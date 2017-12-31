You are here » Home
Wires & Fabriks (S.A) Ltd.
|BSE: 507817
|Sector: Industrials
|NSE: N.A.
|ISIN Code: INE469D01013
|
BSE
LIVE
13:18 | 12 Mar
|
103.00
|
-2.80
(-2.65%)
|
OPEN
101.50
|
HIGH
103.00
|
LOW
101.10
|
NSE
LIVE
05:30 | 01 Jan
|
Wires & Fabriks (S.A) Ltd
Not listed in NSE
About Wires & Fabriks (S.A) Ltd.
Wires & Fabriks (S.A) Ltd
Incorporated in 1957 as Spinning Accessories Pvt Ltd, Wires and Fabriks (SA) assumed its present name when it went public in 1985. M P Jatia is the Chairman, and B K Khaitan is the Managing Director. The company manufactures wire mesh, and fourdrinier wire cloth of all kinds.
In Nov.'92, it came out with a rights issue aggregating Rs 3.66 cr. The amount was raised to part-finance the modernisa...> More
Wires & Fabriks (S.A) Ltd - Key Fundamentals
Wires & Fabriks (S.A) Ltd - Financial Results
|Particulars ( cr)
|Dec 2017
|Dec 2016
|% Chg
|Net Sales
|25.62
|25.52
|0.39
|Other Income
|0.04
|0.06
|-33.33
|Total Income
|25.66
|25.57
|0.35
|Total Expenses
|22.7
|21.11
|7.53
|Operating Profit
|2.97
|4.47
|-33.56
|Net Profit
|0.27
|0.41
|-34.15
|Equity Capital
|3.06
|3.06
| -
Wires & Fabriks (S.A) Ltd - Peer Group
Wires & Fabriks (S.A) Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN
Wires & Fabriks (S.A) Ltd - RETURNS
|Period
|BSE
|NSE
|Sensex
|NIFTY
|1 Week
|-6.28%
|NA
|0.27%
|-0.81%
|1 Month
|-20.25%
|NA
|-1.35%
|-0.78%
|3 Month
|-15.23%
|NA
|1.84%
|1.05%
|6 Month
|-8.44%
|NA
|5.22%
|4.42%
|1 Year
|-4.54%
|NA
|16.90%
|16.21%
|3 Year
|-2.74%
|NA
|16.97%
|18.47%
Wires & Fabriks (S.A) Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH
|Today's Low/High
|101.10
|
|103.00
|Week Low/High
|101.10
|
|116.00
|Month Low/High
|101.10
|
|134.00
|YEAR Low/High
|99.20
|
|160.00
|All TIME Low/High
|6.10
|
|475.00
Quick Links for Wires & Fabriks (S.A):