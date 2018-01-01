JUST IN
Windsor Machines Ltd.

BSE: 522029 Sector: Engineering
NSE: WINDMACHIN ISIN Code: INE052A01021
BSE 15:45 | 12 Mar 102.25 -1.85
(-1.78%)
OPEN

103.60

 HIGH

106.55

 LOW

101.00
NSE LIVE 15:28 | 12 Mar 102.85 -1.30
(-1.25%)
OPEN

106.00

 HIGH

106.60

 LOW

100.65
About Windsor Machines Ltd.

Windsor Machines Ltd

DGP Windsor Ltd, is engaged in manufacture of plastic processing machinery from three manufacturing facility located at Thane(Maharashtra), Vatva (Gujarat) and Chhatral(Gujarat). The company was incorporated as Windsor Engineering in May 1963 and the name was changed to R H Windsor in 1964. The name was again changed to Klockner Windsor in 1986 and then to the present name i.e. DGP Windsor Indi...> More

Windsor Machines Ltd - Key Fundamentals

Parameter Values
Market Cap ( cr)   664
EPS - TTM () [*S] 2.37
P/E Ratio (X) [*S] 43.14
Face Value ()   2
Latest Dividend (%)   37.50
Latest Dividend Date 18 Sep 2017
Dividend Yield (%) 0.72
Book Value / Share () [*S] 14.43
P/B Ratio () [*S] 7.09
[*C] Consolidated     [*S] Standalone    

Announcement

Windsor Machines Ltd - Financial Results

Particulars ( cr) Dec 2017 Dec 2016 % Chg
Net Sales 84.38 77.9 8.32
Other Income 3.47 2.75 26.18
Total Income 87.84 80.65 8.92
Total Expenses 74.63 69.17 7.89
Operating Profit 13.21 11.48 15.07
Net Profit 5.51 5.17 6.58
Equity Capital 12.99 12.99 -
Windsor Machines Ltd - Peer Group

Company Price() Chg (%) Mkt Cap ( CR)
Elecon Engg.Co 80.30 0.50 900.97
Sanghvi Movers 163.55 -0.18 708.17
ION Exchange 458.90 -1.53 673.21
Windsor Machines 102.25 -1.78 664.11
Walchan. Inds. 159.90 0.66 608.42
Ador Welding 399.35 0.52 543.12
WPIL 552.70 0.82 539.99
Windsor Machines Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN

Category Share (%)
Promoters 58.52
Banks/FIs 0.05
FIIs 0.00
Insurance 0.00
Mutual Funds 0.02
Indian Public 14.10
Custodians 0.00
Other 27.30
Windsor Machines Ltd - RETURNS

Period BSE NSE Sensex NIFTY
1 Week -10.31% -10.95% 0.51% -0.35%
1 Month -14.00% -7.26% -1.12% -0.32%
3 Month 10.18% 4.68% 2.08% 1.52%
6 Month 67.62% 56.54% 5.47% 4.90%
1 Year 70.70% 75.96% 17.18% 16.75%
3 Year 329.62% 310.58% 17.24% 19.02%

Windsor Machines Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH

Today's Low/High 101.00
106.55
Week Low/High 101.00
119.00
Month Low/High 101.00
128.00
YEAR Low/High 46.50
140.00
All TIME Low/High 2.70
275.00

