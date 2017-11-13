JUST IN
Wisec Global Ltd.

BSE: 511642 Sector: IT
NSE: N.A. ISIN Code: INE638C01015
BSE LIVE 13:51 | 01 Mar 5.24 -0.27
(-4.90%)
OPEN

5.24

 HIGH

5.24

 LOW

5.24
NSE LIVE 05:30 | 01 Jan Wisec Global Ltd Not listed in NSE
OPEN 5.24
PREVIOUS CLOSE 5.51
VOLUME 25
52-Week high 7.30
52-Week low 3.83
P/E
Mkt Cap.(Rs cr) 6
Buy Price 0.00
Buy Qty 0.00
Sell Price 5.24
Sell Qty 20125.00
About Wisec Global Ltd.

Wisec Global Ltd

With the Indian economy opening up in 1991-92, the Gadgil Western group, to make a concentrated effort in finance, formed Western India Securities (WISEC), now called Wisec Global Ltd. The company obtained clearance from SEBI to become a category-I registrar and commenced operations in 1992, initially from its registrar and share transfer agency division. By the end of 1992-93, the division (curre...

Wisec Global Ltd - Key Fundamentals

Parameter Values
Market Cap ( cr)   6
EPS - TTM () [*S] -
P/E Ratio (X) [*S] -
Face Value ()   10
Latest Dividend (%)   -
Latest Dividend Date -
Dividend Yield (%) 0.00
Book Value / Share () [*S] 2.14
P/B Ratio () [*S] 2.45
[*C] Consolidated     [*S] Standalone    

Announcement

Wisec Global Ltd - Financial Results

Particulars ( cr) Dec 2017 Dec 2016 % Chg
Net Sales 0.02 -
Other Income -
Total Income 0.02 -
Total Expenses 0.01 0.05 -80
Operating Profit -0.01 -0.03 66.67
Net Profit -0.01 -0.03 66.67
Equity Capital 11.65 11.65 -
Wisec Global Ltd - Peer Group

Wisec Global Ltd - Peer Group

Company Price() Chg (%) Mkt Cap ( CR)
Infronics Sys. 7.68 -4.95 6.09
Luminaire Tech. 0.20 0.00 5.88
Ajel 4.90 3.38 5.71
Wisec Global 5.24 -4.90 5.66
Southern Infosy. 11.15 0.00 5.60
Meglon Infra 10.49 -4.98 5.24
Twinstar Indus. 2.32 4.98 5.22
Wisec Global Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN

Wisec Global Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN

Category Share (%)
Promoters 29.63
Banks/FIs 0.00
FIIs 0.00
Insurance 0.00
Mutual Funds 0.00
Indian Public 35.92
Custodians 0.00
Other 34.45
Wisec Global Ltd - RETURNS

Wisec Global Ltd - RETURNS

Period BSE NSE Sensex NIFTY
1 Week NA NA 0.49% -0.62%
1 Month NA NA -1.13% -0.59%
3 Month NA NA 2.06% 1.24%
6 Month NA NA 5.45% 4.61%
1 Year -9.50% NA 17.15% 16.42%
3 Year NA NA 17.22% 18.69%

Wisec Global Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH

Today's Low/High 5.24
5.24
Week Low/High 0.00
5.24
Month Low/High 5.24
5.00
YEAR Low/High 3.83
7.00
All TIME Low/High 0.64
145.00

