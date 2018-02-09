Winsome Yarns Ltd.
|BSE: 514348
|Sector: Industrials
|NSE: WINSOME
|ISIN Code: INE784B01035
|BSE 14:57 | 12 Mar
|2.11
|
-0.04
(-1.86%)
|
OPEN
2.19
|
HIGH
2.19
|
LOW
2.11
|NSE LIVE 12:17 | 12 Mar
|2.15
|
0.05
(2.38%)
|
OPEN
2.15
|
HIGH
2.15
|
LOW
2.15
|OPEN
|2.19
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|2.15
|VOLUME
|20100
|52-Week high
|2.46
|52-Week low
|1.80
|P/E
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|15
|Buy Price
|2.11
|Buy Qty
|1000.00
|Sell Price
|0.00
|Sell Qty
|0.00
|OPEN
|2.15
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|2.10
|VOLUME
|9011
|52-Week high
|2.60
|52-Week low
|1.75
|P/E
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|15
|Buy Price
|2.15
|Buy Qty
|5999.00
|Sell Price
|0.00
|Sell Qty
|0.00
|OPEN
|2.19
|CLOSE
|2.15
|VOLUME
|20100
|52-Week high
|2.46
|52-Week low
|1.80
|P/E
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|15
|Buy Price
|2.11
|Buy Qty
|1000.00
|Sell Price
|0.00
|Sell Qty
|0.00
|OPEN
|2.15
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|2.10
|VOLUME
|9011
|52-Week high
|2.60
|52-Week low
|1.75
|P/E
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|14.92
|Buy Price
|2.15
|Buy Qty
|5999.00
|Sell Price
|0.00
|Sell Qty
|0.00
About Winsome Yarns Ltd.
Incorporated on 19 Jul.'90, Winsome Yarns was promoted by Winsome Textile Industries in the joint sector with the Punjab State Industrial Development Corporation. The company manufactures combed and carded cotton yarn of different counts ranging from 20s to 40s. Its products are mainly used by the knitting and weaving industries for making various fabric. The company came out with a public issu...> More
Winsome Yarns Ltd - Key Fundamentals
|Parameter
|Values
|Market Cap
|( cr)
|15
|EPS - TTM
|()
|[*S]
|-
|P/E Ratio
|(X)
|[*S]
|-
|Face Value
|()
|10
|Latest Dividend
|(%)
|-
|Latest Dividend Date
|-
|Dividend Yield
|(%)
|0.00
|Book Value / Share
|()
|[*S]
|-25.03
|P/B Ratio
|()
|[*S]
|-0.08
Announcement
Winsome Yarns Ltd - Financial Results
|Particulars ( cr)
|Dec 2017
|Dec 2016
|% Chg
|Net Sales
|82.7
|74.89
|10.43
|Other Income
|0.09
|0.16
|-43.75
|Total Income
|82.79
|75.05
|10.31
|Total Expenses
|78.12
|83.38
|-6.31
|Operating Profit
|4.67
|-8.33
|156.06
|Net Profit
|0.34
|-12.82
|102.65
|Equity Capital
|70.71
|70.71
|-
Winsome Yarns Ltd - Peer Group
|Company
|Price()
|Chg (%)
|Mkt Cap ( CR)
|Subh Tex
|15.70
|-4.85
|17.27
|Gem Spinners
|2.60
|0.00
|15.96
|Alps Inds.
|4.00
|0.00
|15.64
|Winsome Yarns
|2.11
|-1.86
|14.92
|Sunil Inds.
|35.05
|-0.14
|14.72
|Gujarat Hy-Spin
|8.60
|-12.33
|14.40
|Sanrhea Tech.
|42.45
|-4.93
|14.22
Winsome Yarns Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN
|
|
Winsome Yarns Ltd - RETURNS
|Period
|BSE
|NSE
|Sensex
|NIFTY
|1 Week
|-5.38%
|-2.27%
|0.51%
|-0.36%
|1 Month
|-4.09%
|2.38%
|-1.12%
|-0.32%
|3 Month
|3.43%
|0.00%
|2.08%
|1.51%
|6 Month
|-11.72%
|-14.00%
|5.47%
|4.89%
|1 Year
|14.05%
|16.22%
|17.18%
|16.74%
|3 Year
|61.07%
|72.00%
|17.24%
|19.01%
Winsome Yarns Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH
|Today's Low/High
|2.11
|
|2.19
|Week Low/High
|2.11
|
|2.00
|Month Low/High
|2.11
|
|2.00
|YEAR Low/High
|1.80
|
|2.00
|All TIME Low/High
|0.33
|
|51.00
Quick Links for Winsome Yarns:
-
NewsAnnouncements Brokerage Reports Business Earnings Sector
-
Corporate ActionAGM Board Meetings Bonus Dividends EGM Rights Split
-
INFORMATIONBulk Deals Company History MF Holding Listing Info Locations Shareholding
-
FinancialsFinancial Overview Balance Sheet Profit & Loss Cash Flow Ratios Quarterly Results Half Yearly Results Nine Monthly Results Yearly Results
-
Annual ReportAuditors Report Chairman's Speech Company Management Directors' Report Finished Goods Raw Materials
-
Peer ComparisonCompetition Market Cap Price Price Performance Net Sales Net Profit Total Assets Historical Prices