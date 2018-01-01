JUST IN
Woodsvilla Ltd.

BSE: 526959 Sector: Services
NSE: N.A. ISIN Code: INE374J01012
BSE 15:10 | 10 Jan Woodsvilla Ltd is not traded on BSE in the last 30 days
NSE 05:30 | 01 Jan Woodsvilla Ltd Not listed in NSE
OPEN 7.11
PREVIOUS CLOSE 7.48
VOLUME 100
52-Week high 7.11
52-Week low 0.00
P/E 142.20
Mkt Cap.(Rs cr) 2
Buy Price 0.00
Buy Qty 0.00
Sell Price 0.00
Sell Qty 0.00
About Woodsvilla Ltd.

Woodsvilla Ltd

Incorporated in 1988, as a private limited company under the name of NesetLeasing Private Limited. In Feb.'94 the name was changed into Costplus Credit Capital Private Limited, and in Mar.'94 its become a public limited company. Since incorporation, the company is engaged in the business of leasing and hire purchase. In May'94 the company got registration with SEBI as category III Merchant Banker ...> More

Woodsvilla Ltd - Key Fundamentals

Parameter Values
Market Cap ( cr)   2
EPS - TTM () [*S] 0.05
P/E Ratio (X) [*S] 142.20
Face Value ()   10
Latest Dividend (%)   -
Latest Dividend Date -
Dividend Yield (%) 0.00
Book Value / Share () [*S] 13.11
P/B Ratio () [*S] 0.54
[*C] Consolidated     [*S] Standalone    

Announcement

Woodsvilla Ltd - Financial Results

Particulars ( cr) Dec 2017 Dec 2016 % Chg
Net Sales 0.1 0.19 -47.37
Other Income -
Total Income 0.1 0.19 -47.37
Total Expenses 0.09 0.17 -47.06
Operating Profit 0.02 -
Net Profit -0.02 0.02 -200
Equity Capital 3.01 3.01 -
Woodsvilla Ltd - Peer Group

Company Price() Chg (%) Mkt Cap ( CR)
U G Hotels 5.77 4.91 4.67
Le Waterina 0.54 -3.57 3.60
Hotel Rugby 2.25 -4.66 3.22
Woodsvilla 7.11 -4.95 2.14
Sunlake Resort 0.57 0.00 0.46
Woodsvilla Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN

Category Share (%)
Promoters 70.58
Banks/FIs 0.00
FIIs 0.00
Insurance 0.00
Mutual Funds 0.00
Indian Public 28.50
Custodians 0.00
Other 0.92
Woodsvilla Ltd - RETURNS

Period BSE NSE Sensex NIFTY
1 Week NA NA 0.51% -0.35%
1 Month NA NA -1.12% -0.32%
3 Month NA NA 2.08% 1.52%
6 Month NA NA 5.47% 4.90%
1 Year NA NA 17.18% 16.74%
3 Year NA NA 17.24% 19.01%

Woodsvilla Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH

Today's Low/High 7.11
7.11
Week Low/High 0.00
7.11
Month Low/High 0.00
7.11
YEAR Low/High 0.00
7.11
All TIME Low/High 2.80
49.00

