Winsome Diamonds & Jewellery Ltd.

BSE: 507892 Sector: Consumer
NSE: WINSOMEDJ ISIN Code: INE664A01015
BSE LIVE 09:50 | 05 Mar 0.35 -0.01
(-2.78%)
OPEN

0.35

 HIGH

0.35

 LOW

0.35
NSE LIVE 15:30 | 23 Mar Winsome Diamonds & Jewellery Ltd is not traded on NSE in the last 30 days
OPEN 0.35
PREVIOUS CLOSE 0.36
VOLUME 10000
52-Week high 0.53
52-Week low 0.30
P/E
Mkt Cap.(Rs cr) 4
Buy Price 0.00
Buy Qty 0.00
Sell Price 0.35
Sell Qty 18600.00
About Winsome Diamonds & Jewellery Ltd.

Winsome Diamonds & Jewellery Ltd

Su-Raj Diamonds And Jewellery Limited is in the business of manufacturing and exporting of cut and polished diamonds and diamond studded gold and platinum jewellery. The company's core business activity is to manufacture and export of gold, silver & platinum jewellery studded with diamonds, Colour Stones and Semi Precious Stones as well as plain jewellery, manufacture and export of polished diamon...> More

Winsome Diamonds & Jewellery Ltd - Key Fundamentals

Parameter Values
Market Cap ( cr)   4
EPS - TTM () [*S] -
P/E Ratio (X) [*S] -
Face Value ()   10
Latest Dividend (%)   12.50
Latest Dividend Date 19 Sep 2011
Dividend Yield (%) 0.00
Book Value / Share () [*S] -73.48
P/B Ratio () [*S] 0.00
[*C] Consolidated     [*S] Standalone    

Announcement

Winsome Diamonds & Jewellery Ltd - Financial Results

Particulars ( cr) Dec 2017 Dec 2016 % Chg
Net Sales -
Other Income -43.98 0.91 -4932.97
Total Income -43.98 0.91 -4932.97
Total Expenses 78.24 0.22 35463.64
Operating Profit -122.22 0.69 -17813.04
Net Profit -327.66 -0.76 -43013.16
Equity Capital 106.47 106.47 -
> More on Winsome Diamonds & Jewellery Ltd Financials Results

Winsome Diamonds & Jewellery Ltd - Peer Group

Company Price() Chg (%) Mkt Cap ( CR)
Deep Diamond 14.40 4.73 4.61
Alka Diamond Ind 9.30 0.00 4.52
Shukra Bullions 8.00 -1.11 4.02
Winsome Diamonds 0.35 -2.78 3.73
Neogem India 4.52 -4.84 3.69
Mini Diamonds(I) 9.79 1.98 3.38
Sheetal Diamonds 6.55 2.02 3.28
> More on Winsome Diamonds & Jewellery Ltd Peer Group

Winsome Diamonds & Jewellery Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN

Category Share (%)
Promoters 25.21
Banks/FIs 0.01
FIIs 2.30
Insurance 0.00
Mutual Funds 0.03
Indian Public 60.57
Custodians 0.00
Other 11.87
> More on Winsome Diamonds & Jewellery Ltd Share Holding Pattern

Winsome Diamonds & Jewellery Ltd - RETURNS

Period BSE NSE Sensex NIFTY
1 Week 0.00% NA 0.15% -0.84%
1 Month NA NA -1.46% -0.80%
3 Month NA NA 1.72% 1.03%
6 Month NA NA 5.10% 4.39%
1 Year NA NA 16.76% 16.17%
3 Year -28.57% -20.00% 16.83% 18.43%

Winsome Diamonds & Jewellery Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH

Today's Low/High 0.35
0.35
Week Low/High 0.35
0.00
Month Low/High 0.35
0.00
YEAR Low/High 0.30
1.00
All TIME Low/High 0.28
180.00

