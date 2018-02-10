JUST IN
You are here » Home » Company » Wintac Ltd

Wintac Ltd.

BSE: 524758 Sector: Health care
NSE: N.A. ISIN Code: INE812C01016
BSE 14:51 | 09 Mar 204.00 0.75
(0.37%)
OPEN

204.00

 HIGH

205.00

 LOW

204.00
NSE 05:30 | 01 Jan Wintac Ltd Not listed in NSE
Add to Watchlist  |   Add to Portfolio
OPEN 204.00
PREVIOUS CLOSE 203.25
VOLUME 122
52-Week high 282.00
52-Week low 147.50
P/E
Mkt Cap.(Rs cr) 204
Buy Price 204.00
Buy Qty 8.00
Sell Price 210.00
Sell Qty 50.00
OPEN 204.00
CLOSE 203.25
VOLUME 122
52-Week high 282.00
52-Week low 147.50
P/E
Mkt Cap.(Rs cr) 204
Buy Price 204.00
Buy Qty 8.00
Sell Price 210.00
Sell Qty 50.00

About Wintac Ltd.

Wintac Ltd

Wintac Ltd is a pharmaceutical company based in Bangalore. The company is engaged in development, manufacturing and marketing of quality pharmaceutical products. Their primary business activity comprises of contract manufacturing of pharmaceutical formulations for major pharma companies. The company has their manufacturing unit located at Nelamangala in Karnataka. Their manufacturing facility ...> More

Wintac Ltd - Key Fundamentals

Parameter Values
Market Cap ( cr)   204
EPS - TTM () [*S] -
P/E Ratio (X) [*S] -
Face Value ()   10
Latest Dividend (%)   -
Latest Dividend Date -
Dividend Yield (%) 0.00
Book Value / Share () [*S] 2.34
P/B Ratio () [*S] 87.18
[*C] Consolidated     [*S] Standalone    

Announcement

Wintac Ltd - Financial Results

Particulars ( cr) Dec 2017 Dec 2016 % Chg
Net Sales 10.41 10.26 1.46
Other Income 0.05 0.65 -92.31
Total Income 10.46 10.91 -4.12
Total Expenses 11.33 10.4 8.94
Operating Profit -0.86 0.51 -268.63
Net Profit -0.59 -0.56 -5.36
Equity Capital 10.02 10.02 -
> More on Wintac Ltd Financials Results

Wintac Ltd - Peer Group

Company Price() Chg (%) Mkt Cap ( CR)
Zenotech Lab. 39.55 4.91 241.37
NGL Fine Chem 387.60 -0.53 239.54
Albert David 370.00 0.00 211.27
Wintac 204.00 0.37 204.41
Lasa Supergeneri 88.20 -4.96 201.63
Coral Labs. 550.95 -1.43 196.69
Lyka Labs 50.05 0.50 140.84
> More on Wintac Ltd Peer Group

Wintac Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN

Category Share (%)
Promoters 54.99
Banks/FIs 0.00
FIIs 0.00
Insurance 0.00
Mutual Funds 0.01
Indian Public 9.90
Custodians 0.00
Other 35.10
> More on Wintac Ltd Share Holding Pattern

Wintac Ltd - RETURNS

Period BSE NSE Sensex NIFTY
1 Week -13.19% NA 0.51% -0.35%
1 Month -15.56% NA -1.12% -0.32%
3 Month -7.50% NA 2.08% 1.52%
6 Month -23.88% NA 5.47% 4.90%
1 Year 7.94% NA 17.18% 16.74%
3 Year NA NA 17.24% 19.01%

Wintac Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH

Today's Low/High 204.00
205.00
Week Low/High 202.25
240.00
Month Low/High 202.25
258.00
YEAR Low/High 147.50
282.00
All TIME Low/High 6.33
398.00

Browse STOCK Companies

Quick Links for Wintac: