Woodsvilla Ltd

Incorporated in 1988, as a private limited company under the name of NesetLeasing Private Limited. In Feb.'94 the name was changed into Costplus Credit Capital Private Limited, and in Mar.'94 its become a public limited company. Since incorporation, the company is engaged in the business of leasing and hire purchase. In May'94 the company got registration with SEBI as category III Merchant Banker ...> More