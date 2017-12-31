JUST IN
Wires & Fabriks (S.A) Ltd.

BSE: 507817 Sector: Industrials
NSE: N.A. ISIN Code: INE469D01013
BSE LIVE 13:18 | 12 Mar 103.00 -2.80
(-2.65%)
OPEN

101.50

 HIGH

103.00

 LOW

101.10
NSE LIVE 05:30 | 01 Jan Wires & Fabriks (S.A) Ltd Not listed in NSE
About Wires & Fabriks (S.A) Ltd.

Wires & Fabriks (S.A) Ltd

Incorporated in 1957 as Spinning Accessories Pvt Ltd, Wires and Fabriks (SA) assumed its present name when it went public in 1985. M P Jatia is the Chairman, and B K Khaitan is the Managing Director. The company manufactures wire mesh, and fourdrinier wire cloth of all kinds. In Nov.'92, it came out with a rights issue aggregating Rs 3.66 cr. The amount was raised to part-finance the modernisa...

Wires & Fabriks (S.A) Ltd - Key Fundamentals

Parameter Values
Market Cap ( cr)   32
EPS - TTM () [*S] -
P/E Ratio (X) [*S] -
Face Value ()   10
Latest Dividend (%)   6.00
Latest Dividend Date 04 Sep 2017
Dividend Yield (%) 0.57
Book Value / Share () [*S] 136.53
P/B Ratio () [*S] 0.75
[*C] Consolidated     [*S] Standalone    

Wires & Fabriks (S.A) Ltd - Financial Results

Particulars ( cr) Dec 2017 Dec 2016 % Chg
Net Sales 25.62 25.52 0.39
Other Income 0.04 0.06 -33.33
Total Income 25.66 25.57 0.35
Total Expenses 22.7 21.11 7.53
Operating Profit 2.97 4.47 -33.56
Net Profit 0.27 0.41 -34.15
Equity Capital 3.06 3.06 -
Wires & Fabriks (S.A) Ltd - Peer Group

Company Price() Chg (%) Mkt Cap ( CR)
ESI 4.25 -1.16 33.55
Jindal Cotex Ltd 7.30 2.10 32.85
Maris Spinners 39.90 5.00 32.60
Wires & Fabriks 103.00 -2.65 31.52
Acknit Indus. 102.00 -5.56 31.01
Women's Next 66.00 0.08 29.77
Eurotex Inds. 34.00 -9.09 29.75
Wires & Fabriks (S.A) Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN

Category Share (%)
Promoters 74.81
Banks/FIs 0.01
FIIs 0.00
Insurance 0.00
Mutual Funds 0.02
Indian Public 18.53
Custodians 0.00
Other 6.64
Wires & Fabriks (S.A) Ltd - RETURNS

Period BSE NSE Sensex NIFTY
1 Week -6.28% NA 0.27% -0.81%
1 Month -20.25% NA -1.35% -0.78%
3 Month -15.23% NA 1.84% 1.05%
6 Month -8.44% NA 5.22% 4.42%
1 Year -4.54% NA 16.90% 16.21%
3 Year -2.74% NA 16.97% 18.47%

Wires & Fabriks (S.A) Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH

Today's Low/High 101.10
103.00
Week Low/High 101.10
116.00
Month Low/High 101.10
134.00
YEAR Low/High 99.20
160.00
All TIME Low/High 6.10
475.00

