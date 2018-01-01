Windsor Machines Ltd

DGP Windsor Ltd, is engaged in manufacture of plastic processing machinery from three manufacturing facility located at Thane(Maharashtra), Vatva (Gujarat) and Chhatral(Gujarat). The company was incorporated as Windsor Engineering in May 1963 and the name was changed to R H Windsor in 1964. The name was again changed to Klockner Windsor in 1986 and then to the present name i.e. DGP Windsor Indi...> More