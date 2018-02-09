JUST IN
You are here » Home » Company » Winsome Yarns Ltd

Winsome Yarns Ltd.

BSE: 514348 Sector: Industrials
NSE: WINSOME ISIN Code: INE784B01035
BSE 14:57 | 12 Mar 2.11 -0.04
(-1.86%)
OPEN

2.19

 HIGH

2.19

 LOW

2.11
NSE LIVE 12:17 | 12 Mar 2.15 0.05
(2.38%)
OPEN

2.15

 HIGH

2.15

 LOW

2.15
Add to Watchlist  |   Add to Portfolio
OPEN 2.19
PREVIOUS CLOSE 2.15
VOLUME 20100
52-Week high 2.46
52-Week low 1.80
P/E
Mkt Cap.(Rs cr) 15
Buy Price 2.11
Buy Qty 1000.00
Sell Price 0.00
Sell Qty 0.00
OPEN 2.19
CLOSE 2.15
VOLUME 20100
52-Week high 2.46
52-Week low 1.80
P/E
Mkt Cap.(Rs cr) 15
Buy Price 2.11
Buy Qty 1000.00
Sell Price 0.00
Sell Qty 0.00

About Winsome Yarns Ltd.

Winsome Yarns Ltd

Incorporated on 19 Jul.'90, Winsome Yarns was promoted by Winsome Textile Industries in the joint sector with the Punjab State Industrial Development Corporation. The company manufactures combed and carded cotton yarn of different counts ranging from 20s to 40s. Its products are mainly used by the knitting and weaving industries for making various fabric. The company came out with a public issu...> More

Winsome Yarns Ltd - Key Fundamentals

Parameter Values
Market Cap ( cr)   15
EPS - TTM () [*S] -
P/E Ratio (X) [*S] -
Face Value ()   10
Latest Dividend (%)   -
Latest Dividend Date -
Dividend Yield (%) 0.00
Book Value / Share () [*S] -25.03
P/B Ratio () [*S] -0.08
[*C] Consolidated     [*S] Standalone    

Announcement

Winsome Yarns Ltd - Financial Results

Particulars ( cr) Dec 2017 Dec 2016 % Chg
Net Sales 82.7 74.89 10.43
Other Income 0.09 0.16 -43.75
Total Income 82.79 75.05 10.31
Total Expenses 78.12 83.38 -6.31
Operating Profit 4.67 -8.33 156.06
Net Profit 0.34 -12.82 102.65
Equity Capital 70.71 70.71 -
> More on Winsome Yarns Ltd Financials Results

Winsome Yarns Ltd - Peer Group

Company Price() Chg (%) Mkt Cap ( CR)
Subh Tex 15.70 -4.85 17.27
Gem Spinners 2.60 0.00 15.96
Alps Inds. 4.00 0.00 15.64
Winsome Yarns 2.11 -1.86 14.92
Sunil Inds. 35.05 -0.14 14.72
Gujarat Hy-Spin 8.60 -12.33 14.40
Sanrhea Tech. 42.45 -4.93 14.22
> More on Winsome Yarns Ltd Peer Group

Winsome Yarns Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN

Category Share (%)
Promoters 38.67
Banks/FIs 0.00
FIIs 11.68
Insurance 0.00
Mutual Funds 0.02
Indian Public 36.80
Custodians 0.00
Other 12.84
> More on Winsome Yarns Ltd Share Holding Pattern

Winsome Yarns Ltd - RETURNS

Period BSE NSE Sensex NIFTY
1 Week -5.38% -2.27% 0.51% -0.36%
1 Month -4.09% 2.38% -1.12% -0.32%
3 Month 3.43% 0.00% 2.08% 1.51%
6 Month -11.72% -14.00% 5.47% 4.89%
1 Year 14.05% 16.22% 17.18% 16.74%
3 Year 61.07% 72.00% 17.24% 19.01%

Winsome Yarns Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH

Today's Low/High 2.11
2.19
Week Low/High 2.11
2.00
Month Low/High 2.11
2.00
YEAR Low/High 1.80
2.00
All TIME Low/High 0.33
51.00

Browse STOCK Companies

Quick Links for Winsome Yarns: