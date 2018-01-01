Woodsvilla Ltd.
|BSE: 526959
|Sector: Services
|NSE: N.A.
|ISIN Code: INE374J01012
|BSE 15:10 | 10 Jan
|Woodsvilla Ltd is not traded on BSE in the last 30 days
|NSE 05:30 | 01 Jan
|Woodsvilla Ltd Not listed in NSE
|OPEN
|7.11
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|7.48
|VOLUME
|100
|52-Week high
|7.11
|52-Week low
|0.00
|P/E
|142.20
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|2
|Buy Price
|0.00
|Buy Qty
|0.00
|Sell Price
|0.00
|Sell Qty
|0.00
About Woodsvilla Ltd.
Incorporated in 1988, as a private limited company under the name of NesetLeasing Private Limited. In Feb.'94 the name was changed into Costplus Credit Capital Private Limited, and in Mar.'94 its become a public limited company. Since incorporation, the company is engaged in the business of leasing and hire purchase. In May'94 the company got registration with SEBI as category III Merchant Banker ...> More
Woodsvilla Ltd - Key Fundamentals
|Parameter
|Values
|Market Cap
|( cr)
|2
|EPS - TTM
|()
|[*S]
|0.05
|P/E Ratio
|(X)
|[*S]
|142.20
|Face Value
|()
|10
|Latest Dividend
|(%)
|-
|Latest Dividend Date
|-
|Dividend Yield
|(%)
|0.00
|Book Value / Share
|()
|[*S]
|13.11
|P/B Ratio
|()
|[*S]
|0.54
Woodsvilla Ltd - Financial Results
|Particulars ( cr)
|Dec 2017
|Dec 2016
|% Chg
|Net Sales
|0.1
|0.19
|-47.37
|Other Income
|-
|Total Income
|0.1
|0.19
|-47.37
|Total Expenses
|0.09
|0.17
|-47.06
|Operating Profit
|0.02
|-
|Net Profit
|-0.02
|0.02
|-200
|Equity Capital
|3.01
|3.01
|-
Woodsvilla Ltd - Peer Group
|Company
|Price()
|Chg (%)
|Mkt Cap ( CR)
|U G Hotels
|5.77
|4.91
|4.67
|Le Waterina
|0.54
|-3.57
|3.60
|Hotel Rugby
|2.25
|-4.66
|3.22
|Woodsvilla
|7.11
|-4.95
|2.14
|Sunlake Resort
|0.57
|0.00
|0.46
Woodsvilla Ltd - RETURNS
|Period
|BSE
|NSE
|Sensex
|NIFTY
|1 Week
|NA
|NA
|0.51%
|-0.35%
|1 Month
|NA
|NA
|-1.12%
|-0.32%
|3 Month
|NA
|NA
|2.08%
|1.52%
|6 Month
|NA
|NA
|5.47%
|4.90%
|1 Year
|NA
|NA
|17.18%
|16.74%
|3 Year
|NA
|NA
|17.24%
|19.01%
Woodsvilla Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH
|Today's Low/High
|7.11
|
|7.11
|Week Low/High
|0.00
|
|7.11
|Month Low/High
|0.00
|
|7.11
|YEAR Low/High
|0.00
|
|7.11
|All TIME Low/High
|2.80
|
|49.00
