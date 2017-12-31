Winsome Breweries Ltd.
|BSE: 526471
|Sector: Consumer
|NSE: N.A.
|ISIN Code: INE391C01011
|BSE 12:54 | 12 Mar
|9.22
|
0.01
(0.11%)
|
OPEN
9.21
|
HIGH
9.67
|
LOW
9.21
|NSE 05:30 | 01 Jan
|Winsome Breweries Ltd Not listed in NSE
|OPEN
|9.21
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|9.21
|VOLUME
|4300
|52-Week high
|15.50
|52-Week low
|7.59
|P/E
|6.59
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|26
|Buy Price
|9.22
|Buy Qty
|200.00
|Sell Price
|9.67
|Sell Qty
|940.00
|OPEN
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|VOLUME
|52-Week high
|0.00
|52-Week low
|0.00
|P/E
|6.59
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|26
|Buy Price
|Buy Qty
|Sell Price
|Sell Qty
About Winsome Breweries Ltd.
The company was incorporated in Jun.'92. It was promoted by R K Bagrodia, a chemical engineer. The company is a Indo-German joint venture with Henninger Brau, Germany, with financial participation through the latter's associate concern, Holmswood Management. The company manufactures and markets beer (inst. cap. : 10,000 klpa). Beer is a mild alcoholic drink brewed from malted barley and other c...> More
Winsome Breweries Ltd - Key Fundamentals
|Parameter
|Values
|Market Cap
|( cr)
|26
|EPS - TTM
|()
|[*S]
|1.40
|P/E Ratio
|(X)
|[*S]
|6.59
|Face Value
|()
|10
|Latest Dividend
|(%)
|-
|Latest Dividend Date
|-
|Dividend Yield
|(%)
|0.00
|Book Value / Share
|()
|[*S]
|13.72
|P/B Ratio
|()
|[*S]
|0.67
Winsome Breweries Ltd - Financial Results
|Particulars ( cr)
|Dec 2017
|Dec 2016
|% Chg
|Net Sales
|11.28
|3.78
|198.41
|Other Income
|1.86
|2.71
|-31.37
|Total Income
|13.15
|6.49
|102.62
|Total Expenses
|11.74
|5.41
|117.01
|Operating Profit
|1.41
|1.09
|29.36
|Net Profit
|0.78
|0.58
|34.48
|Equity Capital
|27.67
|27.67
|-
Winsome Breweries Ltd - Peer Group
|Company
|Price()
|Chg (%)
|Mkt Cap ( CR)
|Piccadily Agro
|11.89
|-0.92
|112.17
|Empee Distill.
|35.75
|1.13
|72.14
|Ravikumar Distll
|13.65
|-1.44
|32.76
|Winsome Brew.
|9.22
|0.11
|25.51
|Piccadily Sugar
|6.49
|-0.15
|15.09
|Silver Oak (I)
|12.93
|-4.93
|4.90
|Mount Shivalik
|5.25
|5.00
|3.18
Winsome Breweries Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN
|
|
Winsome Breweries Ltd - RETURNS
|Period
|BSE
|NSE
|Sensex
|NIFTY
|1 Week
|-15.10%
|NA
|0.51%
|-0.35%
|1 Month
|-12.27%
|NA
|-1.12%
|-0.32%
|3 Month
|-2.12%
|NA
|2.08%
|1.52%
|6 Month
|1.65%
|NA
|5.47%
|4.90%
|1 Year
|-8.71%
|NA
|17.18%
|16.74%
|3 Year
|141.36%
|NA
|17.24%
|19.01%
Winsome Breweries Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH
|Today's Low/High
|9.21
|
|9.67
|Week Low/High
|9.05
|
|11.00
|Month Low/High
|9.05
|
|12.00
|YEAR Low/High
|7.59
|
|16.00
|All TIME Low/High
|0.10
|
|23.00
