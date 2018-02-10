Wintac Ltd.
|BSE: 524758
|Sector: Health care
|NSE: N.A.
|ISIN Code: INE812C01016
|BSE 14:51 | 09 Mar
|204.00
|
0.75
(0.37%)
|
OPEN
204.00
|
HIGH
205.00
|
LOW
204.00
|NSE 05:30 | 01 Jan
|Wintac Ltd Not listed in NSE
|OPEN
|204.00
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|203.25
|VOLUME
|122
|52-Week high
|282.00
|52-Week low
|147.50
|P/E
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|204
|Buy Price
|204.00
|Buy Qty
|8.00
|Sell Price
|210.00
|Sell Qty
|50.00
|OPEN
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|VOLUME
|52-Week high
|0.00
|52-Week low
|0.00
|P/E
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|204
|Buy Price
|Buy Qty
|Sell Price
|Sell Qty
About Wintac Ltd.
Wintac Ltd is a pharmaceutical company based in Bangalore. The company is engaged in development, manufacturing and marketing of quality pharmaceutical products. Their primary business activity comprises of contract manufacturing of pharmaceutical formulations for major pharma companies. The company has their manufacturing unit located at Nelamangala in Karnataka. Their manufacturing facility ...> More
Wintac Ltd - Key Fundamentals
|Parameter
|Values
|Market Cap
|( cr)
|204
|EPS - TTM
|()
|[*S]
|-
|P/E Ratio
|(X)
|[*S]
|-
|Face Value
|()
|10
|Latest Dividend
|(%)
|-
|Latest Dividend Date
|-
|Dividend Yield
|(%)
|0.00
|Book Value / Share
|()
|[*S]
|2.34
|P/B Ratio
|()
|[*S]
|87.18
Wintac Ltd - Financial Results
|Particulars ( cr)
|Dec 2017
|Dec 2016
|% Chg
|Net Sales
|10.41
|10.26
|1.46
|Other Income
|0.05
|0.65
|-92.31
|Total Income
|10.46
|10.91
|-4.12
|Total Expenses
|11.33
|10.4
|8.94
|Operating Profit
|-0.86
|0.51
|-268.63
|Net Profit
|-0.59
|-0.56
|-5.36
|Equity Capital
|10.02
|10.02
|-
Wintac Ltd - Peer Group
|Company
|Price()
|Chg (%)
|Mkt Cap ( CR)
|Zenotech Lab.
|39.55
|4.91
|241.37
|NGL Fine Chem
|387.60
|-0.53
|239.54
|Albert David
|370.00
|0.00
|211.27
|Wintac
|204.00
|0.37
|204.41
|Lasa Supergeneri
|88.20
|-4.96
|201.63
|Coral Labs.
|550.95
|-1.43
|196.69
|Lyka Labs
|50.05
|0.50
|140.84
Wintac Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN
|
|
Wintac Ltd - RETURNS
|Period
|BSE
|NSE
|Sensex
|NIFTY
|1 Week
|-13.19%
|NA
|0.51%
|-0.35%
|1 Month
|-15.56%
|NA
|-1.12%
|-0.32%
|3 Month
|-7.50%
|NA
|2.08%
|1.52%
|6 Month
|-23.88%
|NA
|5.47%
|4.90%
|1 Year
|7.94%
|NA
|17.18%
|16.74%
|3 Year
|NA
|NA
|17.24%
|19.01%
Wintac Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH
|Today's Low/High
|204.00
|
|205.00
|Week Low/High
|202.25
|
|240.00
|Month Low/High
|202.25
|
|258.00
|YEAR Low/High
|147.50
|
|282.00
|All TIME Low/High
|6.33
|
|398.00
Quick Links for Wintac:
-
NewsAnnouncements Brokerage Reports Business Earnings Sector
-
Corporate ActionAGM Board Meetings Bonus Dividends EGM Rights Split
-
INFORMATIONBulk Deals Company History MF Holding Listing Info Locations Shareholding
-
FinancialsFinancial Overview Balance Sheet Profit & Loss Cash Flow Ratios Quarterly Results Half Yearly Results Nine Monthly Results Yearly Results
-
Annual ReportAuditors Report Chairman's Speech Company Management Directors' Report Finished Goods Raw Materials
-
Peer ComparisonCompetition Market Cap Price Price Performance Net Sales Net Profit Total Assets Historical Prices