11
|Buy Price
|102.65
|Buy Qty
|50.00
|Sell Price
|102.85
|Sell Qty
|45.00
About Windsor Machines Ltd.
DGP Windsor Ltd, is engaged in manufacture of plastic processing machinery from three manufacturing facility located at Thane(Maharashtra), Vatva (Gujarat) and Chhatral(Gujarat). The company was incorporated as Windsor Engineering in May 1963 and the name was changed to R H Windsor in 1964. The name was again changed to Klockner Windsor in 1986 and then to the present name i.e. DGP Windsor Indi...> More
Windsor Machines Ltd - Key Fundamentals
|Parameter
|Values
|Market Cap
|( cr)
|664
|EPS - TTM
|()
|[*S]
|2.37
|P/E Ratio
|(X)
|[*S]
|43.14
|Face Value
|()
|2
|Latest Dividend
|(%)
|37.50
|Latest Dividend Date
|18 Sep 2017
|Dividend Yield
|(%)
|0.72
|Book Value / Share
|()
|[*S]
|14.43
|P/B Ratio
|()
|[*S]
|7.09
Announcement
-
-
-
Un-Audited Financial Results For The Quarter Ended On December 31 2017.
-
Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Amendments to Memorandum & Articles of Association
-
-
Windsor Machines Ltd - Financial Results
|Particulars ( cr)
|Dec 2017
|Dec 2016
|% Chg
|Net Sales
|84.38
|77.9
|8.32
|Other Income
|3.47
|2.75
|26.18
|Total Income
|87.84
|80.65
|8.92
|Total Expenses
|74.63
|69.17
|7.89
|Operating Profit
|13.21
|11.48
|15.07
|Net Profit
|5.51
|5.17
|6.58
|Equity Capital
|12.99
|12.99
|-
Windsor Machines Ltd - Peer Group
|Company
|Price()
|Chg (%)
|Mkt Cap ( CR)
|Elecon Engg.Co
|80.30
|0.50
|900.97
|Sanghvi Movers
|163.55
|-0.18
|708.17
|ION Exchange
|458.90
|-1.53
|673.21
|Windsor Machines
|102.25
|-1.78
|664.11
|Walchan. Inds.
|159.90
|0.66
|608.42
|Ador Welding
|399.35
|0.52
|543.12
|WPIL
|552.70
|0.82
|539.99
Windsor Machines Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN
|
|
Windsor Machines Ltd - RETURNS
|Period
|BSE
|NSE
|Sensex
|NIFTY
|1 Week
|-10.31%
|-10.95%
|0.51%
|-0.35%
|1 Month
|-14.00%
|-7.26%
|-1.12%
|-0.32%
|3 Month
|10.18%
|4.68%
|2.08%
|1.52%
|6 Month
|67.62%
|56.54%
|5.47%
|4.90%
|1 Year
|70.70%
|75.96%
|17.18%
|16.75%
|3 Year
|329.62%
|310.58%
|17.24%
|19.02%
Windsor Machines Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH
|Today's Low/High
|101.00
|
|106.55
|Week Low/High
|101.00
|
|119.00
|Month Low/High
|101.00
|
|128.00
|YEAR Low/High
|46.50
|
|140.00
|All TIME Low/High
|2.70
|
|275.00
Quick Links for Windsor Machines:
-
NewsAnnouncements Brokerage Reports Business Earnings Sector
-
Corporate ActionAGM Board Meetings Bonus Dividends EGM Rights Split
-
INFORMATIONBulk Deals Company History MF Holding Listing Info Locations Shareholding
-
FinancialsFinancial Overview Balance Sheet Profit & Loss Cash Flow Ratios Quarterly Results Half Yearly Results Nine Monthly Results Yearly Results
-
Annual ReportAuditors Report Chairman's Speech Company Management Directors' Report Finished Goods Raw Materials
-
Peer ComparisonCompetition Market Cap Price Price Performance Net Sales Net Profit Total Assets Historical Prices