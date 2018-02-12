JUST IN
Worldwide Leather Exports Ltd.

BSE: 526525 Sector: Others
NSE: N.A. ISIN Code: INE550D01010
BSE 11:40 | 12 Mar 7.00 0
(0.00%)
OPEN

7.00

 HIGH

7.00

 LOW

7.00
NSE 05:30 | 01 Jan Worldwide Leather Exports Ltd Not listed in NSE
OPEN 7.00
PREVIOUS CLOSE 7.00
VOLUME 300
52-Week high 8.37
52-Week low 5.70
P/E
Mkt Cap.(Rs cr) 2
Buy Price 7.00
Buy Qty 700.00
Sell Price 0.00
Sell Qty 0.00
OPEN 7.00
CLOSE 7.00
VOLUME 300
52-Week high 8.37
52-Week low 5.70
P/E
Mkt Cap.(Rs cr) 2
Buy Price 7.00
Buy Qty 700.00
Sell Price 0.00
Sell Qty 0.00

About Worldwide Leather Exports Ltd.

Worldwide Leather Exports Ltd

Worldwide Leather Exports, the Haryana based company is into business of manufacturing Leather Footwear. The company is also trading in Leather Garments and Glassware.

Worldwide Leather Exports Ltd - Key Fundamentals

Parameter Values
Market Cap ( cr)   2
EPS - TTM () [*S] -
P/E Ratio (X) [*S] -
Face Value ()   10
Latest Dividend (%)   -
Latest Dividend Date -
Dividend Yield (%) 0.00
Book Value / Share () [*S] 21.96
P/B Ratio () [*S] 0.32
[*C] Consolidated     [*S] Standalone    

Announcement

Worldwide Leather Exports Ltd - Financial Results

Particulars ( cr) Dec 2017 Dec 2016 % Chg
Net Sales 0.95 -
Other Income -0.39 0.1 -490
Total Income -0.39 1.05 -137.14
Total Expenses 0.04 1 -96
Operating Profit -0.44 0.05 -980
Net Profit -0.45 0.01 -4600
Equity Capital 2.97 2.97 -
Worldwide Leather Exports Ltd - Peer Group

Company Price() Chg (%) Mkt Cap ( CR)
Mayur Leather 18.95 4.99 9.15
NB Footwear 6.00 0.00 8.10
Euro Leder Fash 18.05 -5.00 8.07
Worldwide Leath. 7.00 0.00 2.08
Welterman Intl. 4.13 -4.84 1.83
Unimode Overseas 3.61 -5.00 1.80
Oscar Global 3.00 0.00 0.99
Worldwide Leather Exports Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN

Category Share (%)
Promoters 53.44
Banks/FIs 0.00
FIIs 0.00
Insurance 0.00
Mutual Funds 0.00
Indian Public 41.93
Custodians 0.00
Other 4.63
Worldwide Leather Exports Ltd - RETURNS

Period BSE NSE Sensex NIFTY
1 Week NA NA 0.51% -0.35%
1 Month 14.19% NA -1.12% -0.32%
3 Month NA NA 2.08% 1.52%
6 Month NA NA 5.47% 4.90%
1 Year NA NA 17.18% 16.74%
3 Year NA NA 17.24% 19.01%

Worldwide Leather Exports Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH

Today's Low/High 7.00
7.00
Week Low/High 7.00
7.00
Month Low/High 6.11
7.00
YEAR Low/High 5.70
8.00
All TIME Low/High 0.50
82.00

