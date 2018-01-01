JUST IN
Winsome Textile Industries Ltd.

BSE: 514470 Sector: Industrials
NSE: N.A. ISIN Code: INE837B01031
BSE 15:40 | 12 Mar 45.65 3.65
(8.69%)
OPEN

45.00

 HIGH

47.90

 LOW

41.60
NSE LIVE 05:30 | 01 Jan Winsome Textile Industries Ltd Not listed in NSE
About Winsome Textile Industries Ltd.

Winsome Textile Industries Ltd

Winsome Textile Industries Limited is an India-based company. The Company is engaged the manufacture of yarn and allied activities. Its products include cotton yarn containing 85% or more of cotton, cotton yarn containing less than 85% of cotton and yarn of synthetic staple fibre containing 85% or more of acrylic. With an eye on increasing business opportunities being offered by the textile ind...> More

Winsome Textile Industries Ltd - Key Fundamentals

Parameter Values
Market Cap ( cr)   90
EPS - TTM () [*S] 2.36
P/E Ratio (X) [*S] 19.34
Face Value ()   10
Latest Dividend (%)   10.00
Latest Dividend Date 13 Jun 2011
Dividend Yield (%) 0.00
Book Value / Share () [*S] 92.48
P/B Ratio () [*S] 0.49
[*C] Consolidated     [*S] Standalone    

Winsome Textile Industries Ltd - Financial Results

Particulars ( cr) Dec 2017 Dec 2016 % Chg
Net Sales 168.47 168.48 -0.01
Other Income 1.82 0.14 1200
Total Income 170.29 168.62 0.99
Total Expenses 151.44 143.27 5.7
Operating Profit 18.85 25.35 -25.64
Net Profit 1.08 2.96 -63.51
Equity Capital 19.82 19.82 -
Winsome Textile Industries Ltd - Peer Group

Company Price() Chg (%) Mkt Cap ( CR)
Digjam 11.05 0.91 96.84
AI Champ.Inds. 30.70 4.78 94.43
CIL Nova Petro. 34.20 0.59 92.68
Winsome Textile 45.65 8.69 90.48
Prem. Synthetic 195.50 -0.23 89.73
Riba Textiles 92.95 0.92 89.70
Amarjothi Spg. 130.95 -1.98 88.39
Winsome Textile Industries Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN

Category Share (%)
Promoters 33.81
Banks/FIs 0.00
FIIs 33.06
Insurance 0.00
Mutual Funds 0.00
Indian Public 9.15
Custodians 0.00
Other 23.98
Winsome Textile Industries Ltd - RETURNS

Period BSE NSE Sensex NIFTY
1 Week -8.70% NA 0.51% -0.35%
1 Month -21.70% NA -1.12% -0.32%
3 Month -27.54% NA 2.08% 1.52%
6 Month -33.55% NA 5.47% 4.90%
1 Year -30.57% NA 17.18% 16.75%
3 Year 37.92% NA 17.24% 19.02%

Winsome Textile Industries Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH

Today's Low/High 41.60
47.90
Week Low/High 38.15
53.00
Month Low/High 38.15
60.00
YEAR Low/High 38.15
128.00
All TIME Low/High 4.83
128.00

