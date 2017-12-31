JUST IN
You are here » Home » Company » Winsome Breweries Ltd

Winsome Breweries Ltd.

BSE: 526471 Sector: Consumer
NSE: N.A. ISIN Code: INE391C01011
BSE 12:54 | 12 Mar 9.22 0.01
(0.11%)
OPEN

9.21

 HIGH

9.67

 LOW

9.21
NSE 05:30 | 01 Jan Winsome Breweries Ltd Not listed in NSE
Add to Watchlist  |   Add to Portfolio
OPEN 9.21
PREVIOUS CLOSE 9.21
VOLUME 4300
52-Week high 15.50
52-Week low 7.59
P/E 6.59
Mkt Cap.(Rs cr) 26
Buy Price 9.22
Buy Qty 200.00
Sell Price 9.67
Sell Qty 940.00
OPEN 9.21
CLOSE 9.21
VOLUME 4300
52-Week high 15.50
52-Week low 7.59
P/E 6.59
Mkt Cap.(Rs cr) 26
Buy Price 9.22
Buy Qty 200.00
Sell Price 9.67
Sell Qty 940.00

About Winsome Breweries Ltd.

Winsome Breweries Ltd

The company was incorporated in Jun.'92. It was promoted by R K Bagrodia, a chemical engineer. The company is a Indo-German joint venture with Henninger Brau, Germany, with financial participation through the latter's associate concern, Holmswood Management. The company manufactures and markets beer (inst. cap. : 10,000 klpa). Beer is a mild alcoholic drink brewed from malted barley and other c...> More

Winsome Breweries Ltd - Key Fundamentals

Parameter Values
Market Cap ( cr)   26
EPS - TTM () [*S] 1.40
P/E Ratio (X) [*S] 6.59
Face Value ()   10
Latest Dividend (%)   -
Latest Dividend Date -
Dividend Yield (%) 0.00
Book Value / Share () [*S] 13.72
P/B Ratio () [*S] 0.67
[*C] Consolidated     [*S] Standalone    

Announcement

Winsome Breweries Ltd - Financial Results

Particulars ( cr) Dec 2017 Dec 2016 % Chg
Net Sales 11.28 3.78 198.41
Other Income 1.86 2.71 -31.37
Total Income 13.15 6.49 102.62
Total Expenses 11.74 5.41 117.01
Operating Profit 1.41 1.09 29.36
Net Profit 0.78 0.58 34.48
Equity Capital 27.67 27.67 -
> More on Winsome Breweries Ltd Financials Results

Winsome Breweries Ltd - Peer Group

Company Price() Chg (%) Mkt Cap ( CR)
Piccadily Agro 11.89 -0.92 112.17
Empee Distill. 35.75 1.13 72.14
Ravikumar Distll 13.65 -1.44 32.76
Winsome Brew. 9.22 0.11 25.51
Piccadily Sugar 6.49 -0.15 15.09
Silver Oak (I) 12.93 -4.93 4.90
Mount Shivalik 5.25 5.00 3.18
> More on Winsome Breweries Ltd Peer Group

Winsome Breweries Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN

Category Share (%)
Promoters 45.75
Banks/FIs 0.00
FIIs 0.00
Insurance 0.00
Mutual Funds 0.12
Indian Public 26.85
Custodians 0.00
Other 27.28
> More on Winsome Breweries Ltd Share Holding Pattern

Winsome Breweries Ltd - RETURNS

Period BSE NSE Sensex NIFTY
1 Week -15.10% NA 0.51% -0.35%
1 Month -12.27% NA -1.12% -0.32%
3 Month -2.12% NA 2.08% 1.52%
6 Month 1.65% NA 5.47% 4.90%
1 Year -8.71% NA 17.18% 16.74%
3 Year 141.36% NA 17.24% 19.01%

Winsome Breweries Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH

Today's Low/High 9.21
9.67
Week Low/High 9.05
11.00
Month Low/High 9.05
12.00
YEAR Low/High 7.59
16.00
All TIME Low/High 0.10
23.00

Browse STOCK Companies

Quick Links for Winsome Breweries: