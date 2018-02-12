You are here » Home
Worldwide Leather Exports Ltd.
|BSE: 526525
|Sector: Others
|NSE: N.A.
|ISIN Code: INE550D01010
|
BSE
11:40 | 12 Mar
|
7.00
|
0
(0.00%)
|
OPEN
7.00
|
HIGH
7.00
|
LOW
7.00
|
NSE
05:30 | 01 Jan
|
Worldwide Leather Exports Ltd
Not listed in NSE
|OPEN
|7.00
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|7.00
|VOLUME
|300
|52-Week high
|8.37
|52-Week low
|5.70
|P/E
|
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|2
|Buy Price
|7.00
|Buy Qty
|700.00
|Sell Price
|0.00
|Sell Qty
|0.00
|OPEN
|
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|
|VOLUME
|
|52-Week high
|0.00
|52-Week low
|0.00
|P/E
|
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|2
|Buy Price
|
|Buy Qty
|
|Sell Price
|
|Sell Qty
|
|OPEN
|7.00
|CLOSE
|7.00
|VOLUME
|300
|52-Week high
|8.37
|52-Week low
|5.70
|P/E
|
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|2
|Buy Price
|7.00
|Buy Qty
|700.00
|Sell Price
|0.00
|Sell Qty
|0.00
|OPEN
|
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|
|VOLUME
|
|52-Week high
|0.00
|52-Week low
|0.00
|P/E
|
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|2.08
|Buy Price
|
|Buy Qty
|
|Sell Price
|
|Sell Qty
|
About Worldwide Leather Exports Ltd.
Worldwide Leather Exports Ltd
Worldwide Leather Exports, the Haryana based company is into business of manufacturing Leather Footwear. The company is also trading in Leather Garments and Glassware....> More
Worldwide Leather Exports Ltd - Key Fundamentals
Worldwide Leather Exports Ltd - Financial Results
> More on Worldwide Leather Exports Ltd Financials Results
|Particulars ( cr)
|Dec 2017
|Dec 2016
|% Chg
|Net Sales
|
|0.95
|-
|Other Income
|-0.39
|0.1
|-490
|Total Income
|-0.39
|1.05
|-137.14
|Total Expenses
|0.04
|1
|-96
|Operating Profit
|-0.44
|0.05
|-980
|Net Profit
|-0.45
|0.01
|-4600
|Equity Capital
|2.97
|2.97
| -
Worldwide Leather Exports Ltd - Peer Group
Worldwide Leather Exports Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN
Worldwide Leather Exports Ltd - RETURNS
|Period
|BSE
|NSE
|Sensex
|NIFTY
|1 Week
|NA
|NA
|0.51%
|-0.35%
|1 Month
|14.19%
|NA
|-1.12%
|-0.32%
|3 Month
|NA
|NA
|2.08%
|1.52%
|6 Month
|NA
|NA
|5.47%
|4.90%
|1 Year
|NA
|NA
|17.18%
|16.74%
|3 Year
|NA
|NA
|17.24%
|19.01%
Worldwide Leather Exports Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH
|Today's Low/High
|7.00
|
|7.00
|Week Low/High
|7.00
|
|7.00
|Month Low/High
|6.11
|
|7.00
|YEAR Low/High
|5.70
|
|8.00
|All TIME Low/High
|0.50
|
|82.00
