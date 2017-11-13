Wisec Global Ltd.
|BSE: 511642
|Sector: IT
|NSE: N.A.
|ISIN Code: INE638C01015
|BSE LIVE 13:51 | 01 Mar
|5.24
|
-0.27
(-4.90%)
|
OPEN
5.24
|
HIGH
5.24
|
LOW
5.24
|NSE LIVE 05:30 | 01 Jan
|Wisec Global Ltd Not listed in NSE
|OPEN
|5.24
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|5.51
|VOLUME
|25
|52-Week high
|7.30
|52-Week low
|3.83
|P/E
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|6
|Buy Price
|0.00
|Buy Qty
|0.00
|Sell Price
|5.24
|Sell Qty
|20125.00
|OPEN
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|VOLUME
|52-Week high
|0.00
|52-Week low
|0.00
|P/E
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|6
|Buy Price
|Buy Qty
|Sell Price
|Sell Qty
About Wisec Global Ltd.
With the Indian economy opening up in 1991-92, the Gadgil Western group, to make a concentrated effort in finance, formed Western India Securities (WISEC), now called Wisec Global Ltd. The company obtained clearance from SEBI to become a category-I registrar and commenced operations in 1992, initially from its registrar and share transfer agency division. By the end of 1992-93, the division (curre...> More
Wisec Global Ltd - Key Fundamentals
|Parameter
|Values
|Market Cap
|( cr)
|6
|EPS - TTM
|()
|[*S]
|-
|P/E Ratio
|(X)
|[*S]
|-
|Face Value
|()
|10
|Latest Dividend
|(%)
|-
|Latest Dividend Date
|-
|Dividend Yield
|(%)
|0.00
|Book Value / Share
|()
|[*S]
|2.14
|P/B Ratio
|()
|[*S]
|2.45
Wisec Global Ltd - Financial Results
|Particulars ( cr)
|Dec 2017
|Dec 2016
|% Chg
|Net Sales
|0.02
|-
|Other Income
|-
|Total Income
|0.02
|-
|Total Expenses
|0.01
|0.05
|-80
|Operating Profit
|-0.01
|-0.03
|66.67
|Net Profit
|-0.01
|-0.03
|66.67
|Equity Capital
|11.65
|11.65
|-
Wisec Global Ltd - Peer Group
|Company
|Price()
|Chg (%)
|Mkt Cap ( CR)
|Infronics Sys.
|7.68
|-4.95
|6.09
|Luminaire Tech.
|0.20
|0.00
|5.88
|Ajel
|4.90
|3.38
|5.71
|Wisec Global
|5.24
|-4.90
|5.66
|Southern Infosy.
|11.15
|0.00
|5.60
|Meglon Infra
|10.49
|-4.98
|5.24
|Twinstar Indus.
|2.32
|4.98
|5.22
Wisec Global Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN
|
|
Wisec Global Ltd - RETURNS
|Period
|BSE
|NSE
|Sensex
|NIFTY
|1 Week
|NA
|NA
|0.49%
|-0.62%
|1 Month
|NA
|NA
|-1.13%
|-0.59%
|3 Month
|NA
|NA
|2.06%
|1.24%
|6 Month
|NA
|NA
|5.45%
|4.61%
|1 Year
|-9.50%
|NA
|17.15%
|16.42%
|3 Year
|NA
|NA
|17.22%
|18.69%
Wisec Global Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH
|Today's Low/High
|5.24
|
|5.24
|Week Low/High
|0.00
|
|5.24
|Month Low/High
|5.24
|
|5.00
|YEAR Low/High
|3.83
|
|7.00
|All TIME Low/High
|0.64
|
|145.00
