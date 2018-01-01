You are here » Home
Winsome Textile Industries Ltd.
|BSE: 514470
|Sector: Industrials
|NSE: N.A.
|ISIN Code: INE837B01031
|
BSE
15:40 | 12 Mar
|
45.65
|
3.65
(8.69%)
|
OPEN
45.00
|
HIGH
47.90
|
LOW
41.60
|
NSE
LIVE
05:30 | 01 Jan
|
Winsome Textile Industries Ltd
Not listed in NSE
|OPEN
|45.00
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|42.00
|VOLUME
|9540
|52-Week high
|128.00
|52-Week low
|38.15
|P/E
|19.34
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|90
|Buy Price
|0.00
|Buy Qty
|0.00
|Sell Price
|0.00
|Sell Qty
|0.00
About Winsome Textile Industries Ltd.
Winsome Textile Industries Ltd
Winsome Textile Industries Limited is an India-based company. The Company is engaged the manufacture of yarn and allied activities. Its products include cotton yarn containing 85% or more of cotton, cotton yarn containing less than 85% of cotton and yarn of synthetic staple fibre containing 85% or more of acrylic.
With an eye on increasing business opportunities being offered by the textile ind...> More
Winsome Textile Industries Ltd - Key Fundamentals
Winsome Textile Industries Ltd - Financial Results
> More on Winsome Textile Industries Ltd Financials Results
|Particulars ( cr)
|Dec 2017
|Dec 2016
|% Chg
|Net Sales
|168.47
|168.48
|-0.01
|Other Income
|1.82
|0.14
|1200
|Total Income
|170.29
|168.62
|0.99
|Total Expenses
|151.44
|143.27
|5.7
|Operating Profit
|18.85
|25.35
|-25.64
|Net Profit
|1.08
|2.96
|-63.51
|Equity Capital
|19.82
|19.82
| -
Winsome Textile Industries Ltd - Peer Group
Winsome Textile Industries Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN
Winsome Textile Industries Ltd - RETURNS
|Period
|BSE
|NSE
|Sensex
|NIFTY
|1 Week
|-8.70%
|NA
|0.51%
|-0.35%
|1 Month
|-21.70%
|NA
|-1.12%
|-0.32%
|3 Month
|-27.54%
|NA
|2.08%
|1.52%
|6 Month
|-33.55%
|NA
|5.47%
|4.90%
|1 Year
|-30.57%
|NA
|17.18%
|16.75%
|3 Year
|37.92%
|NA
|17.24%
|19.02%
Winsome Textile Industries Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH
|Today's Low/High
|41.60
|
|47.90
|Week Low/High
|38.15
|
|53.00
|Month Low/High
|38.15
|
|60.00
|YEAR Low/High
|38.15
|
|128.00
|All TIME Low/High
|4.83
|
|128.00
Quick Links for Winsome Textile Industries: