Winsome Diamonds & Jewellery Ltd.
|BSE: 507892
|Sector: Consumer
|NSE: WINSOMEDJ
|ISIN Code: INE664A01015
|
BSE
LIVE
09:50 | 05 Mar
|
0.35
|
-0.01
(-2.78%)
|
OPEN
0.35
|
HIGH
0.35
|
LOW
0.35
|
NSE
LIVE
15:30 | 23 Mar
|
Winsome Diamonds & Jewellery Ltd
is not traded on NSE in the last 30 days
|OPEN
|0.35
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|0.36
|VOLUME
|10000
|52-Week high
|0.53
|52-Week low
|0.30
|P/E
|
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|4
|Buy Price
|0.00
|Buy Qty
|0.00
|Sell Price
|0.35
|Sell Qty
|18600.00
|OPEN
|0.45
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|0.45
|VOLUME
|326665
|52-Week high
|0.45
|52-Week low
|0.00
|P/E
|
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|4
|Buy Price
|0.40
|Buy Qty
|248615.00
|Sell Price
|0.45
|Sell Qty
|86126.00
About Winsome Diamonds & Jewellery Ltd.
Winsome Diamonds & Jewellery Ltd
Su-Raj Diamonds And Jewellery Limited is in the business of manufacturing and exporting of cut and polished diamonds and diamond studded gold and platinum jewellery. The company's core business activity is to manufacture and export of gold, silver & platinum jewellery studded with diamonds, Colour Stones and Semi Precious Stones as well as plain jewellery, manufacture and export of polished diamon...> More
Winsome Diamonds & Jewellery Ltd - Key Fundamentals
Winsome Diamonds & Jewellery Ltd - Financial Results
|Particulars ( cr)
|Dec 2017
|Dec 2016
|% Chg
|Net Sales
|
|
|-
|Other Income
|-43.98
|0.91
|-4932.97
|Total Income
|-43.98
|0.91
|-4932.97
|Total Expenses
|78.24
|0.22
|35463.64
|Operating Profit
|-122.22
|0.69
|-17813.04
|Net Profit
|-327.66
|-0.76
|-43013.16
|Equity Capital
|106.47
|106.47
| -
Winsome Diamonds & Jewellery Ltd - Peer Group
Winsome Diamonds & Jewellery Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN
Winsome Diamonds & Jewellery Ltd - RETURNS
|Period
|BSE
|NSE
|Sensex
|NIFTY
|1 Week
|0.00%
|NA
|0.15%
|-0.84%
|1 Month
|NA
|NA
|-1.46%
|-0.80%
|3 Month
|NA
|NA
|1.72%
|1.03%
|6 Month
|NA
|NA
|5.10%
|4.39%
|1 Year
|NA
|NA
|16.76%
|16.17%
|3 Year
|-28.57%
|-20.00%
|16.83%
|18.43%
Winsome Diamonds & Jewellery Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH
|Today's Low/High
|0.35
|
|0.35
|Week Low/High
|0.35
|
|0.00
|Month Low/High
|0.35
|
|0.00
|YEAR Low/High
|0.30
|
|1.00
|All TIME Low/High
|0.28
|
|180.00
